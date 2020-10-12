Abdullah Al Tarek Is Excited About the Upcoming Generics Feature in Golang

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Abdullah Al Tarek (Cyan Tarek) from Bangladesh, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Golang

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm Abdullah Al Tarek, better known as my social name Cyan Tarek. I have a deep thirst for learning, polishing and mastering stuffs that I love. Such as Coding, Problem Solving. In the future, I like to see myself at my top notch rank. That's all about me.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I like to build SaaS based applications, Backend APIs, managing small to medium teams and software projects.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I'm excited about the upcoming generics feature of Golang

5. What are you worried about right now?

The present world condition due to COVID-19

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Be the jack of all trades, master of one

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Though my career is not being affected that much due to COVID, but the pandemic forced me to look at the life from a very different angle

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I will give it to the charity, that's my ultimate invest.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Currently I don't have this kind of thing

10. Which apps can't you live without?

slack.

11. What are you currently learning?

GRPC/GRPC-Web, React and Golang.

