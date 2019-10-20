Golang Sudoku Solver for Hard Sudoku Puzzles

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Technology Leader, Obsessed with building usable products fast using cutting edge technologies
If each iteration of a sudoku scan keeps reducing the number of unfilled cells, the solver keeps repeating map and reduce until the sudoku is solved.
This approach results in a mega decision tree with each guess on a cell as a branch node. There is only one path which correctly solves the sudoku. When the solver hits this path, it returns the solved sudoku.
Each thread of the solver works on a distinct copy of a sudoku to avoid data race.
Always use a channel (chan) or a struct with a chan to communicate with a go routine.
Use wait groups to block execution until all the goroutines are completed.
func Solve(sudokuIn Sudoku) (Sudoku, bool, int, error) {
// Other parts of the code come here
chanSudokuSolve := make(chan Channel)
wg := new(sync.WaitGroup)
// fire a goroutine for each eligible nunber
for _, eligNum := range cellToEvaluate.EligibleNumbers.GetList() {
wg.Add(1)
// Call the solve function recursively, but as a go routine thread so that it executes asynchronously
go func(sudokuIn Sudoku, rowID int, colID int, fillVal int, wg *sync.WaitGroup, c *chan Channel) {
defer wg.Done()
_SudokuOut := sudokuIn.Copy()
_SudokuOut.Fill(rowID, colID, fillVal)
sudokuInter, _solved, _, _err := Solve(_SudokuOut)
*c <- Channel{Intermediate: sudokuInter, Solved: _solved, Err: _err}
}(SudokuOut, cellToEvaluate.RowID, cellToEvaluate.ColID, eligNum, wg, &chanSudokuSolve)
}
// wait for the threads to be done & close channel once all threads are done
go func(wg *sync.WaitGroup, c chan Channel) {
wg.Wait()
close(c)
}(wg, chanSudokuSolve)
// collect the results and look for the right guess
for r := range chanSudokuSolve {
}
}
Always run the code with race detector flag on to ensure that there is no data race.
_sudokuOut := make(sudoku, len(sudokuIn))
copy(_sudokuOut, sudokuIn)
// Copy is a deep copy solution for Sudoku structure which is array of array of int
func (s Sudoku) Copy() Sudoku {
mySudoku := make(Sudoku, 0)
done := make(chan struct{})
go func() {
for _, _Row := range s {
myRow := make(Row, 0)
for _, _col := range _Row {
myRow = append(myRow, _col)
}
mySudoku = append(mySudoku, myRow)
}
done <- struct{}{}
}()
<-done
return mySudoku
}
var globalCounter = new(int32)
// Solve takes an unsolved sudoku and solves it.
func Solve(sudokuIn Sudoku) (Sudoku, bool, int, error) {
atomic.AddInt32(globalCounter, 1)
}
Use receiver functions on custom data types to model operations on the custom types.
func (s Sudoku) Solved() bool {
myColumns := make(map[int]Row)
myBoundedBoxes := make(map[int]Row)
// traverse the Sudoku once to collect Rows, columns and bounded boxes
for rowID, Row := range s {
if !(Row.complete() && Row.nonRepeating()) {
return false
}
for colID, col := range Row {
// collect column values belonging to the same column id in a separate Row
myColumns[colID] = append(myColumns[colID], col)
// collect column values belonging to the same bounded box into a separate Row
bbID := _getBoundedBoxIndex(rowID, colID)
myBoundedBoxes[bbID] = append(myBoundedBoxes[bbID], col)
}
}
if len(myColumns) > 0 {
for _, Row := range myColumns {
if !(Row.complete() && Row.nonRepeating()) {
return false
}
}
}
if len(myBoundedBoxes) > 0 {
for _, Row := range myBoundedBoxes {
if !(Row.complete() && Row.nonRepeating()) {
return false
}
}
}
return true
}