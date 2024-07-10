A Guide to Deploying Dolphinscheduler With Docker

Docker deployment aims to start and deploy Apache Dolphinscheduler services quickly in a container. Prerequisites docker-compose Docker Single-node Deployment of Dolphinscheduler Using Containers Please download the source package apache-dolphinscheduler — src.tar.gz from Download First, ensure the ports required for service startup are not occupied: port_list=(12345 25333 5432)\nfor port in ${port_list[@]}; do\n netstat -an | grep $port\ndone\n# No output means the ports are not occupied If the ports are occupied: vim docker-compose.yml Find dolphinscheduler-api, and modify the ports. # Default content\nports:\n - "12345:12345"\n - "25333:25333"\n\n# Modify as needed, e.g.:\nports:\n - "22345:12345"\n - "35333:25333" 2. Install Postgresql and Dolphinscheduler services: tar -zxvf apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src.tar.gz\ncd apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src/deploy/docker\n# Initialize database, etc.\ndocker-compose --profile schema up -d \n# Start all services\ndocker-compose --profile all up -d Distributed Deployment of Dolphinscheduler Using Containers After modifying the .env file in the deploy folder, copy it to other servers.\n\n\nOn other servers, where you want to start Dolphinscheduler services (e.g., Dolphinscheduler-api), execute the startup command: docker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-api Using Non-containerized Postgresql and Zookeeper Modify environment variables: # Enter the Deploy directory\ncd apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src/deploy/docker\nvim .env\n## Modify the following contents\n# Database name\nDATABASE=dolp\n# Database connection address\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_URL=jdbc:postgresql://10.0.8.14:15432/dolp\n# Zookeeper connection address\nREGISTRY_ZOOKEEPER_CONNECT_STRING=10.0.8.14:12181\n# Username for connecting to the database\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_USERNAME=dolp\n# Password for connecting to the database\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_PASSWORD=111111 Initialization: docker-compose --profile schema up -d Start Dolphinscheduler services: # Start the worker service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-worker\n# Start the master service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-master\n# Start the alert service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-alert\n# Start the API service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-api Docker deployment aims to start and deploy Apache Dolphinscheduler services quickly in a container. Prerequisites docker-compose docker-compose docker-compose Docker Docker Single-node Deployment of Dolphinscheduler Using Containers Please download the source package apache-dolphinscheduler — src.tar.gz from Download Please download the source package apache-dolphinscheduler — src.tar.gz from Download Download First, ensure the ports required for service startup are not occupied: First, ensure the ports required for service startup are not occupied: port_list=(12345 25333 5432)\nfor port in ${port_list[@]}; do\n netstat -an | grep $port\ndone\n# No output means the ports are not occupied port_list=(12345 25333 5432)\nfor port in ${port_list[@]}; do\n netstat -an | grep $port\ndone\n# No output means the ports are not occupied If the ports are occupied: If the ports are occupied: vim docker-compose.yml vim docker-compose.yml Find dolphinscheduler-api, and modify the ports. Find dolphinscheduler-api , and modify the ports. dolphinscheduler-api # Default content\nports:\n - "12345:12345"\n - "25333:25333"\n\n# Modify as needed, e.g.:\nports:\n - "22345:12345"\n - "35333:25333" # Default content\nports:\n - "12345:12345"\n - "25333:25333"\n\n# Modify as needed, e.g.:\nports:\n - "22345:12345"\n - "35333:25333" 2. Install Postgresql and Dolphinscheduler services: tar -zxvf apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src.tar.gz\ncd apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src/deploy/docker\n# Initialize database, etc.\ndocker-compose --profile schema up -d \n# Start all services\ndocker-compose --profile all up -d tar -zxvf apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src.tar.gz\ncd apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src/deploy/docker\n# Initialize database, etc.\ndocker-compose --profile schema up -d \n# Start all services\ndocker-compose --profile all up -d Distributed Deployment of Dolphinscheduler Using Containers After modifying the .env file in the deploy folder, copy it to other servers. On other servers, where you want to start Dolphinscheduler services (e.g., Dolphinscheduler-api), execute the startup command: After modifying the .env file in the deploy folder, copy it to other servers. After modifying the .env file in the deploy folder, copy it to other servers. On other servers, where you want to start Dolphinscheduler services (e.g., Dolphinscheduler-api), execute the startup command: On other servers, where you want to start Dolphinscheduler services (e.g., Dolphinscheduler-api), execute the startup command: docker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-api docker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-api Using Non-containerized Postgresql and Zookeeper Modify environment variables: Modify environment variables: # Enter the Deploy directory\ncd apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src/deploy/docker\nvim .env\n## Modify the following contents\n# Database name\nDATABASE=dolp\n# Database connection address\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_URL=jdbc:postgresql://10.0.8.14:15432/dolp\n# Zookeeper connection address\nREGISTRY_ZOOKEEPER_CONNECT_STRING=10.0.8.14:12181\n# Username for connecting to the database\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_USERNAME=dolp\n# Password for connecting to the database\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_PASSWORD=111111 # Enter the Deploy directory\ncd apache-dolphinscheduler-<version>-src/deploy/docker\nvim .env\n## Modify the following contents\n# Database name\nDATABASE=dolp\n# Database connection address\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_URL=jdbc:postgresql://10.0.8.14:15432/dolp\n# Zookeeper connection address\nREGISTRY_ZOOKEEPER_CONNECT_STRING=10.0.8.14:12181\n# Username for connecting to the database\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_USERNAME=dolp\n# Password for connecting to the database\nSPRING_DATASOURCE_PASSWORD=111111 Initialization: Initialization: docker-compose --profile schema up -d docker-compose --profile schema up -d Start Dolphinscheduler services: Start Dolphinscheduler services: # Start the worker service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-worker\n# Start the master service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-master\n# Start the alert service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-alert\n# Start the API service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-api # Start the worker service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-worker\n# Start the master service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-master\n# Start the alert service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-alert\n# Start the API service\ndocker-compose up -d dolphinscheduler-api