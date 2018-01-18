Search icon
A code community, but not for you by@m1guelpf

A code community, but not for you

Miguel Piedrafita

@m1guelpf
Miguel Piedrafita

Originally published on my blog

👋 Hi! I’m Miguel Piedrafita, a 15-year-old developer. I discovered coding three years ago, and since then it has become a passion more than a hobby.

I love to talk to other developers of my age, and although I’ve only met other three, I’ve noticed we all have the same problem: our friends are not usually interested in code.

There are other code communities, but while searching, I couldn’t find one focused on teenagers, so I decided to start one.

Then, CoderYouth was born. The only community (at least, the only one I know) that has a maximum allowed age, that is, only people under 20 can register.

So, why am I writing this? To ask you for your help.

Some of you have children, and probably some of them like to code. The only thing you need to do is to link them to CoderYouth.

Thank you, and happy coding!

Originally published at dev.to.

