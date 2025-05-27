profile-img

Rahul here, with 20+ years in fintech and banking, making data behave with Agile and AI—think of me as a tech whisperer, minus the horse. When I’m not taming tech, I’m cooking up recipes—I’m the chef who burns toast but nails curry—binge-watching movies, or lost in the woods (literally). Let’s talk tech or trade recipes!

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @everydaytechbit's 1 stories for and 51 minutes.

#Interests

ai

fintech

wealth-management

ai-powered-wealth-management

ai-investing

silent-advisor

logic-first-investing

ai-nudges

Related HackerNoon Humans:

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks