A Cry For Help: The Urgent Need For Spacetech Now

There's a way I can transfer the thoughts in my mind electronically, and and it'll drop right into your mind. And right there where you are, you can receive the exact thoughts I want to share about a certain thing I want you to know my thoughts about. And that... is what I am doing right now.

We're not fully there yet, where at the speed of data transfer we have today, and a whole thought can be shared without delay. But technology is advanced to a level where with your biological optical receptor you can scan through a document word for word, thereby have insight into the mind of the person who put the thoughts together in plain texts.

But that's not my main focus right now. I just want to use this thought sharing technology on this hackernoon platform to relate an urgent matter to you.





The urgent need for spacetech.

Downloading my thoughts on this matter of spacetech will have you to patiently read through, and I hope you’ll stay with me because this isn’t just a message.

This is a call for help.





🚨 Earth Is Crying — And We Keep Hitting Snooze.

I might get emotional here.

But I can’t ignore it anymore: the Earth is groaning

Abandoned farmlands, choking smog, rising heat, broken weather patterns — this is the desperate cry of a planet collapsing under its own weight. And yet, somehow, we go about our lives like nothing is wrong.

Our geopolitics is highly unstable and could easily erupt into widespread conflict or violence, our systems are brittle, and our resources are running low.

But amid all this, there’s one thing we’ve underestimated, a solution that hums softly above us in the vast, silent expanse of orbit:

SpaceTech.

And so I say, men and brethren, we need spacetech now — not tomorrow, not next decade. Now.

This is a call to jack humanity out of sleep, and there's no time to press the snooze button.

Just for you to know,

I'm not here to bore you with jargon or lecture you with sterile statistics. I am here because I sense it–the electric pulse of what might be the weight of a world on the verge of collapse.

Space is more than just stars and dreams; it is our only plan for survival and prosperity.

Please stay with me as I explain why spacetech is our last or even the best hope.





1. Spacetech Is the Lifeline of a Dying Planet

We are living on a planet whose systems are beginning to falter. The rising temperatures, the wildfires, the floods, and the crop failures which are now our everyday headlines are more than just headlines—they are symptoms of a sick planet calling for innovation as it's emergency medical treatment.

While Earth remains our only home, the infrastructure and technologies we build in space could become the lifelines that keep our civilization afloat.

The bitter truth is, the earth is failing us because we have pushed it too far.

As a person of choice, I know you might have your personal opinion but this is where I stand. Spacetech remains our only lifeline on this planet.

For a take, look at the accuracy with which satellites currently monitor climate patterns on the ground the NOAA's GOES-R series, which predicts hurricanes with uncanny accuracy, or NASA's GRACE satellites, which map groundwater depletion in real-time. They are practically saving lives.

However, we've not yet scratched the surface of the possibilities of this so called spacetech.

Let me give you an example of it's possibility. Let's say we have space-based solar power in their massive arrays in orbit that capture sunlight all day and all night, unaffected by clouds. You will agree with me that cities could be powered without a single coal plant if they used microwaves to beam clean energy to Earth.

I recently discovered china is aiming for a functional system by 2035, while Japan's JAXA has been testing this since the 2000s.

Solar power in orbit is up to 8× more efficient than on Earth. We could stabilize power grids and let the Earth breathe again.





And then there’s connectivity.

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations like Starlink and OneWeb now cover the planet. As of 2024, Starlink alone had over 6,000 satellites, providing internet to isolated Alaskan villages and war-torn regions alike.

This isn’t just about streaming Netflix.

It’s about farmers getting real-time weather updates. Doctors consulting across continents. Rural communities skipping past old infrastructure straight into the future.

The tech is here. Microsatellites are cheaper than ever. We just need to act like it’s urgent — because it is.

But we're moving too slowly.





2. Our Ground Systems Are Too Fragile.

Close your eyes and picture this:

A single cyberattack shuts down the internet.

No GPS. No banking. No Google. No supply chains. Grocery shelves empty. Hospitals lose critical supplies.

Sound far-fetched? It’s not.

A solar flare in 2021 caused hours-long disruptions to satellite and GPS communications. The Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 demonstrated how a single cable outage could shut down entire areas. Our finances, power, and internet systems are all in danger of collapsing.

Now imagine the alternative:

A decentralized orbital mesh network, immune to sabotage on Earth. Satellites bouncing encrypted data globally. Blockchain nodes running in orbit. No single point of failure.

This isn’t fantasy.

MIT tested laser-based satellite data transfers at 100 Gbps in 2023 — faster than most fiber-optic cables. SpaceX and Amazon are building the infrastructure right now.

But here’s the catch:

Our critical systems still rely on vulnerable infrastructure — server farms, power plants, undersea cables. One well-placed attack could collapse it all.

Spacetech gives us redundancy. Backup. Resilience. A digital fortress in orbit.





3. Global Inequality Can’t Be Solved Without Space.

I say this with deep emotion:

The world is unfair.

Nearly 4 billion people still lack reliable internet, fair financial systems and high-quality education are inaccessible to billions more. To download a single lesson plan, a teacher in rural India may have to travel miles. And farmers due to their inability to forecast rain often loses gains in their agricultural investments. Censorship isolates entire populations from the truth in authoritarian regimes.

Spacetech can flip that script.

A Nigerian farmer receiving precise planting dates via a satellite the size of a shoebox.

Children in remote Mongolia attending virtual school via orbital broadband.

A street vendor in Venezuela accepting payments on a satellite-powered crypto network, bypassing corrupt banks. This is real empowerment.

Starlink connected over 2 million underserved users in 2024.

OneWeb partnered with Rwanda to bring broadband to schools.

But these are sparks.

What we need is a wildfire.

Satellite launches are now becoming less expensive. SpaceX's Falcon 9 can launch 60 satellites for less than $100 million. Contrast that with the $1 billion cost of traditional satellites. If we take action, we can spread connectivity, knowledge, and opportunity throughout the planet. Spacetech has the power to level the playing field, close the digital divide, and empower the voiceless.





4. The Stratosphere Must Be Broken by Decentralization.

The internet was meant to be free, open, and uncensored. But reality looks different:

Corporate monopolies. Government firewalls. Censorship. Shutdowns.

Blockstream, a startup, circumvented terrestrial censorship in 2023 by using satellites to broadcast Bitcoin transactions worldwide. This is no doubt a progress but let's be real with ourselves, we’re crawling when we should be flying. The progress we're having with internet is still being impeded by corporate greed and regulatory red tape.

We need a decentralized internet in orbit, beyond the reach of tyrants, blackouts, or disasters.





5. We Don’t Need More Billionaires in Space — We Need Humanity.

Let me be honest.

It hurts to see billionaires floating in zero-G for fun while Earth burns.

Space isn’t a billionaire’s playground. It’s humanity’s lifeline.

Spacecech shouldn’t be about egos or flag-planting.

It should be about solar panels powering villages. Satellites guiding disaster relief. Orbital nodes preserving truth.

We don’t need more champagne in zero gravity. We need real solutions in orbit.

In all, my joy is that Spacecoin is now taking matters into their own hands in this journey of spacetech revolution: You can read my article about how they're pulling it up here.

But here’s the highlight:

In 2024, a single Spacecoin satellite connected 50,000 users across Africa.

That’s not hype — that’s action.

Spacecoin empowers communities to invest in and own orbital infrastructure.

They’re democratizing space.

Not asking “Who gets there first?” but “Who benefits the most?”

This is what Spacetch must become: Infrastructure for the people. Empowerment for the forgotten.

A future owned by all.

Conclusion: Will We Answer the Call of the Sky?

This is Earth calling for help. Let’s answer the call of the sky.

Again, this is Earth's call for assistance. And this is our chance to respond.

This is a call to action, for me, for you, for all leaders, engineers, and dreamers who have the courage to look up.

Spacetech isn’t a “someday” dream.

It’s a now necessity.

There is no need for more billionaires in space. Humanity must be in orbit. Instead of wonder, we need resolve. Spacetech is immediately needed.

Let’s stop hitting snooze.

Let’s build the future before the ground gives way beneath us.











