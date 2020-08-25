"A Clear And Rational Mind Is The New Currency" - Brian Wallace, 2020 Noonie Nominee

Noonies

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Brian Wallace from United States, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Brian.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Founder of the Year

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian also runs #LinkedInLocal events nationwide, and hosts the Next Action Podcast. Brian has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-present and joined the SXSW Advisory Board in 2019.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I'm involved with marketing campaigns that really challenge people to think deeper beyond the surface for many different industries. I also enjoy writing here on Hackernoon as well as a number of specialized trade publications. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I've taken a keen interest in virtual summits, having a hand in speaking and organizing many of them.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

The future of virtual summits and events as people likely won't feel comfortable in large crowds and mass travel for some time to come.

5. What are you worried about right now?

The irrationality in the world right now which could lead to very poor decision making.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Specialization and focus is key right now. A clear and rational mind is the new currency in a world gone mad.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

For the better, overall. Business has been good but I do worry about my friends. I moved from the coast (NYC area) before the housing market crisis and have been in the south/midwest for the better part of a decade. Greatly enjoy the better quality of live / housing here and since many are embracing remote work and such alternatives, I can do most of what I need to do without traveling to larger areas and conferences now.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Cracking the issue of conferences and summits. it's a 1.5 trillion dollar opportunity that's up for grabs right now and nobody is adequately addressing it.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That the human mind is pretty easily manipulated and people are running around with strongly held opinions that they don't know the basis for. Ask me about how breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Slack, WhatsApp, Google Apps, and LinkedIn

11. What are you currently learning?

Parenting skills. We are checking out how to be foster/respite care parents.

