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A Guide for Collaboration and Building a Great Product: Product designer prospective

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byMarina Chernyshova@marinacher

Senior Product Designer at Tempo Software

July 11th, 2024
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Marina Chernyshova@marinacher

Senior Product Designer at Tempo Software

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TOPICS

product-management#product-design#uxui-design#product-management#team-collaboration#communication-tips#project-management#design-and-development#agile-workflow

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