A Recipe For A Checkerboard Styled Page
Last week, as part of an assignment for a Ruby on Rails application, I was given the challenge to create a checkerboard styled page. The design is from Nelson Sakwa
and the requirements were as follow:
- It is a Desktop app (do not worry about mobile friendly)
- The articles are pulled from the database, ordered by last created and are part of the same category
- Each row has 4 boxes (image, text, image, text)
- The following row is the opposite (text, image, text, image)
So immediately I thought that this would a job for the CSS Grid. Having spent a month doing Flexbox and CSS Grid as part of the Microverse
Full Stack Web Development Curriculum I thought why not, this is a great time to take those newly acquired skills for a spin.
To set up the main container for the grid:
.cat-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
padding-bottom: 45px;
}
And to style each square in the grid:
.text-box {
display: flex;
padding-left: 15px;
padding-right: 15px;
padding-bottom: 0;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: space-around;
}
After testing my page and seeing that everything was positioned in its right place, the next step was to pull data from the database.
Back in my controller, I make sure that I am pulling all the articles from their respective Category and ordering them in descending order:
def show
@articles = Category
.find(params[:id])
.articles
.order('created_at desc')
end
Next, in my view and with the help of ERB (Embedded Ruby) I can place my images and articles accordingly:
<div class="cat-container">
<% @articles.each do |article| %>
<div class="image-box" style="background-image: url(<%= image_path "#{article.image}"%>);background-position: center; background-size:
cover; background-repeat: no-repeat;">
</div>
<div class="text-box">
<h2 class="art-author"><span><%=article.author.name%></span></h2>
<h2 class="art-title"><%= article.title %></h2>
<p class="art-text"><%= article.text.truncate(100) %></p>
<%= vote_or_unvote_btn(article)%>
</div>
<% end %>
</div>
And, so the result is as follow:
I am very happy how this is looking, but it not a checkerboard. I wish to alternate the image and the text for every row...
At this point in my assignment I was starting to run out of time and (having thought of multiple ways of tackling this challenge from styling it in the main CSS file to using functions) I decided to just add a few variables in my .erb file:
<div class="cat-container">
<% x = 0 %>
<% @articles.each do |article| %>
<% if x == 4 %>
<% x = 0 %>
<%end%>
<% if x < 2 %>
<% x += 1%>
<div class="image-box" style="background-image: url(<%= image_path "#{article.image}"%>);background-position: center; background-size:
cover; background-repeat: no-repeat;">
</div>
<div class="text-box">
<h2 class="art-author"><span><%=article.author.name%></span></h2>
<h2 class="art-title"><%= article.title %></h2>
<p class="art-text"><%= article.text.truncate(100) %></p>
<%= vote_or_unvote_btn(article)%>
</div>
<% else %>
<% x += 1%>
<div class="text-box">
<h2 class="art-author"><span><%=article.author.name%></span></h2>
<h2 class="art-title"><%= article.title %></h2>
<p class="art-text"><%= article.text.truncate(100) %></p>
<p class="vote"><%= link_to('VOTE', article_votes_path(article_id: article.id), method: :post) %></p>
</div>
<div class="image-box" style="background-image: url(<%= image_path "#{article.image}"%>);background-position: center; background-size:
cover; background-repeat: no-repeat;">
</div>
<% end %>
<% end %>
</div>
And so the resulting page looks as follow:
I am super happy by the way this is looking and ready to continue with testing the main Rails application and to get it ready to deploy into Heroku...
