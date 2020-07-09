A Recipe For A Checkerboard Styled Page

Last week, as part of an assignment for a Ruby on Rails application, I was given the challenge to create a checkerboard styled page. The design is from Nelson Sakwa and the requirements were as follow:

It is a Desktop app (do not worry about mobile friendly)

The articles are pulled from the database, ordered by last created and are part of the same category

Each row has 4 boxes (image, text, image, text)

The following row is the opposite (text, image, text, image)

So immediately I thought that this would a job for the CSS Grid. Having spent a month doing Flexbox and CSS Grid as part of the Microverse Full Stack Web Development Curriculum I thought why not, this is a great time to take those newly acquired skills for a spin.

To set up the main container for the grid:

.cat-container { display : grid; grid-template-columns : 1 fr 1 fr 1 fr 1 fr; padding-bottom : 45px ; }

And to style each square in the grid:

.text-box { display : flex; padding-left : 15px ; padding-right : 15px ; padding-bottom : 0 ; flex-direction : column; justify-content : space-around; }

After testing my page and seeing that everything was positioned in its right place, the next step was to pull data from the database.

Back in my controller, I make sure that I am pulling all the articles from their respective Category and ordering them in descending order:

def show @articles = Category .find(params[ :id ]) .articles .order( 'created_at desc' ) end

Next, in my view and with the help of ERB (Embedded Ruby) I can place my images and articles accordingly:

<div class =" cat - container "> <% @articles.each do |article| %> <div class =" image - box " style =" background - image : url (<%= image_path " #{article.image}"%>);background-position: center; background-size: cover; background- repeat: no-repeat; "> </div> <div class=" text-box "> <h2 class=" art-author "><span><%=article.author.name%></span></h2> <h2 class=" art-title "><%= article.title %></h2> <p class=" art-text "><%= article.text.truncate(100) %></p> <%= vote_or_unvote_btn(article)%> </div> <% end %> </div>

And, so the result is as follow:

I am very happy how this is looking, but it not a checkerboard. I wish to alternate the image and the text for every row...

At this point in my assignment I was starting to run out of time and (having thought of multiple ways of tackling this challenge from styling it in the main CSS file to using functions) I decided to just add a few variables in my .erb file:

<div class =" cat - container "> <% x = 0 %> <% @articles.each do |article| %> <% if x == 4 %> <% x = 0 %> <% end %> <% if x < 2 %> <% x += 1 %> <div class =" image - box " style =" background - image : url (<%= image_path " #{article.image}"%>);background-position: center; background-size: cover; background- repeat: no-repeat; "> </div> <div class=" text-box "> <h2 class=" art-author "><span><%=article.author.name%></span></h2> <h2 class=" art-title "><%= article.title %></h2> <p class=" art-text "><%= article.text.truncate(100) %></p> <%= vote_or_unvote_btn(article)%> </div> <% else %> <% x += 1%> <div class=" text-box "> <h2 class=" art-author "><span><%=article.author.name%></span></h2> <h2 class=" art-title "><%= article.title %></h2> <p class=" art-text "><%= article.text.truncate(100) %></p> <p class=" vote "><%= link_to('VOTE', article_votes_path(article_id: article.id), method: :post) %></p> </div> <div class=" image-box " style=" background- image: url(<%= image_path " #{article.image} " %>);background- position: center; background- size: cover; background- repeat: no-repeat; "> </div> <% end %> <% end %> </div>

And so the resulting page looks as follow:

I am super happy by the way this is looking and ready to continue with testing the main Rails application and to get it ready to deploy into Heroku...

Tags