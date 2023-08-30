Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A MULTITUDE OF LASERSby@halhellman

    A MULTITUDE OF LASERS

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It is almost self-evident that no single device, even one as incredible as the laser, could accomplish all the feats mentioned in the preceding paragraphs. After all, some of these applications require high power but not extremely high monochromaticity, while in others the reverse may be true. Yet, by its very nature, any laser produces a beam with one, or at the most a few, wavelengths, and many different materials would be needed to provide the many different wavelengths required for all the tasks listed. Also, the first laser was a pulsed device. Light energy was pumped in and a bullet of energy emerged from it. Then the whole process had to be repeated. Pulsed operation is fine for spot-welding and for applications such as radar-type rangefinding, where pulses of energy are normally used anyway. With lasers smaller objects can be detected than when using the usual microwaves. But a pulsed process is not useful for communications. In other words, pulsing is good for certain applications but not for others.
    featured image - A MULTITUDE OF LASERS
    writing #non-fiction #popular-science
    Hal Hellman HackerNoon profile picture

    @halhellman

    Hal Hellman

    Prolific US science writer, adept at simplifying complex concepts for wider understanding.

    Receive Stories from @halhellman

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by halhellman #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!