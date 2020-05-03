A Copy-Paste Strategy to Build Repurchase Intention

Consumers, their satisfaction and repurchase intention are cognate subjects.

What exactly is Repurchase Intention?

In simple terms, it is creating a propelling force around your offer to drive people in over and again with the intent to make a repurchase. The key is to keep them hooked.

The relationship between consumer satisfaction and the repurchase intention is intricately woven so much so that there’s no scope of detaching themselves from your product or service.

It’s crucial to work on providing satisfactory results right from the start since satisfaction of consumers is an insurance of brand growth and success. It’s a hit or miss approach where the ultimate goal is to hit and keep. This can be achieved through prioritisation of quality.

A key factor here is understanding the purpose of your product or service. Where does it stand in terms of rendering satisfaction to its users? If it’s equivalent to being the sum total of your consumer needs, then it’s good to go.

In case it isn’t then you need to revamp your offer through innovation, interaction and personalisation. In this article, we’re going to discuss how to refurbish your approach strategically and drive consumers in a repeat purchase cycle.

1. Build an Email List

If you’re neglecting or underestimating the power of email, you automatically fall in the wrong compartment.

It’s the push technique which you cannot afford to lose. You push your offer in through emails and pull them in to take action. However, before that push and pull apparatus can be used, you need to build an email list.

These people are not mere contacts, but targeted contacts who are essentially interested in your deal.

In order to find new people and retain your consumer base, you need to develop a solid strategy for Email-Opt Ins. Lure them to slide in their email addresses by offering valuable resources after subscription or sign up.

Image from Tyrhino (Minimalist Watches)

These can be discounts or mini guides. Another way is to create interactive opt-in forms which pop-up with a creative message or a question and intrigues them enough to find the answer.

However, remember that it must be relevant. Do not make them run at the sight of it.

The next step is to multiply their interest. Follow up with a welcome email or notify them about their cart items which have been abandoned. Create segmented email lists to save yourself from a headache.

Abandoned cart email from Eazali (Canvases)

It will make it easier for you to follow up with personalised offers and product recommendations. You can also make use of automated emails targeting specific interest groups. Don’t forget to push notifications and pop-ups to remind them what they are missing out on.

And make note of this pro tip — DO NOT SPAM! (Unless you want them to ditch you mid way)

Follow these correctly and allow them to develop an intent to return.

2. Allow Hassle Free Ordering

We’re all lazy some way or the other. Acknowledge it.

One thing most people have come to hate is redundancy in activities they are supposed to perform. The annoyance that tags along with typing in entries and that agonizing wait of logging in.

Abominable.

Your job, as a business is to make a heroic entry when a similar scene happens and save yourself from endless detest by simplifying the process of your users. Make their ordering process hassle free by allowing them to sign up and creating their customer accounts.

Offer saved logins to reduce friction and help them avoid repeatedly entering their credentials every time they decide to shop.

Convenience is the key. Allow multiple payment options so that they don’t have to give your second thought. You can make it more accessible for them through your shopping app where they can just scan and pay.

Another crucial point to consider is transparency. Have a transparent return or refund policy and make everything clear for your consumers.

Ease it out for them and watch them return.

3. Create a Responsive Support System

Unforeseen circumstances are essentially characterised by their inevitability.

The next step in such a scenario is coming to terms with it and elucidating the matter. In a business model, similar circumstances can be delivery of damaged or wrong products, unprocessed or undelivered order but deduction of product or service fee for the same.

The question is, what does a consumer do when they face this situation?

The more important question is, how do you, as a brand, come to their rescue?

Step one is to create a comprehensive FAQ section on your website comprising maximum possible questions commonly asked by consumers which resolve their queries.

This is an essential step because people prefer solving their problems on their own instead of asking for help and your aim is to help them help themselves.

However, remember that even too many answers are not all the answers. There are going to be exceptions, questions which are not asked much but still relevant and valid.

You must always prepare yourself with a backup in case the former plan doesn’t work out. Map out your Plan B, that is, a Customer Assistance helpline to resolve all their queries and issues.

Order delivered email from Tyrhino

Your brand should focus on addressing any issue the customer might have faced during delivery and then take care of reviews.

Brace your brand for all that is to come, your purpose is satisfying your consumers. Make them trust you first and they’ll choose you over others anytime.

4. Deliver Addictive Packaging

Add charisma to what you deliver.

A consumer’s experience with your brand is a promise of longevity if it has been good for them. If your products are characterised by memorability, something that can light up a smile on your consumer’s face and make a way to their heart, then you are definitely a keeper for them.

Packaging by OnePlus

Focus on your packaging. Make it addictive and interactive, a communication that doesn’t need a voice to take place. This can be done through additional packaging inserts such as a welcome card, a handwritten note, a personalised name tag or you name it. Think of it as a canvas and paint ideas which cast a heartwarming impression on them.

A simple ‘Thank you’ goes a long way. Let them know you appreciate their support and never forget to express your gratitude. Remember, it’s always the small gestures which come with a lifetime validity and go beyond any product or service.

Delight them, let them obsess over your offer. Make it feel like a gift and not a purchase and allow them to make space in their lives for you.

5. Offer Loyalty Incentives

Consumer loyalty and repurchase intent are synonyms not listed in the dictionary database yet.

The higher the level of satisfaction, the higher the loyalty and so will be the repurchase intent. As a brand, you need to etch it in your fundamentals that that loyalty deserves rewards, it’s paramount to growth of your brand.

In order to cultivate a field of consumers who stay, offer incentives for their loyalty. This can be in the form of exclusive membership programs, insider communities, occasional discounts or even birthday offers.

Red cable club community initiative by OnePlus

Let them know they belong with your brand.

Take it a step ahead and offer referral programs. The word of mouth will get you more consumers faster than other modes of marketing and also preserve your current consumer base.

The ulterior motive is not just to build an intention of repurchase, but also develop and grow it into a habit of returning to your brand.

6. Avoid Shortcuts

There is no hard and fast rule for success.

Every process, strategy or approach comes with flexibility and a scope for improvement. The moment this scope ends is the moment where growth abates.

Change is the only constant factor and in order to ensure a longevity of your business, you must think ahead.

Take the relationship with your consumers as a long term investment. Aim at developing meaningful connections and take your time to develop a bond that lasts. There is no shortcut to this so dismiss any thought of skipping any step.

Prioritise your consumers. Nurture your relationship with them and take care of them. The return on this investment will be their loyalty, support and a repurchase cycle.

At Vewox , we help with strategising and optimising little details such as these to build a robust business. Reach out for a tailored solution for your brand.

