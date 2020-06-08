A Programmer's Guide to Regex or Regular Expressions

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Visit Noonification https://noonification.compromoted
.[{()\^$|?*+
Matches the start of the string, and in multiline mode also matches immediately after each newline.
(^)
^\d{3} will match with patterns like "456" in "456-112-112".
Matches the end of the string or just before the newline at the end of the string, and in multiline mode also matches before a newline.
($)
\d{3}$ will match with patterns like "112" in "456-112-112".
matches whole number or digit
\d
. Here number of
(0–9)
determines the umber of digits our regex will match for. i,e:
\d
means single digit
\d
and so on.
\d\d = double digits
will match
\d\d\d
as there are 4 digits in “1223” and our regex is a match for 3 digits.
327 , 123, 787 but not 1223
\d =1
\d\d = 12
as it returns 3 digits but
\d\d\d ≠ 473847
contains 6 digits.
473847
because it will match only digits but cat contains letter.
\d\d\d ≠ cat
. Matches anything except digits.
\d
\D\D = AB
\D\D = xy
as it won’t match numeric character.
\D\D ≠ 12
\w\w\w = 467
\w\w\w\w = Crow
\w\w\w ≠ python
doesn’t return python because python contains 6 characters.
\w\w\w
\W\W = ,, or !! or @#
\W\W\W = !@#
as every character is alpha-numeric.
\W\W\W\W != Titanic2
will match only the space between two words and ignore everything else.
\s
\s
):
*, + and { }
are called repeaters as they denote that the preceding character is to be used for more than one time.
*, + and { }
matches 0 or more times. i.e: It tells the computer to match the preceding character (or set of characters) for 0 or more times (upto infinite).
*
and so on ..
Gre*n = Green(e is found 2 times), Grn(e is found 0 time), Greeeeen (e is found 5 times)
as there is “s” followes by “ee”.
tre* != trees
sign matches when the character preceding
(+)
matches atleast one or more times (upto infinite).
‘+’
and so on..
Gre+n = Green, Greeeen, Gren
as “e” is absent here.
Gre+n != Grn
and so on
Gre. = Gree, Gren, Gre1
as . by itself will only match for a single character, here, in the 4th position of the term. n is the 5th character and is not accounted for in the RegEx.
Gre. != Green
will match Green as it tells to match any character
Gre.*
creates a regular expression that will match either
A|B
A or B
will match either
H(i!|ey!)
Hi! or Hey!
will match any name started with
M(s|r|rs)\.?\s[A-Z]\w+
.
Ms, Mr or Mrs
(u is found 1 time)
Favou?rite = Favourite
(u is found 0 time)
Favou?rite = Favorite
is used to indicate a set of characters. In a set:
[]
will match
[cat]
. Ranges of characters can be indicated by giving two characters and separating them by a
'c', 'a', or 't'
,
'-'
will match any uppercase ASCII letter,
[A-Z]
will match any digit from
[0–9]
.
0 to 9
will match all the two-digits numbers from
[0-3][0-3]
00 to 33
will match any hexadecimal digit.
[0-9A-Fa-f]
or if it’s placed as the first or last character (e.g.
[A\-Z])
, it will match a literal '-'.
[A-])
will match any of the literal characters
[(+*)]
'(', '+', '*', or ')'
and
[()[\]{}]
will both match a parenthesis.
[]()[{}]
not
(abc) = abc
acb
not
(123) = 123
321
will match any url. There are 3 groups here.
https?://(www\.)?(\w+)(\.\w+)
www.
etc
google, facebook
.com, .net, .org
.
url
\d{3}=123
pand[ora]{2} = pandar, pandoo
as the quantifier
pand[ora]{2} ≠ pandora
only allows for 2 letters from the character set
{2}
.
[ora]
\d{2,6} = 430973, 4303, 38238
3 does not match because it is 1 digit, so outside of the character range.
\d{2, 6} ≠ 3
^([a-zA-Z0–9_\-\.]+)@([a-zA-Z0–9_\-\.]+)\.([a-zA-Z]{2,5})$