A Historical Mathematical Concept Powers Information Retrieval In the Modern Age

We’re constantly overwhelmed by a flood of information everywhere. Whether it’s the articles we read online or the search results we get, there’s an invisible algorithm working tirelessly behind the scenes somewhere to connect us with the right(?) content. One of the neat tricks applied in such cases is cosine similarity—a concept that might sound intimidating at first, but once you peel back its layers, you realize it’s all about connecting ideas in a way that feels almost intuitive.





I still remember the first time I dug into the basics of information retrieval at University. The idea that every document could be represented as a point in a multi-dimensional space, each dimension corresponding to a unique word or term in the document was overwhelming at first. This idea, born out of the work of researchers like Gerard Salton in the 1970s, wasn’t just a mathematical trick—it was a way of capturing the very essence of language. In this model, each document is a vector of unique terms/words, and the way these vectors relate to each other can tell us a lot about how similar the underlying ideas are. Cosine similarity, in particular, measures the “angle” between these vectors, offering a simple yet profound insight into how closely related two pieces of content are.









Cosine similarity quantifies the similarity between two documents by measuring the cosine of the angle between their corresponding TF-IDF (or embedding) vectors. Unlike simple term frequency counts, cosine similarity normalizes for the magnitude of the vectors, ensuring that the focus is on the relative distribution of terms rather than their absolute counts. Mathematically, it is defined as:





cos(θ) = (A · B) / (||A|| ||B||)





where A and B are the document vectors, “·” denotes the dot product, and ||A|| and ||B|| are their respective Euclidean norms. This formulation captures how closely aligned the documents are in the high-dimensional vector space, effectively highlighting similarities in their thematic structure or semantic orientation.

High level intuition

Let’s say you have a query vector representing “climate change” plus a strong emphasis on economics-related terms—words like “finance,” “cost,” “trade,” or “markets” might be weighted heavily. Now imagine two different documents:





Document A : Discusses climate change by describing rising sea levels and how coastal storms cause billions in property damage. It also details the loss of tourism revenue and disruptions to local businesses due to extreme weather.

: Discusses climate change by describing rising sea levels and how coastal storms cause billions in property damage. It also details the loss of tourism revenue and disruptions to local businesses due to extreme weather. Document B: Talks broadly about the science behind climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, focusing heavily on environmental policy debates without much mention of financial or economic effects.





Although Document A doesn’t explicitly use the phrase “economic impact,” its word distribution includes terms like “property damage,” “tourism revenue,” and “business disruptions”—all of which align closely with the economics-focused components of the query vector.





Thus, when you compute the cosine similarity between Document A and the query, the angle between these vectors will be smaller (i.e., similarity is higher), reflecting a shared emphasis on the financial aspects of climate change. By contrast, Document B might mention “climate change” and “emissions” frequently—thus matching some parts of the query—but it lacks significant overlap in the economic dimension. As a result, its cosine similarity score with the query vector will be lower. It not only recognizes direct overlaps in vocabulary but also captures the overall thematic orientation (in this case, economics) that distinguishes documents focusing on financial repercussions from those with a purely environmental or policy lens.





One of the reasons I find cosine similarity so compelling is that it aligns so well with our natural way of thinking. When we evaluate ideas or compare experiences, we’re not usually counting the number of times a particular word is mentioned. Instead, we’re looking for an overall alignment in themes, values, or emotions. Cosine similarity embodies that same approach mathematically by focusing on the “direction” of the content. In other words, it’s less about the absolute frequency of words and more about the relationship between them—mirroring the way we naturally make connections in our minds.

In the real world…

Of course, applying cosine similarity in practical scenarios isn’t without its challenges. One major hurdle is dealing with high-dimensional data. In large digital libraries, there can be thousands of unique words, leading to very sparse vectors. This means that while each document is represented by a long list of numbers, most of those numbers are zeros. Handling such data efficiently requires clever data structures and algorithms, as well as methods like dimensionality reduction to ensure that the system remains both fast and accurate.





Another aspect that is super cool is the evolution of weighting schemes like TF-IDF, which help determine the importance of each word in a document. By balancing how often a word appears in a document against how common it is across all documents, TF-IDF helps highlight the terms that truly matter. When combined with cosine similarity, it’s a potent tool for sifting through massive amounts of information to find those documents that best match the underlying intent of a query. Classic texts such as Manning, Raghavan, and Schütze’s "Introduction to Information Retrieval" explain these concepts really well, revealing how they’ve shaped modern search technology.





Today, we see cosine similarity playing a critical role in a host of modern applications. It underpins recommendation systems that suggest new music, movies, or articles based on your past preferences. In web search engines, it’s part of the magic that makes it possible to rank millions of documents in a fraction of a second, ensuring that you get results that are not just relevant but also contextually rich. Even in advanced natural language processing systems, cosine similarity remains a go-to method for comparing the dense, high-dimensional representations generated by deep learning models like BERT.





The beauty of cosine similarity lies in its enduring simplicity and versatility. Even as the field of information retrieval continues to evolve with new technologies and more sophisticated models, the basic idea of comparing the “direction” of ideas remains as relevant as ever. Whether you’re a researcher into latent semantic analysis, as explored by Deerwester and colleagues in the early 90s , or a developer working on the next generation of AI-powered search engines, the principles behind cosine similarity are important to understand.





Looking ahead, the interplay between traditional methods like cosine similarity and newer neural models promises to deepen our understanding of how language works. As we push the boundaries of what machines can understand, the need for interpretable, human-aligned methods becomes even more critical. Hybrid approaches that marry the simplicity of cosine similarity with the nuanced power of deep learning are already beginning to emerge, pointing the way to a future where our digital tools not only process data efficiently but also grasp the underlying “why” behind the information.





References (and suggested reading)

Salton, G., Wong, A., & Yang, C. S. (1975). A Vector Space Model for Automatic Indexing.

Manning, C. D., Raghavan, P., & Schütze, H. (2008). Introduction to Information Retrieval.

Deerwester, S., Dumais, S. T., Furnas, G. W., Landauer, T. K., & Harshman, R. (1990). Indexing by Latent Semantic Analysis.



