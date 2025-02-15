A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Scalar Sector, Gauge Sector, and More

February 15th, 2025
In the next subsections, we discuss various parts of the lagrangian of the model.
featured image - A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Scalar Sector, Gauge Sector, and More
a toy model of the solar system Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.1 History and Evidence

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary


Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model


Bibliography

3.2 Model




In the next subsections, we discuss various parts of the lagrangian of the model,

3.2.1 Scalar Sector



where 𝛼 is the mixing angle. The rotation matrix satisfies



The real and imaginary components of 𝜒 have the following masses


3.2.2 Gauge sector

To determine the gauge boson spectrum, we have to expand the scalar kinetic terms and replace



3.2.3 Yukawa sector

The Yukawa sector of the model can be written in a gauge-invariant way as




This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

Author:

(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.


