A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: References

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Methods

2.1. Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation

2.2. Identifying the Presence of Terraformed Planets and 2.3. Software and Availability

3. Results

3.1. Panspermia can increase the correlation between planets’ compositions and positions

3.2. Likely terraformed planets can be identified from clustering

4. Summary and Discussion

5. Acknowledgements and References

APPENDIX

A. Appendix

5. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The authors would like to thank Estelle Janin and Cole Mathis for encouraging and productive conversations, and for feedback on the manuscript.

REFERENCES

Authors: (1) Harrison B. Smith, Earth-Life Science Institute, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ookayama, Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan, and Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, Seattle, Washington, USA ([email protected]); (2) Lana Sinapayen, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Kyoto, Japan and National Institute for Basic Biology, Okazaki, Japan ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Deed license.



