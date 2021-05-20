A Snap Is Worth A Thousand Words (Podcast Transcript)

Would you subscribe to a video platform that produced 15-minute videos? Is it illegal to Snapchat with Gen Z? Join Utsav, Richard, Hang, Amy, and Limarc for This Week on Planet Internet:

Amy lets everyone know IMMEDIATELY that she does not identify as Gen Z (0:36)

Breaking down why Hang (the resident Gen Z) loves to share photos of her breakfast, lunch, and dinner but would never do a social media house tour (05:10)

Is Snapchat still a thing? Richard only vaguely knows Snapchat exists, Limarc legally and morally cannot Snap with Gen Z, and Amy recalls Snapping back in the day (08:58)

Does Gen Z care more about the environment because they have more skin in the game? Is Gen Z just more proactive than other generations? (14:20)

Knuckle crack, Hang's take on MONEY and INVESTING. Also, PLEASE Limarc, Hang doesn't need a calculator, she just has the numbers in her head. Hang IS the calculator. (24:10)

Why did Quibi fail? Was Chrissy's Court with Chrissy Teigen not enough? Of course, Richard has no idea who Chrissy Teigen is (27:30)



Read the stories mentioned in this podcast:

Podcast Transcript (Machine-Generated, Please Excuse The Errors)

Ustav: [00:00:00] This week on planet internet, be talking about how marketers feel about gen Z, how marketers feel about millennials and what the market does feel about boomers. Joining me on this podcast today are the Mark on Molina, who was from Canada, stayed in Japan. Along with him. We have Richard Cobina who is a developer at hacker noon. We also have our residant z is hung, hung, set.

So going back, Hang is from Michigan and Amy is based out of Canada on planet internet. We believe that that is a marketing construct around what. Narratives are created as to what a gen Z is, what a gen Z behaves like. It pushes them into a box. It paints a picture. Them that might not really be always nice. Sometimes I said good.

Sometimes it's bad. And we have a few stories to show you how the internet shows them our presentation or let's call it. Exhibit number one is a blog on hood street. Everything you need to know about generation Z. The value individual expression. Unlike the rest of us, we're all about group. Think they are not only eager for personalized products.

They are protective of their privacy. Unlike us. Sorry. Did you guys have to say about that? I feel very sad. It seems very accurate. Yeah. Do we all, so who identifies as what generation here? I like just, let's just be clear. Who has the authority to talk on generation Z right now, Justin? Just, I am on the cusp as I like to describe it.

Hang: [00:02:06] I really like I'm also like between the line of millennial and Vinci. Just me here. Is from like 1997 and I were born in 1998. So like, sometime I feel like a millennial sometimes I feel like, I don't know. I feel very strange. I don't think probably myself. Asking you,

Richard: [00:02:36] I guess I'm a millennial. I was born in 85. I am 35 right now.

Limarc: [00:02:42] I was born in 93, which is millennial. And I assumed like what millennial means is born at the turn of the millennium. So I would also assume that hung is a millennial. That's what, that was my understanding, but I guess I'm wrong.

Hang: [00:02:55] Yeah. So like, I always think that Lindsay is identify that to so people who born after the two thousands, but that's, that's what I thought.

Yeah. And then as I say, no, I'm like, what the hell is that? But you know that what they say, okay. Talking so much about this tears, I don't get it. That's all about you to me. How well things are dead and the Beatiful world of the land of Canada. What did you guys.

Amy: [00:03:25] Yeah, I I'm a millennial also just on the cusp. I'm a 96 or, and as Hung's mentioned, the cutoff of millennials versus gen Z is 97.

So I'm also on the cusp. And yeah, I love to I hate to be put into the gen Z box because I love to be included in the millennials generation to see him like I'm old, but and I think that's like kind of common for people who are my age, but yeah, I like to go back to your point, uh, on the end, the point of the article that we're referring to The point about the security or like lack of concern about security, I think is really interesting because I love, I always share all of my location data with a Google.

I have zero regard for internet decentralization or whatever we want to call it. Yeah.

Hang: [00:04:27] So I feel very thin, a lot to help personalize and protective of privacy and like personal life product. I paid $50 for a personal life phone case with my Instagram name on it. And I mean, it really nice, but I feel like if my parents, or like, if some of my older brother and sister knows about that, they'll be like, I'll just mine, but it's just some way for me to like express myself because I don't get to experiment so much.

Around like the work and about like the privacy to engage so that you can say like generation, then we, in general, we are hyper active on social media. Like talk about Snapchat and Instagram. I'm like, Oh, it's the user. Right. And my profile is private, like private to the core. And then I'm always ready to share, like what I read today, what are they books?

I listened to today or like even what I eat today, but like I never shared about my house. Never said about like, I never do a room tour, never do a house tour. I never understand why people do a house tour. I'd never, like, never I really like to be an open book, but not really open, like, you know, all the details about me, but like when you put it into a big picture, they were like, what the hell is going on?

Yeah, maybe I just don't have anything to show, but like, I don't feel that I don't feel comfortable sharing my house with whoever's out there. I'm like, what is there to show? And why did you want to know of my house? I do a creep of what? Interesting. So do you think that's more of like a generational, a distinction or like a cultural distinction about like where you're from or where you grew up or where you live now?

Richard: [00:06:20] Does that play into it more? I feel like it, does

Hang: [00:06:25] I would be talking to me or?

Richard: [00:06:28] I think about about individualism . It's like, well, that's like the American thing. Everybody's an individual here and we have a hard time actually being the United States. It's one thing I'm thinking about because that's where I'm at. So that's like when I know more. So I'm just wondering if you think that factors in, I don't know, because for me, like I never seen any of my fancy friends.

Hang: [00:06:51] Show up the house. I never seen the house door from difference. The only proper house rules I was in is from link below. I would see a whole, whole tour on Instagram. And obviously it's not a deadbeat, right? Yeah. I, I would say, um, Richard's point 100%. This is based on where you are, because that first point about how.

Limarc: [00:07:17] All gen Z years value individual expression. That's definitely not true of gen Z as in Japan. In, just in general, gen Z or millennials in Japan, the culture is so different that you're taught to fit in and you're taught not to stand out. So you can just easily tell that's not true. So it also depends on the geolocation and this article doesn't bother to explain that or make that a factor, right?

Richard: [00:07:43] Like I'm reminded of like the saying, like in America we say the squeaky wheel gets the oil, so you can make a bunch of noise. You're going to get some attention. And then like, I think in China, there's something about like the nail. Six sockets hammered down individualism guys. Thanks. Yeah. Do you think it's also because as we grow older internet security and that kind of thing is more prevalent.

Like I have cousins who are in gen Z and I was not raised with the same level of internet security concerns that they were.

Ustav: [00:08:18] I didn't feel like, look at this like new post types of content, like the yellow ones, other millennials, or the boomers, millennials and gen Z. Look at the platform that we use.

Like of course, Facebook games during the time of the millennials. So we have a lot more accounts lying around YouTube is pretty much similar Instagram, pretty much similar. There you go. Marketers.

Yeah, you would need to be a degenerate to like Twitter. So definitely it's less people on Twitter. What about Snapchat? Yeah. What about Snapchat? My personal preference as somebody who was like born in 1989, although that does not matter. The only reason why I don't do Snapchat is because it consumes a lot of battery.

Even if you do not have it on it makes sense. Makes sense. Yeah. And we cannot have that up. How about like you guys, what do you guys think I would love to hear from you? Why you think that gen Z uses? No, I went to embrasure if he knows,

Richard: [00:09:34] really, I think that's like where you take pictures and they disappear. Right. So they're like super sketchy. Yeah, that's all I remember. I remember my old, my old coworker would just get random, like this disgusting pictures from his buddies.

Hang: [00:09:55] Yeah, buddy, hold up. Okay. So I want to like hear from people, friends before I put my, my in, because. I just want to do that. So lemur, how is Japan is Dan the on millennial using chat right now? I'm 27. So I am not Snapchatting gen Z years for legal reasons, but at the same time, I think like

Limarc: [00:10:27] thanks for that. But even when Snapchat, Snapchat was a thing when I was in high school and I just never used it, I think it requires a certain amount of. Being vain and confidence, like the confidence to send somebody a picture of yourself. Like it requires a certain personality that I just didn't have.

I think it's got to do with like age, but also like the type of person you are. That's so funny because I am like a selfie hoarder. Like I send people my photo all the time. Unsolicited. Okay. I was a huge Snapchat or back in the day, like huge. And then Oh gosh, I don't know what year this was, but then if you re recall Kylie Jenner or who, one of the jetters tweeted about Snapchat and then that's how the demise of Snapchat came to be where it like became dormant for a years and then only just resurgence.

Hang: [00:11:27] Yeah. Like it only just came back, like what. 2020, 20, 19 or something like that. But millennials typically use Snapchat for not safe for work content. It goes a little bit to our coworkers. Yeah. It depends on who my buddy is. Are those screenshots to be fair? I only asked NASA heavily after I went to the us in 22nd.

And I like the rhythm. I use not a lot, not a lot, but like to communicate with my American friends I think, uh, like relate to because like the picture disappeared. So like, if you happen to send anything so stupid, it disappear after 24 hours or like for private chat, it disappeared right after you open, it allows you to separate.

And so taking with a tap is normally you tap and you screenshot right. If you go to, like, for example, Instagram methods, I'll I just know message if your friends snap, like screen surf and so you wouldn't know it, but for Snapchat it tells you, like I said, well, I talked with Amy and I talked shit, our staff, and also took a screenshot and it will tell me I took a screenshot of the chat and that's just like another level of privacy to me.

So I guess that. That's just how I use it. And I never use Facebook. Annabelle is abandoned boomer over there. Goodbye. So you use Snapchat for like regular content just to like chat with your friends. Tell him I'm my American friend to be, to be more precise. Interesting. Because like my Vietnamese friends, I never bothered to ask my Vietnamese friend okay.

But I have a couple of very good friends who is knapsack. And I haven't met them for like two to three years standardized like piece of story around that we have bashed all of these marketers. We have bashed darks off these generalizations, but there is one that I believe in. I think that the gen Z is like more amenable to looking after sustainabilities.

Ustav: [00:13:38] Probably because they had that education on environmental sciences, it became cooler for millennials, at least like now we had environmental sciences do it in, got colleges as well, environmental studies and whatnot. So maybe that has had trickle down effect. The tagline led to gen Z who are probably children of the millennials or the children of the gen Xs, or like probably have the same values.

That would talk too, to us, which is why like, they would want to go more, more like sustainable and whatnot. I'd love to hear what, like you guys have to stay. And I would like to start with Richard on this one. I mean, I feel like the newer generations are naturally going to do that because they got more skin in the game.

Richard: [00:14:25] Right. It's like, Oh, they did like some study on, uh, people, like you think about your future self as like a different person. So you're more like willing to do things for like immediate reward. Right. Cause you just think, you know, you in a few years, it's like some other asshole screw that guy. So like I figure older people are just going to be like, Somewhat distant, whether they, like, I think you're just wired that way or is if you're coming into the world and you realize there's always concerns though, with you know, you're looking at the climate or whatnot or privacy change, all just all the news.

It's just, this is, you're a world more, I think, I mean, it's good that people are actually caring about it. And if that's the trend that's different. That's pretty good, Stan, I think, but yeah, I think it's natural for folks to care more about the future that they're inheriting. That makes a lot of sense.

Ustav: [00:15:10] What do you have to say about that Limarc?

Limarc: [00:15:13] Yeah, I agree. I think it's not only the fact that they care more. I do agree that gen Z is, are more proactive than the millennial generation. And one of the things that swayed me about that was I watched a short documentary about the March for our lives in America, where that thing was orchestrated by.

I believe it was like really young high school students. And it was, it was about how they orchestrated it. And I was like, damn. When I was in high school, I was watching anime, asked me to organize a rally for the nation. Like you can amaze me. And I, yeah, you believe that this generation is more proactive and they backup what they say more than our generation does.

Richard: [00:15:49] So, I wonder if it's because they're so interconnected too, like you ha everyone's kind of aware of each other on social media, right? It's like the flip side of like the bullying you hear about on like online, right? It's if everybody knows that everybody else is thinking, it's easier to also on the flip side, join together towards a common cause

I'm sorry. Go ahead. Oh no, I was just thinking technology is also like helping the generation in that way. Be connected to, and, you know, do positive things, not just bring people down and kinda control the social hierarchy or whatnot, but also kind of spread information and gather momentum. Definitely like if you like read those lines, I don't like you start as a, as a defense that we weren't connected enough.

Ustav: [00:16:37] Like internet was invented for us, I believe. Right. And then we see that the gen Z is in the driver's seat. They'll be able to call it a schools and they are organizing rallies. I don't know how they do that. If you ask me to organize a rally, I could probably not even get people on my block to organize.

And these people are organizing thousand people, martyrs, 10,000 people marches. How is that happening? Like it's not just those organizational skills. Like yes, they have a role, but it's more than that. It's that like belief to put your money where your mouth is this like drive stock to the point, I guess like maybe that the reason why that happens, what do you have to say about that? Amy?

Amy: [00:17:24] Yeah. I don't know. I've I've just been, trying to think like why I don't care about as much about the environment as gen Z might. It's not that I don't care about the environment. Because I do, but I think that gen Z really puts it into the forefront of their thoughts and their actions and like uses it to govern what they do versus millennials.

At least for me, I don't it's on my mind, but it's not something that I use to govern my actions, if that makes sense. So, Hong, I have a question for you. What do you have to say about a company like Nike? Uh, Nike or like whatever it's gone.

Hang: [00:18:12] Yeah. So I it's already, I can, I can not consider myself like an environment, environment ambassador, because like, I don't think that I have both. As much effort to like protect the environment as as a fellow, the teenagers. But, uh, yeah, I do appreciate it. The brands first of all, I'll do that or like Nike too, to be as sustainable as possible because um, I, I, I grew up in Vietnam and you know, like you were like a turf war country.

And to rephrase that environment days suck. And it freaked me out because it's already bad. So what did like in future, it's got worse. Every time I batch the new technology device, I try to see like where my old stuff, where I'm at. Oh, the bag will go that I may pass this out to my family. I may pass it back to like my friends, but like, I try not to make it go to, with all that.

I tried to stand it much as a brand. So that they can recycle it. I don't know if any people will think about that.

Ustav: [00:19:22] I'd like to know from you Richard, before we move on to the next one, what did you do with your like last old phone?

Richard: [00:19:29] Oh, my gosh, are you kidding? I have a drawer filled with everything ever.

Exactly. I just leave it in the drawer. We'll get to the, you know, the, whatever the landfill waste management place that'll accept all that stuff. But I'm sitting in a drawer where it's sort of like my, uh, my father-in-law would have taken those and like smashed it with a hammer to make sure nobody could look at the information on there.

Yeah, mine's just kind of chillin it might still be useful for a project, but you know, I'm a nerd that might want to hack on something. So

Ustav: [00:20:00] moving over to finance. And Jersey doc, they monetized it whilst queen beds showed us that you're going to have all of that education or no, all of those economic sororities, financial mathematics or whatever.

But when the masses believe that they want to buy something, they will Jack those prices up to anything. So before, did you have to say about dark? Like I wanted to know from the older people first, before I get to what the gen Z has to say, let's go with Lee Mark. Oh, that hurts. I am the boomer.

Limarc: [00:20:48] So your question was about Quimbee or about wall street bets in general and how, uh, the masses choose what to buy.

Ustav: [00:20:54] Yeah. About like, how do the buses get organized or What is happening with the like finance side of things, like from weak on what, at least from where I come in education, especially like how to manage your money, how to take care of things was taken as something off a sacred information that was passed on from father to assign on.

So on and so forth, which is why, like you see that some people do really well when managing the money and some people after learning the heart rate. And then we have like Sony, satanic wall street beds coming out where people are. Creating and future options and they are still in school college just because they got a tip on Tik TOK.

Limarc: [00:21:35] So I did fall on wall street bets a bit, and I think. Uh, in our position in hacker noon, we should kind of be happy about once what happened. It kind of showed how, if people rallies together, you can Trump the people in power, which is in my opinion, what decentralization is about in the first place. It's about putting the power back to the individual and not the major companies wall street.

That that was possible. But in your question, you talked about how. Younger people these days younger and younger, they start investing investing in features, investing in stocks when we didn't have that education. But at the same time, I think it depends on again, your geo location, where you are, and also how rich your family is.

We couldn't invest because we probably had no money in high school. At least I did my part-time job. Wasn't cutting it to get me to invest in GameStop. So I think partly it depends on privilege, but also as Richard said earlier easier access to information when I was in middle school and high school, I don't think it was as easy for me to find information about stocks and investing than it is now.

Ustav: [00:22:44] How about you? And I turn on Amy, what are you guys saying?

Richard: [00:22:50] I haven't really been passed on too much, uh, advice on that. So I can't even reach to that, but yeah, I would definitely agree that just having access it's like we, we use computers for everything. And now it's like when Robert had came out with being able to buy and trade stocks and options on there, even it just kind of opened the door.

And so, yeah, we're just, I'm just kind of figuring out as I go, Just having access to information and being able to manage things myself and not have to, I mean, it would probably be good to have an advisor, but, um, yeah, so far so good. So I'm just kinda just using the tools available and, I might be a little bit more prudent than I need to be, to be for it to grow as fast as maybe, uh, other folks, uh, if they were managing it.

But yeah, I guess I'm not overly, uh, Well-informed in that regard, to be honest. Yeah. I feel like I'm the same. I can only speak for him personal finance and journey, and it has been not really bumping because I don't know. I'm overwhelmed by the idea of investing. Um, I am overwhelmed by cryptocurrency.

Amy: [00:23:56] I'm overwhelmed by the stock market I had. So I'm just like, Opt it out well, Hong can help you in that regard. I think that's a perfect segue to the gen Z or cause she'll have almost the opposite explanation, right home.

Hang: [00:24:14] All right, Money correct.

All right. So I have to admit that like, when it comes to money, I'm more boomer than ever. I I'm very conservative about my money. I don't, I didn't jump each of the games stall chip first. I don't have time for that second. W when I already know about it, it was over. So why did you get into investing?

Amy: [00:24:40] Like, what's your interest in it?

Hang: [00:24:42] So my major in college or university, or some people say if financial mathematics. Most of my, and I was when I was, when I started investing, I was interning as like a, uh, a fun, they, financial fund, like equal like a, a government financial fund in denim. And to be fair, I would bore, I have nothing to do.

And, uh, people were talking about the stock market and I'm like, yeah, my, my major is finance. So I opened my Robin hood account and I jumped in and I was lucky because I lived and I knew investing through the, uh, America and China work, the trade war. And also the, um, the Corona virus by . So I got very lucky in my opinion.

Limarc: [00:25:36] And I'm wondering if it's true, a degree in math is not going to help you. Is that true? Like why, why would being able to calculate things fast and do calculus help you with the stock market to make prayer?

Hang: [00:25:48] I do financial mathematics. So that means I do match the soak, my finance. Okay. Basically, it just means that like to another person, if you have to use a calculator, I almost really don't because I have like the gist of what the number is like in my head.

Okay. And we talked a lot about like probability and like assuming a certain economists scenario. What my return will be assuming a certain type of volatility. What am I return? Go be assuming this certain, like, for example, assuming that told like the certain stash as a company is a market like the alpha and the beta value is going to be, how long have you, based on that knowledge, then what did you buy when COVID hit in like March of 2020, I bought a lot of blue chips back, Microsoft, Microsoft.

Apple Sony Starbucks um, I bought all the things going down. I remember, I remember I bought a company, no, another company, EFT, co I clean, I bought it at my, my dollar right now. It like Chinese something. So if you put it into perspective, like it doubled the value, right? Yeah. I bought, like I bought. Because he entertained.

I spent some money on the entertainment industry casino because they were going down so badly. And yet about MDM, I bought a Vegas, something I don't remember, but I bought like all the bullshit because I know the guy hold value. And I know that I wasn't afraid Dave let's move over to query. I didn't even know the name like

that. Yeah. I good. I have a lot to talk. If you're talking about work today, maybe talking about queerness that's okay. So Klaviyo is a streaming platform that hosts short form of content. So it's trying to appeal with like the people who have lower attention spans, I E the gen Zed generation. And so they, uh, Quimby was trying to do PLA like content that was shorter form.

So like 10 minutes or less, but. It was the same kind of deal with like, I believe that it was the same kind of like subscription model as like a Netflix where you have to pay every month to access this platform. And then you get access to all of this kind of content, but then people were like, Why would I pay for Quimbee when I could play for Netflix and watch like a movie versus watching like a celebrity do a 10 minutes should be all about something.

So people just didn't think that it was worth it. So basically they were trying to capitalize on the like short form content, but and, and video form, but they. It didn't work out. Yeah. I'm, I'm reading about, and like, my question is what make it stand out? What I have to eat instead of like my already here subscription, like Netflix, I can use YouTube.

Right. Yeah. Yeah.

Richard: [00:29:09] The flip side of goals, short content on like Twitter, Snapchat tick-tock and it's free. Right? So to dish out more money for more subscriptions

Amy: [00:29:19] draw was that like they were going, they were trying to get celebrities and like content creators to make exclusive content on clubby. But it just wasn't enough.

Hang: [00:29:34] Oh, they stopped it. And content grosses for non normal consumer. Did you guys get away? I mean, yeah, I don't. The thing is like, I don't, because right now content is everywhere and some of the content interchangeable, meaning I can, if I don't have a set to this, I can watch that. It's not very. It's not very important for me if I don't get Arthur to query.

And I think what could be fail is that if fail, to show us, to show the consumer how important they are, how unique they are, it's just, I just don't get it. I just don't get why they're here.

Richard: [00:30:21] So I wonder about the celebrity draw too. Like for me, like, I don't really know who the celebrities really are besides like Elon Musk and people at the top of the big tech five or not.

I like. Did the younger generation still have like this crazy fandom for celebrities? Yeah. Well, you're fine. Like who, who are you like celebrity? Sorry, Jake. Paul, your fence. Who would you be willing to pay to, to get access, to like stab this kind of intimate, uh, access to where they post videos? Cause I feel like so many celebrities already post stuff on Twitter and whatnot problem.

Amy: [00:30:54] No one like, okay. So with Quimbee I remember when they were trying to like. Pay content creators essentially, or like offer them exclusives to host shows. Chrissy Tiegen did one on Quimbee that was called Chrissy's court. And it was like, essentially judge Judy, but Chrissy Tiegen. And then also I remember, uh, Rachel Hollis did one, um, which if you know who that is, she's like a American content creator who also just got canceled for being racist.

Hang: [00:31:26] Okay. To be fair, I feel like the only. The only tongue that Creevy can survive is I, they managed to invite me. Yeah. Oh, interesting. Okay. Right. In your knowledge in, by like very sustainable idle, like on the rise right now is a manager to invite like BTS or like do a Lipa. You might have still listened to do a Lipa.

There's like amazing. This could be my. Survive for a while. I think they just failed to like, they focus too much on the YouTube content creator, and even the celebrity, they have this certain fan base, but they are not. Either try. They're not trying to now. Yeah.

Limarc: [00:32:13] First, uh, Richard BTS is a Korean pop group. It's like bring you up to speed. I think the major flaw here is that they thought there was a market for in-between Tik, TOK and YouTube, and in-between Tik TOK and Netflix. There's a line in this article that says this was an app created for the 15 minutes in your dentist's waiting room. But if I have 15 minutes, I'll just watch 15 minutes of a Netflix show and watch the rest later.

Like I'm not looking for a separate platform specifically for 10 to 15 minute videos. You know what I mean? Yeah. Or I go to YouTube for a 10 to 15 minute video like that content does exist on YouTube. Or if you want to support your favorite celebrity, they might just have a crypto wallet address. So you can just cut out the middle of here.

Richard: [00:33:03] Why aren't we, why aren't you paying Quibly exactaly. Yeah. I'm sorry.

Hang: [00:33:07] The market is just like the market niche for the tire company. Yeah. So basically what I'm seeing is that Richard like that is there's like argument for the centralization. But a lot of money is made by this mid-level management and all of these parts of the puzzle that complete that supply chain.

Ustav: [00:33:29] So once you start to cut out the middle man, once they start to become like unemployed or whatever, all of that has like knock on effects, like imagine if all of those bankers lost their jobs, what would they do? So all of that, is a part of the reason why they create other crimes to like create stuff such as the things bigly the dentist's office or whatnot.

So, yeah, with that, we'd like to bring this episode to a close, this episode was produced by Hacker Noon and edited by Damian. Thank you for watching.









