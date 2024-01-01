Mostofa Adib Shakib is a Software Engineer, Entrepreneur, and Content Creator. He has transformed a $5 startup into a 6000% ROI, financing his education in the US. Adib's journey from saving tiffin money to excelling in the tech industry has been highlighted by USA Today and Microsoft. He is a member of the Forbes Business Council, an angel investor at Gaingels, and a mentor at Techstars Global.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @adibshakib's 3 stories for 3 days 14 hours and 33 minutes.
how-to-get-a-tech-job
amazon
how-to-get-a-job-in-tech
how-to-crack-faang-interviews
how-to-give-interview-at-faang
faang-system-design-interview