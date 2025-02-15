A Phenomenological Study of WIMP Models: Scalar Sector, Gauge Sector, and More

Table of Links
2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction
2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space
3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction
3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter
3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻
4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction
4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
Appendices
D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model
3.2 Model
In the next subsections, we discuss various parts of the lagrangian of the model,
3.2.1 Scalar Sector
where 𝛼 is the mixing angle. The rotation matrix satisfies
The real and imaginary components of 𝜒 have the following masses
3.2.2 Gauge sector
To determine the gauge boson spectrum, we have to expand the scalar kinetic terms and replace
3.2.3 Yukawa sector
The Yukawa sector of the model can be written in a gauge-invariant way as
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
Author:
(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.