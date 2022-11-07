A Donald Trump Dao Is Here! Who Needs It?

Too Long; Didn't Read

$Trump token is currently trending on JuiceBox and may likely go viral in a few weeks. Decentralised Autonomous Organisation(DAO) is raising funds for re-election of Donald J. Trump in 2024. Donald Trump DAO has so far raised $68 and it might just be on its way to gaining momentum with anonymous donations worth millions of dollars piling up. Supporters of embattled former US president Donald Trump spread across various crypto communities are likely to stuff their wallets with $Trump tokens as they throw their weight behind his Republican candidate.