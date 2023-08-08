Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A NOTE OF INVITATIONby@julesverne

    A NOTE OF INVITATION

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The next day was the 9th of November. I awoke after a long sleep of twelve hours. Conseil came, according to custom, to know “how I had passed the night,” and to offer his services. He had left his friend the Canadian sleeping like a man who had never done anything else all his life. I let the worthy fellow chatter as he pleased, without caring to answer him. I was pre-occupied by the absence of the Captain during our sitting of the day before, and hoping to see him to-day. As soon as I was dressed I went into the saloon. It was deserted. I plunged into the study of the shell treasures hidden behind the glasses. I revelled also in great herbals filled with the rarest marine plants, which, although dried up, retained their lovely colours. Amongst these precious hydrophytes I remarked some vorticellæ, pavonariæ, delicate ceramies with scarlet tints, some fan-shaped agari, and some natabuli like flat mushrooms, which at one time used to be classed as zoophytes; in short, a perfect series of algæ.
    featured image - A NOTE OF INVITATION
    media#science-fiction#novel#books
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    Receive Stories from @julesverne

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding stood still, without saying a word
    Published at Aug 14, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Ayrton slide down the rope of the lift and disappear in the darkness
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    POETS AS POLICEMEN
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The “Great Eastern” was now going at the rate of twelve knots an hour
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AS CONCERNS INTERPRETING THE DEITY
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    She Delivers the Divine Command
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #historical-novel
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa