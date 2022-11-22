A Q&A With Virtual Coffee's Bekah Hawrot Weigel, on Creating & Finding Community

Hackernoon is publishing a series of Q&As with inspirational mentors and community builders in the technology industry. These inspirational leaders dedicate their time and positive energy to shaping a better future for developers. Bekah Hawrot Weigel is the creator of Virtual Coffee and a Technical Community Builder at Deepgram.

Bekah Hawrot Weigel





Bekah is the Creator of Virtual Coffee and a Technical Community Builder at Deepgram, where she uses her experience to support others in the field and fosters inclusivity for developers of all backgrounds.





Her role in founding the Virtual Coffee online tech community has had a long-lasting impact on those who often feel overlooked, giving them the confidence they need to pursue careers in tech.

Who Are You, Where Are You Based, and What Are You Working On Right Now?

I’m a mom of 4, a career transitioner, and an unexpected community builder. I spent ten years teaching college English but found the community I always wanted in tech as I worked through a trauma that turned my life upside down.





I’m based in the US, and I’m the creator and one of the maintainers of the Virtual Coffee community, as well as the Technical Community Builder for Deepgram.

Congratulations on Being Selected as a Twilio Developer Searchlight Honoree. What Does Being a Mentor or Community Builder Mean to You?

To be a community builder is to listen to the needs of others, to represent unheard voices, and to empower those around you. Community building requires a person-first approach, an approach that recognizes that everyone is a person with goals and needs and a life outside of only being a user or teammate, or community member.

You Are Passionate About Using Tech for Good, Especially With Regard to Mental Wellness and Inclusivity - Tell Me More About How Virtual Coffee Exemplifies This?

Our mission is to be a welcoming tech community that allows room for growth and mentorship at all levels and creates meaningful opportunities for learning, leadership, and contribution for everyone.



We welcome and support developers at all stages to create a more empathetic tech community. We believe everyone has the ability to teach and learn, and that collaboration of developers at all stages enriches our community, which we exemplify through the participation of our members.





We make space for all voices at our twice-weekly meeting and do our best to equip our room leaders, notetakers, and small group leaders with the support they need.





We meet people where they are, make space for everyone, and encourage the exchange and exploration of new ideas to create close relationships.





This includes putting practices in place to onboard new volunteers, support new speakers and room leaders, and provide mentorship for open-source contributors.

What’s Your One Best Piece of Advice for Aspiring or Early-In-Career Developers?

Find the right community for you. They’ll support you through the job search, help you grow in ways your team might not be able to, cheer you on when you win, and help you up when you fall and are too tired to get back up on your own. They can be your map, your support system, and most importantly, your friends.

Just for Fun: What Was Your First Computer or Your Most Memorable Piece of Tech?

I remember playing Reader Rabbit and Mario Teaches Typing as a kid. I was not a fan of computers and I’m sure I only did it to receive some sort of award!





Thank you, Bekah, for taking the time to share your story.




