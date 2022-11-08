Search icon
    A Nation Waits in Dreadby@astoundingstories

    A Nation Waits in Dread

    AS Prester Kleig, looking twice his forty years because of fatigue, and almost nameless terrors through which he had passed, went to his rendezvous, the news-gatherer, who shall here remain nameless, raced for the Broadcasting Tower. As Prester Kleig entered the Secret Room and at a signal all the many doors behind him, along that interminable stairway, swung shut and were tightly locked, the news-gatherer raced for the microphone and gave the "priority" signal to the operator. Millions of people would not only hear the words of the news-gatherer, but would see him, note the expressions which chased one another across his face. For television was long since an accomplished, everyday fact.
    media#astounding-stories#literature
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

