A Quick Guide to Microlearning Apps

A lot of software and tools appear on the market pursuing the objective to fulfill a modification of an ordinary learning curve. The Edtech sector is exploding with current modern solutions, which apply different ways how to improve the educational form. In this list, there are mLearning, adaptive learning, (a)synchronous or hybrid courses, and so on.





However, the micro-learning concept distinguishes itself from many others. It utilizes the form of bite-sized material, which creates an engaging training experience. Microlearning is a type of eLearning software that works well with mobile learning and gamification.





Thus, it is a great learning approach to consider as a part of your application. But let’s thoroughly review this concept.

What Is Microlearning?

So, what is microlearning? This term is pretty easy to sort out because it is as straightforward as it sounds. And it sounds like this concept envisages the separation of learning blocks into smaller pieces for better material absorption.





Microlearning is a notion that entails tiny, concentrated, and condensed learning exercises that may be carried out on a variety of devices. Microlearning has proven to be an excellent method for improving long-term memory and the overall quality of the learning experience.





The combination of microlearning with behaviorism, constructivism, cognitivism and experientialism (psychological theories) impacts the way people comprehend fresh knowledge.





Surely, such an approach, with its beneficial compact nature, wouldn’t be omitted in the online education industry. As a result, microlearning apps appeared to provide a full-fledged competitive advantage to the other eLearning software with their hybrid courses, adaptive learning, and so on and so forth.





They come in handy because they are accessible and convenient to use for the majority of users, whether it is a pupil or an adult learner.





One of the most common ways to use microlearning apps is for corporate online education. As a matter of fact, many businesses use micro-content for performance management. In terms of training and development, you might rapidly witness a significant boost in employee engagement thanks to the use of a microlearning course.





Given that, workers are better to learn smaller junks of information, which won’t interrupt practical studying of particular responsibilities needed for the job.





Whether you decide to develop some microlearning app for onboarding or eLearning software for other target audiences, either way, it will be applied as an LMS (Learning Management System).





Yet, out of the range of different LMSes, the ones with the microlearning approach will definitely stand out. But how? Let’s find out together.





Launching Microlearning Apps: What will be different from any other eLearning software? Indeed, the launch and development of microlearning apps will be the same as any other application. But still, take into account some slight nuances that are needed for a proper microlearning approach.





The first and the most important part is the content of your courses. Because creating the material which is already divided into small sections depends on the content selection.





Then, when you have junks of materials, generate tests and quizzes for them. For each piece of information, there should be a question afterward. This way, learners will summarize if they understood or remembered offered information.





Such a method of online education could be full of entertainment and visual materials. Don't ignore the incorporation of various types of gamification (flashcards, videos, contests, images, puzzles, etc.).





Additionally, simplify users' access to the micro-courses by developing a mobile version of an app. As we have already mentioned, microlearning is greatly combined with mobile learning.





Considering that, learners can get the needed pieces of info with a click, even on the go. Although we defined crucial criteria for microlearning apps’ development, now we can review the features of the top microlearning platforms.

What Features Are Common For Top Microlearning Platforms?

Indeed, the market is already overwhelmed with great solutions, but to have a competitive advantage, you should combine basic features with unique ones. That is why we outlined a few key characteristics that distinguish the mediocre from the outstanding when it comes to microlearning platforms. The following are the main features to look for:





Intuitive design for User Experience

Easy-to-use User interface

Extensive possibilities for adding extra technologies or tools

Availability for team interactions

Advanced analytics and reporting tools to help you get the most out of your data

Quicker recording, creation, and sharing of training programs, resources, and information

mLearning for mainly iOS and Android

Well-thought-out content which is clearly separated





Listed features we have confirmed in all of the tools that we examine in this post.

List Of Top Microlearning Platforms

Now, when we overviewed the features that are required for top microlearning platforms, we can name the applications. After all, you should know whom you should be looking up to when developing your own solution.





Qualee Technology

It's an employee experience system that keeps employees engaged during their employment, involving onboarding, online education, micro-surveys, and offboarding. There is no coding necessary with Qualee: simply drag & drop.





As a consequence, even those with little technical skills may find it straightforward to install and use this application. The dashboard has a really simple style, and the simplicity makes it easy for users to follow their progress. This adds to the enjoyment of the learning process.





Because Qualee provides real-time data and analytics, businesses can keep a continual eye on employee sentiment. From onboarding through offboarding, this solution is comprehensive in terms of both compliance and employee experience.





BrainStorm QuickHelp

It's a one-of-a-kind learning solution that combines content expertise with a desire to change the way people engage with Microsoft technology. Pre-packaged instruction in tiny bits to accommodate everyone's schedule.





Beneficial is that training duration is for as little as 2 minutes or as much as an hour.





It may be used as a learning management system, but you must upload each piece of information separately. You can have automatic orientation skillsets that are allocated to new employees automatically.





Bites

The Bites platform allows businesses to produce and share professional information with their mobile and frontline workers. It delivers an experience, which is close to social media, making it easy for modern users.





With the help of AI, Bites enables to produce of a short "story-like" film and makes it sophisticated. The material may then be shared with workers via current instant messenger platforms (SMS, WhatsApp, MS Teams, and so on) to attain them where they are most engaged.





As a result, complex dashboards may be used to track and improve employee engagement, feedback, and performance.





UMU

UMU's AI-enabled eLearning software, which is based on learning science, helps to drive performance and outcomes. UMU makes creating and disseminating instructional information to a large audience a breeze. Users' buy-in is embedded into the UMU system, which generates excitement around the learning process.





New employee training is scalable with UMU. Its platform is easy to get started with, deploy, and configure. Users may access training from any device, at any time. Additionally, the UMU team can assist in optimizing platform usage and improving the learning experience.





EdApp

It is a free online training platform that offers microlearning software for a different number of users and types of work (office/remote). The microlearning feature in EdApp with its bite-sized courses focuses on only the most important aspects.





Its microlearning technique is paired with gamification aspects, allowing you to turn boring courses into fun activities. Moreover, users may also use a system-automated quiz called Brain Boost to reinforce important topics or a quiz creator called Rapid refresh to test their knowledge.





GoSkills

GoSkills is a customizable learning management system and microlearning software that helps small businesses increase employee engagement. Companies accomplish this by dividing courses into short-form modules and employing gamification approaches.





It includes a free authoring tool that allows you to effortlessly build and personalize the corporate identity of the courses. A library of ready-to-use courses is also available on this platform.





7taps

This web solution makes it easy to create mobile-first microlearning experiences in seven taps. Anyone may easily develop courses on the platform by using templates. You may also enhance interaction by using GIFs, soundbites, and quizzes.





You may then easily share courses by sending a link, SMS, QR code, or email. To begin their course, learners do not need to download any apps or register. Even if you don't take these procedures, you'll be able to measure and assess company employees' learning progress. While this product isn't really a microlearning app, the courses are mobile-friendly and adaptable to a desktop setting.





Summarizing

Developing an LMS with a microlearning approach requires a deep understanding of this method in order to make it bring just the right outcome and quality learning experience. Content is what makes it really valuable for users, and the correct division of the information into smaller pieces of material.





But this should be reinforced by a set of features that will make such an application easy to use, convenient for team usage, and with multiple educational formats. These three steps appeared all the way to this small discovery. And they are definitely worth considering because they all create user engagement, which depends on the whole popularity and success.





Now, you can either take these platforms as an example and develop something similar or come up with your idea.

