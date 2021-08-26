A Guide to HIPAA Compliance in 2021 & Its Benefits

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) of 1996 is a set of regulations that govern the legal use and disclosure of protected health information (PHI) The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) regulates HIPAA compliance, enforced by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) The law protects individuals' rights, rights of businesses and organizations, are protected by it. Following HIPAA laws provides a higher level of safety for your corporation and its leaders. Entrepreneurs need to cultivate compliance to secure the information of their clients.