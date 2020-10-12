Abdullah Al Tarek Is Excited About the Upcoming Generics Feature in Golang

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Abdullah Al Tarek (Cyan Tarek) from Bangladesh, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Golang
I'm Abdullah Al Tarek, better known as my social name Cyan Tarek. I have a deep thirst for learning, polishing and mastering stuffs that I love. Such as Coding, Problem Solving. In the future, I like to see myself at my top notch rank. That's all about me.
I like to build SaaS based applications, Backend APIs, managing small to medium teams and software projects.
I'm excited about the upcoming generics feature of Golang
The present world condition due to COVID-19
Be the jack of all trades, master of one
Though my career is not being affected that much due to COVID, but the pandemic forced me to look at the life from a very different angle
I will give it to the charity, that's my ultimate invest.
Currently I don't have this kind of thing
slack.
GRPC/GRPC-Web, React and Golang.
