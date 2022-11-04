Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Half-Dreamby@astoundingstories
    513 reads

    The Half-Dream

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A ROARING, rushing river of chaotic sound, first. Jumbled sound to which Prester Kleig could give no adequate name. But as he tried to analyze its meanings, he was able to differentiate between sounds, and to discover the identity of some. The river of sound he decided to be the sound of a vibrational explosion of some sort—vibrational because it had that quivery quality which causes a feeling of uneasiness and fret, that feeling which makes one turn and look around to find the eyes boring into one's back—yet multiplied in its intensity an uncounted number of times.
    featured image - The Half-Dream
    media#astounding-stories#fiction#scifi
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

    Receive Stories from @astoundingstories

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Holocaust
    Published at Jul 23, 2022 by astoundingstories #astounding-stories
    Article Thumbnail
    We still live on the island
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Duration of Combat
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa