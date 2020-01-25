A Template for Starting New Projects on Ruby on Rails

Discover, triage, and prioritize Ruby errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
Ruby on Rails developer
, yeah I heard".
ActiveWork
,
staging
and
preprod
environment.
whatnot
options.
new
, we are able to tell Rails to do / do not use certain parts of the framework.
rails new
$ rails new --help
Usage:
rails new APP_PATH [options]
Options:
[--skip-namespace], [--no-skip-namespace] # Skip namespace (affects only isolated applications)
-r, [--ruby=PATH] # Path to the Ruby binary of your choice
# Default: /usr/share/rvm/rubies/ruby-2.6.1/bin/ruby
-m, [--template=TEMPLATE] # Path to some application template (can be a filesystem path or URL)
-d, [--database=DATABASE] # Preconfigure for selected database (options: mysql/postgresql/sqlite3/oracle/frontbase/ibm_db/sqlserver/jdbcmysql/jdbcsqlite3/jdbcpostgresql/jdbc)
# Default: sqlite3
[--skip-gemfile], [--no-skip-gemfile] # Don't create a Gemfile
-G, [--skip-git], [--no-skip-git] # Skip .gitignore file
[--skip-keeps], [--no-skip-keeps] # Skip source control .keep files
-M, [--skip-action-mailer], [--no-skip-action-mailer] # Skip Action Mailer files
[--skip-action-mailbox], [--no-skip-action-mailbox] # Skip Action Mailbox gem
[--skip-action-text], [--no-skip-action-text] # Skip Action Text gem
-O, [--skip-active-record], [--no-skip-active-record] # Skip Active Record files
[--skip-active-storage], [--no-skip-active-storage] # Skip Active Storage files
-P, [--skip-puma], [--no-skip-puma] # Skip Puma related files
-C, [--skip-action-cable], [--no-skip-action-cable] # Skip Action Cable files
-S, [--skip-sprockets], [--no-skip-sprockets] # Skip Sprockets files
[--skip-spring], [--no-skip-spring] # Don't install Spring application preloader
[--skip-listen], [--no-skip-listen] # Don't generate configuration that depends on the listen gem
-J, [--skip-javascript], [--no-skip-javascript] # Skip JavaScript files
[--skip-turbolinks], [--no-skip-turbolinks] # Skip turbolinks gem
-T, [--skip-test], [--no-skip-test] # Skip test files
[--skip-system-test], [--no-skip-system-test] # Skip system test files
[--skip-bootsnap], [--no-skip-bootsnap] # Skip bootsnap gem
[--dev], [--no-dev] # Setup the application with Gemfile pointing to your Rails checkout
[--edge], [--no-edge] # Setup the application with Gemfile pointing to Rails repository
[--rc=RC] # Path to file containing extra configuration options for rails command
[--no-rc], [--no-no-rc] # Skip loading of extra configuration options from .railsrc file
[--api], [--no-api] # Preconfigure smaller stack for API only apps
-B, [--skip-bundle], [--no-skip-bundle] # Don't run bundle install
--webpacker, [--webpack=WEBPACK] # Preconfigure Webpack with a particular framework (options: react, vue, angular, elm, stimulus)
[--skip-webpack-install], [--no-skip-webpack-install] # Don't run Webpack install
Runtime options:
-f, [--force] # Overwrite files that already exist
-p, [--pretend], [--no-pretend] # Run but do not make any changes
-q, [--quiet], [--no-quiet] # Suppress status output
-s, [--skip], [--no-skip] # Skip files that already exist
Rails options:
-h, [--help], [--no-help] # Show this help message and quit
-v, [--version], [--no-version] # Show Rails version number and quit
Description:
The 'rails new' command creates a new Rails application with a default
directory structure and configuration at the path you specify.
You can specify extra command-line arguments to be used every time
'rails new' runs in the .railsrc configuration file in your home directory.
Note that the arguments specified in the .railsrc file don't affect the
defaults values shown above in this help message.
Example:
rails new ~/Code/Ruby/weblog
This generates a skeletal Rails installation in ~/Code/Ruby/weblog.
touch ~/.railsrc
vi ~/.railsrc
--database=postgresql
--skip-spring
--skip-test
--webpack=react
--template=https://hixonrails.com/template.rb
command on my system:
rails new
rails new project --template /path/to/template.rb
rails new project --template https://example.com/template.rb
and
gem
gem_group
method
add_source
files
environment
,
lib
,
initializer
,
vendor
and any
rakefile
with HEREDOC
file
,
ask
and
yes?
methods and run other stuff conditionally
no?
for scaffold, migration, model, controller, whatever
generator
commands
git
installs.
after_bundle
method.
run
vi ~/ws/articles/hackernoon/template.rb
and
development
environments:
test
# frozen_string_literal: true
gem_group :development, :test do
gem 'rubocop'
gem 'rubocop-performance'
gem 'rubocop-rails'
end
file '.rubocop.yml', <<-CODE
require:
- rubocop-rails
- rubocop-performance
AllCops:
Exclude:
- node_modules/**/*
- db/**
- db/migrate/**
- bin/**
- vendor/**/*
Layout/LineLength:
Max: 120
Metrics/BlockLength:
Exclude:
- config/**/*
Style/Documentation:
Enabled: false
CODE
after_bundle do
run 'bundle exec rubocop --auto-correct'
end
$ bundle exec rubocop
Inspecting 31 files
.............C...............CC
Offenses:
config/environments/development.rb:19:6: C: Rails/FilePath: Please use Rails.root.join('path/to') instead.
if Rails.root.join('tmp', 'caching-dev.txt').exist?
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
test/channels/application_cable/connection_test.rb:5:7: C: Style/ClassAndModuleChildren: Use nested module/class definitions instead of compact style.
class ApplicationCable::ConnectionTest < ActionCable::Connection::TestCase
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
test/test_helper.rb:7:7: C: Style/ClassAndModuleChildren: Use nested module/class definitions instead of compact style.
class ActiveSupport::TestCase
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
31 files inspected, 3 offenses detected
, though it recently stopped to fix the missing
--safe-auto-correct
and will require you to manually add it to each file - and it's worth it.
FrozenStringLiteral
after_bundle do
run 'bundle exec rubocop --auto-gen-config'
end
rails new project_name --template=/path/to/local/template.rb