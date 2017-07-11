A list of artificial intelligence tools you can use today — for businesses (2/3)

This list contains companies working on artificial intelligence and machine learning products primarily for business use, non-specific to any industry. Industry specific AI will be the final part of this series.





The long awaited Part 2 of 3 of this series has arrived. It has taken me a significant amount of time longer to put together than I had anticipated. Now the wait is over, here it is…

This list contains companies working on artificial intelligence and machine learning products primarily for business use, non-specific to any industry. Industry specific AI will be the final part of this series.





Rise of artificial intelligence is rapidly taking over the world, especially countries like Anguilla; a small island in the Eastern Caribbean with the use of their .ai top level domain for companies within the AI and robotics industry. But in all seriousness, AI is without a doubt accelerating much faster than is probably known and much more established within our daily lives than most would realise. Conducting this research has demonstrated sheer scale of the landscape and progress of the artificial intelligence industry.





“Already humans and AI are co-evolving and no one has paid attention to this yet…”



“When we search on Google, it’s an AI deciding what we should see. When a dating site matches two people together there’s a machine learning algorithm… that is getting people together, that then have babies. And so in effect you have this machine learning algorithm that is breeding humans.”— Sam Altman, discussing AI here .





In the case of the companies listed below, business and AI are co-evolving.





With so many websites to go through and dissect there may be some descriptions or names that need changing. Please let me know if that’s the case or if you think there are companies I should add to the list. Shoutout to me here , and I’ll get on to it!

Artificial Intelligence for businesses (enterprise intelligence):

🔉 Audio

Capio — language transcription and recognition

Clover Intelligence — ?

Deepgram — transcribes insights from phone calls, video footage, and online

Gridspace — discover more customer and employee conversations**

MindMeld — advanced AI to power conversational interface

Nexidia — turns customer interactions into valuable insights

Pop Up Archive **— makes sound searchable

TalkIQ — critical insights about your customers conversations

Twilio — building blocks to add messaging, voice, and video to web+apps

📊 Business Intelligence & Analytics

Arago/HIRO — optimise and autonomously IT and business operations**

Arimo ** —behavioural AI for IoT

Ayasdi — a suite of intelligent applications for enterprise

DataRobot — a range of products to improve enterprise products**

Dataminr — discovers events and breaking information before the news

Electra by Lore — helps you to answer questions about your business

Einstein — a smarter Salesforce

Fuzzy AI — adds intelligent decision making to web and mobile apps

Logz.io — helps you index, search, visualise and analyse your data

NXT AI — is a framework for temporal pattern recognition and prediction

Paxata — to transform raw data into useful information automatically

Poweredby.ai — helps you monitor server bugs

Sundown ** — automates repetitive tasks within your business

UBIX — making complex data science easy for enterprise

Ruths.ai — helps you do more with your data

Exchange.ai — a marketplace for analytics

Owl.ai — captures, categorises, and extracts key information from all your data

AnswerRocket — fast data insights using search

iSeek.ai — solves big data better, faster and at less cost

Ecosystem.AI — find hidden value in complex human and business ecosystems

Prix — helps to optimise pricing

🍎 Core AI

Algorithmia — a common API for many algorithms, functions and models

Arya — workbench for neural networks

CognitiveScale — advanced industry specific ML for the enterprise

Digital Reasoning — advanced machine learning for enterprise

Fluid AI — advanced machine learning for enterprise

H2O.ai — open source machine learning and deep learning platform

Loop AI Labs — advanced machine learning for enterprise

Nervana — deep learning as computational system

Petuum — advanced machine learning for enterprise

Scaled Inference — advanced machine learning for enterprise

Sentient — range of financial, ecommerce and digital marketing AI products

Skymind — open-source deep learning and ETL for enterprise on the JVM

Vicarious — advanced machine learning for enterprise

Loom Systems — log Analysis for enterprises

PipelineAI — solves the problem of production ML and AI at scale

Ogma — building AI using neuroscience

📋 Data Capture

Amazon Mechanical Turk — marketplace to automate simple processes

CrowdAI — automate the discovery of objects at scale

Datalogue — automatically prepare any data for immediate & compliant use

DataSift — helps structure data from social media and blog

Diffbot — automatically extract web pages as structured data

Import.io — extract data from almost any website

Playment — training data, image annotation and more for enterprise**

WorkFusion ** — tools for operations team to automate business processes

🔬 Data Science

BigML — single platform for all predictive use cases

CrowdFlower — training data, image annotation for machine learning teams

Dataiku — data science platform for prototype, deploy, and run at scale

DataScience — enterprise data science platform for R&D and production**

Domino Data Lab — platform for collaborating, building and deploying

Exploratory — makes DS accessible to analysts with OpenSource algorithms

Kaggle ** — helps you learn, work, and play with machine learning models

RapidMiner — makes data science teams more productive

Seldon — helps DS teams put machine learning models into production

SherlockML — a platform to build, test, and deploy AI algorithms**

Spark **— research engine, capable of discovering complex patterns in data

Tamr — makes data unification of data silos possible

Trifacta — helps put data into useful structures for analysis

Yhat — allows data scientists to deploy and update predictive models rapidly

Yseop — automate the writing of reports, websites, emails, articles and more

💻 Development

AnOdot — detects business incidents

Bonsai — develop more adaptive, trusted and programmable AI models

Deckard.ai — helps predict project timelines

Fuzzy.ai — adds intelligent decision making to web and mobile apps

Gigster — connecting projects with the right team

Kite — augments your coding environment with web available knowledge

Layer 6 AI — deep learning platform for prediction and personalisation

Morph — makes developing chatbots for your business easy

Ozz — make your bot smarter, by helping it self learn

RainforestQA — rapidly web and mobile app testing

SignifAI — increase server uptime and predict downtime

Turtle — project management and chat software that’s easy for teams

Improve.ai — automatically optimises app content, design, pricing etc.

Gesture.ai — gesture recognition for developers

Cognitive Toolkit — trains deep learning algorithms to learn like human brain

Bonsai — abstracts away the complexity of ML libraries like TensorFlow for more effective management of AI models

Tangle — helps with decision making for designers, engineers and leaders

Imandra — helps analyse algorithm

📂 Internal Data

Alation — helps you work together, improve productivity, and data indexing**

Cycorp — a range of different AI enterprise products

Databricks — takes the pain of cluster management away to focus on DS

Deckard.ai — helps predict project timelines

Gavagi — insight into online trends and other text analytics tools

IBM Watson — AI platform for business

Kyndi — helps knowledge workers process vast amounts of information

oneFactor — SaaS AI for risk management and operations

Probot — makes your business software smarter

Sapho ** — helps employees with tasks and access data using micro apps

Sofia — better website analytics

eContext — structure for unstructured data

Hayley — create intelligent interactions between people, devices, and data

RelativeInsight — deep insights into customers and internal data

Rainbird —automate decision-making at scale

🤖 Machine Learning

PI.Exchange —No-code end-to-end AutoML tool that takes you from data to predictions in minutes*

Bonsai — develop more adaptive, trusted and programmable AI models__

Cycorp*__ — a range of different AI enterprise products

Datacratic — helps you focus your digital ad on people you want to target

deepsense.io — analyse data in the form of images, speech, text and video

Geometric Intelligence — now apart of the Uber AI Labs

HyperScience — can do menial task work, saving time for employees

Nara Logics — platform to unite siloed data for better recommendations

SigOpt — improves machine learning models 100x faster

Amazon Machine Learn — ML-as-a-service, amongst other things

Providence — import predictive models and scale infinitely to answer existential questions

📡 Sensor (IoT/IIoT)

Alluvium — platform delivers real-time operational insights for industry

Black — learns about shoppers behaviour in your store

C3 IoT — helps to unify application development and data science

KONUX — sensor analytics solution for businesses

Imubit — machine learning for manufacturing process optimisation

Maana — a range of workflow optimisation products for fuel and industry

Predix — helps you develop, deploy, and operate industrial apps

Planet OS — helps renewable energy companies utilise their data better

Sight Machine — manufacturing analytics

Sentenai — automates data engineering for data science

Snips — add a voice assistant to your connected product

ThingWorx — platform to manage the development for your IoT applications

Uptake — a predictive platform for major industries

Verdigris — smart building management for commercial buildings

📚 Text Analysis/Generation

Agolo — creates summaries from your text and information in real-time

AYLIEN — extract meaning from your text and visuals

Compreno — text analytics and mining which works without any training**

Cortical.io — advanced language processing

fido.ai **—automatic knowledge acquisition from text

IntroSpect by Lore — build profile and understand your users better

Lexalytics — scaleable text analytics software

Luminoso — capture, measure, and act on customer feedback

MonkeyLearn — scalable API to automate text classification

Narrative Science — interprets your data more useful information

Qeep — helps you find errors and inaccuracies in documents

spaCy — free open-source library natural of language processing in Python

Salient — automates information extraction, management and analysis

Stride — turn text into insights

Textio — helps improve how your job ads are written

Yseop — automate the writing of reports, websites, emails, articles and more

😎 Vision

ABBYY — add instant text capture functionality to mobile apps and more!

Achron — automated drones with vision and diagnosis capabilities

Affectiva — analyses subtle facial expressions to identify human emotions

Algocian — makes every camera in the world smart

__Angus.a__i— helps cameras to detect analyse the video feed

Birds.ai — finds defects in wind turbines

Captricity — extracts and transforms data from handwritten and typed forms

Clarifai — helps you to organise media libraries

Cortica — visual analysis for medical and transport industry

Deepomatic — image detection for a range of uses and industries

DeepVision — brand and face recognition

Descartes Labs — makes satellite imagery useful

Flixsense — the first intelligent cloud video platform**

FotoNation ** — computer vision for automative and human detection

GrokStyle — matches similar products and helps to suggests combinations

Haystack — facial recognition

HireVue — uses facial recognition to help you decided on job candidates

Lunit Inc. — medical data analysis and interpretation

Matroid — recognises different objects and things

Netra — dedicated brand recognition for social networks

Orbital Insight — satellite image analysis

Pilot AI Labs — deep-learning based computer vision platform

Planet — planet monitoring and analysis using satellite imagery

Spaceknow — satellite image analysis

Sticky.ai — is an eye and emotion tracking platform

Valossa — understands and describes video content

Vidi — image analysis primarily for industrial purposes

CloudSight — high quality understanding of images within seconds

Irvine Sensors — detects foreign and intentionally placed objects for security

Pilot.ai — a range of intelligent computer vision techniques













Originally posted → liamiscool.com



