The Million Dollar Question- How to Get Rid of Low Traffic on My Blog

The phrase 'Low Traffic' is something that scares every blogger, webmaster, SEO experts, and online marketers.

There are a number of ways to deal with low traffic on a blog. The first thing is to find out what is hurting the ranking of your website.

As I always say, the traffic to your blog or website depends on its rank on search engine results page. Your blog is likely to receive more traffic if it is ranking on the first page of search engine results.

The visits from search engines should be more consistent. If you want to get rid of the low traffic on your blog --- you should focus on SEO.

Before I started writing this post, I spent some time reading some of the best blogs. I noticed that a lot of bloggers complain about why they couldn’t get covered by the top publications and blogs.

Here, I am going to share some of the best strategies that I’ve used to get traffic to my website from extremely high traffic sources.

This advice may be useful for getting thousands of new readers to your blog. You can start using these strategies as soon as you finish reading this post.

What all factors help you get rid of low traffic?

Well, the traffic to your website depends on a number of factors. First of all, you should identify the factors that hurt the ranking of your blog or website and fix them. Here are some tips that help you get rid of low traffic to your website.

1. Finding and fixing bad links:

Backlinks will remain the major ranking factor even in the coming years.

If you are serious about improving organic search traffic, you should know what backlinks are helping with your SEO and what backlinks are destroying your SEO strategies.

You might know that not all backlinks are good. SEO is all about the number of good links you have and not the number of backlinks you have. If the search engine gets suspicion about any backlink in your blog, it will have an impact on the ranking of your website.

Remember those bad backlinks can have a negative impact on the SEO of your website, resulting in low traffic. It is must to find and fix broken links if you want to get rid of low traffic on your blog/site.

Some of the important factors that determine the quality of backlinks are as below –

● Good backlinks are always from a relevant website/industry

● Contextual links are best for SEO and help in driving huge traffic to your website

● Backlink with do-follow links attract search engines and boosts organic traffic

● Good backlinks are always from sites with high domain authority and trusted sources

If the backlinks on your blog have any characteristic other than one said above, it means your site has bad backlinks. You can improve the ranking of your blog by getting rid of those bad backlinks. It is not possible to avoid backlinks completely, but you can try to avoid as many as possible. The more bad backlinks a website has, the harder it is to get traffic.

disavow file Create a list of bad backlinks and do email outreach. Send a request to the webmasters to remove the backlink to your website. If links are not removed by webmasters, you can submit

2. Prevent negative SEO:



There has been a lot of talk about negative SEO. Do you think negative

SEO does exist? Have you ever faced it?

Well, negative SEO occurs when someone attempts to lower the ranking of your website. There are many black hat techniques that people use to reduce the ranking of your website. Let’s have a look at some of the negative SEO tactics.

Ever since the Penguin update, Google is imposing harsh penalties on websites that use black hat SEO techniques. If a malicious site starts using those bad SEO techniques on your site, your site is likely to be affected by negative SEO.

Dealing with negative SEO can be tricky, as some of the tactics are out of control. They are hard to detect. If you think you’re a victim or want to protect your website against potential attack, here are a few things you can do.

● Perform regular audit links, as this small practice can save you if you are ever a victim of negative SEO attack. Monitoring the link profile is the best way to spot suspicious activity before it goes out of control.

● Keep an eye on the speed of your website. If you have recently noticed any change in the speed, it means you might be the victim of forceful crawling. Contact the hosting company or webmaster to determine where the load is coming from.

● Watch the CTR of your keywords. There are chances that someone programmed a bot to target certain keywords or land on competitor sites, which can cause false SERP bounce rate. If you notice a large spike without any reason, start disavowing the offending links.

● Though negative SEO is not common, we can see that cyber-attacks are increasing year after year. You should migrate your site to HTTPS, especially if you are dealing with sensitive data. Cyber-attacks may not be

technically negative but will have a negative impact on the SEO of your

website.

Negative SEO is unethical business practice. However, negative SEO attempts are quite rare and you can catch them at early stages. By keeping an eye on the backlinks and your traffic, you can keep your site safe from those trying to manipulate the ranking of your website.

3. Avoid low-quality content:



If you are a blogger, website owner or SEO expert -- you might have faced your enemy i.e. the

content. Not only this, it penalizes sites with low-quality content, as a

If you are a blogger, website owner or SEO expert -- you might have faced your enemy i.e. the ever-changing Google algorithm. The Panda update scans the entire website or blog and rewards the sites with high-quality content. Not only this, it penalizes sites with low-quality content, as a result of which they may not be shown in Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs).

Quality content is one of the important factors that help in improving the ranking of your website. The biggest mistake made by webmaster is to create pages with many words, but with no authentic content. Google will take action on the websites that try to rank more just by showing scrapped pages.

I have a client who has thousands of blog posts on technology. Despite having genuine and original posts, the blog was affected by Google’s Panda algorithm. Google expects the content to be high in terms of quality. The content should be informative and beneficial to the readers, rather than duplicate work.



traffic. Search engines favor high-quality content, and anything other than the best content can result in low traffic. Low-quality content is often stuffed with keywords and is grammatically incorrect. The links in the content are not likely to rank high on search engines, causing you to miss out valuabletraffic.

The best way to get rid of low traffic is to find low-quality content and edit/remove it. Some of the general steps to follow to find low-quality content are as below –

● Crawl across the site to make a comprehensive list of content on the site. This would be a great pain to do manually. You can use tools such as - SEO PowerSuite to audit content to analyze Metadata, backlinks, and many more.

● Find thin content that has no or little added value. If you check the site, you will find a significant amount of shallow pages that do not provide users with much value. For example –pages with many affiliate links, cookie-cutter sites, auto-generated content, and doorway pages etc. Find such pages and remove them to get rid of low traffic on your blog.

● If you are blogging in the tech niche, you should update the content on a regular basis. Some of the articles tend to expire sooner or later, and will not be useful to the user. You should always check outdated posts and make necessary changes.

● If you have noticed any kind of duplicate content on your blog, remove it immediately. Your content may appear on the archive pages along with index page, creating duplicate copies. Control the indexing of content by using plugins such as - Yoast SEO, All-in-one SEO plugin etc.

You can get rid of low-quality content on your blog by avoiding - auto-generated content, cloaking, doorway pages, scraped content, abusing rich snippet markup and hidden texts or links.

Monitor the site for hacking and remove hacked content as soon as you notice. Show your site’s credibility using original research, links, citations and reviews. Make sure that your site is unique and informative. It should not be outsourced on multiple other sites.

The main aim of your blog is to give visitors a good user experience, and not just ranking high on search engines.

Conclusion:



There are many things that matter when it comes to driving traffic to your website. It is difficult to say what exactly is killing the traffic of your website without analyzing it. Be consistent with your content and keep optimizing your website as per the google guidelines.

A few things that attract visitors are – quality content, SEO, social media presence and backlinks. There are many important things to do that increase your website’s organic traffic.

Just creating a blog and running an SEO campaign is not going to ensure long-term success. Keep updating the website to make sure that consistent organic traffic is generated.

Create high-quality content on your site as it can help you improve overall

user experience and boost social media shares.

I hope this post helps you get rid of the low traffic on your blog. If you have any question, please post your questions in the comments section below. I will respond as soon as possible.

