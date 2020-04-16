A Framework For Deciding If It's Time To Quit Your Tech Job For A New One

You have chosen a career in tech. You know it is going to be a constant chore to keep up with change. However, riding the tech learning cycle is not the HARDEST thing to do while managing your career. The hardest thing is knowing when to LEAVE the job you worked so hard to land. Use the “2 out of 3 ain’t bad” rule to help you manage your career in technology.

It can be very difficult to leave a good salary and a comfortable job with people you know. The economic cycle rarely matches the tech cycle and this can make the decision difficult.

Here is the secret to deciding when to stay or leave your tech job: use the system I call the ”2 out of 3 ain’t bad” system.

There are three main factors to consider when deciding if it is time to move on. You need this system badly, because looking for the next job is HARD. You have to be convinced that you NEED to, and this is how you determine that.

Do you get compensated well? Are you working on current technology, so your skills are still in demand? Do you “like” your boss?

Note how two of these three factors are NOT tied to tech. One is about economics and one is about quality of life.

As long as two of these three things are true, then it is OK to stay, but if it gets down to ONE, you NEED to move on. If you like your boss, but the other two questions, you have to answer NO to, then it is really time to start looking. When you hate your boss, it can be a lot easier. It is when you like your boss OR you are getting paid A LOT of money, that this formula is most useful.

Use the “2 out of 3 ain’t bad” rule, and maybe you'll have some more clarity and be able to make that difficult decision to move on to the next job.



Tags