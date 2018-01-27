A Bit of poetry

Correlation is not causality
Moderation is not morality
Certification is not ability
Mobilization is not mobility
Educated is not all-knowing
Constipated is not at all flowing
Darting is not bowling
R.R. Martin is not J.K. Rowling
A free lunch cannot be supersized
The revolution will not be centralized
Grown ups might not be adults
All nations might not be cults
Lawyers are not under oaths
The emperor has no clothes
Counterfeiting is not a crime
Quantitative easing is more sublime
Caracas is not Mogadishu
Block size is not the issue
A free lunch cannot be overpriced
Your opinion is not science
Being a minion is not defiance
Having anti-virus is not being immune
The Pirate Party can’t win too soon
On the news is not a fact
You can choose to not react
Stevie Wonder is not Steve Wozniak
Choose the shortcut and not the cul de sac
A free lunch might make you realize
