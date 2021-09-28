A New Wave of NFTs are Finding New Ways to Extract Value

311 reads

NFTs are different from typical cryptocurrencies because they are almost always stored in the holder's personal crypto wallet. The NFT market is the sector that is currently seeing the most genuine mass adoption of crypto functions. There is already a huge market of people with the technical know-how to avail of new NFT features, allowing them to unlock even more value from their holdings. NFT collections that raise money for projects, or include prize draws, or even bear passive income for their holders.