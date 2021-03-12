A COVID Chronicle: How HackerNoon Dealt With Changes at the Onset of the Pandemic

2 -: as so many companies start to learn & adopt to this "brave new world" for the first time (my sister in law Rachel's company, Wayfair, for example, had mandated WFH for all workers for the first time ever... and now that is set in place for the entire company until 4/23), we are in a unique position to "pass the torch" with regard to our knowledge on what it takes to be connected not physically but apart. It is more than having a zoom pro account. It is more than checking your email often. It is more than being available on Slack. We have anywhere between 6 months or years of experience in this area, for some of us. Now is the time for us to double down on what we know best: working while not being together. The past week was what I thought a system shock week. We got through it with relatively little disruption to our actual work. Now is the time to gear up our productivity and pass down some of the best things we have learned from WFH, not just to each other within the HN team, but also to the rest of our ecosystem. To our readers, to our clients, to our writers.