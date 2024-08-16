Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: Referencesby@astrobiology
    121 reads

    A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: References

    by AstrobiologyAugust 16th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Panspermia can increase the correlation between planets’ compositions and positions. Likely terraformed planets can be identified from clustering. The authors would like to thank Estelle Janin and Cole Mathis for encouraging and productive conversations, and for feedback on the manuscript.
    featured image - A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: References
    Astrobiology HackerNoon profile picture

    Abstract and 1. Introduction

    2. Methods

    2.1. Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation

    2.2. Identifying the Presence of Terraformed Planets and 2.3. Software and Availability

    3. Results

    3.1. Panspermia can increase the correlation between planets’ compositions and positions

    3.2. Likely terraformed planets can be identified from clustering

    4. Summary and Discussion

    5. Acknowledgements and References

    APPENDIX

    A. Appendix

    5. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

    The authors would like to thank Estelle Janin and Cole Mathis for encouraging and productive conversations, and for feedback on the manuscript.

    REFERENCES

    Affholder, A., Guyot, F., Sauterey, B., Ferri`ere, R., & Mazevet, S. 2021, Nature Astronomy, doi: 10.1038/s41550-021-01372-6


    Balbi, A., & Grimaldi, C. 2020, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 117, 21031, doi: 10.1073/pnas.2007560117


    Bartlett, S., Li, J., Gu, L., et al. 2022, Nature Astronomy, 6, 387, doi: 10.1038/s41550-021-01559-x


    Benner, S. A. 2010, Astrobiology, 10, 1021, doi: 10.1089/ast.2010.0524


    Bich, L., & Green, S. 2018, Synthese, 195, 3919, doi: 10.1007/s11229-017-1397-9


    Bixel, A., & Apai, D. 2021, The Astronomical Journal, 161, 228, doi: 10.3847/1538-3881/abe042


    Carroll-Nellenback, J., Frank, A., Wright, J., & Scharf, C. 2019, The Astronomical Journal, 158, 117, doi: 10.3847/1538-3881/ab31a3


    Catling, D. C., Krissansen-Totton, J., Kiang, N. Y., et al. 2018, Astrobiology, 18, 709, doi: 10.1089/ast.2017.1737


    Checlair, J. H., Villanueva, G. L., Hayworth, B. P. C., et al. 2021, The Astronomical Journal, 161, 150, doi: 10.3847/1538-3881/abdb36


    Cleaves, H. J., Hystad, G., Prabhu, A., et al. 2023, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 120, e2307149120, doi: 10.1073/pnas.2307149120


    Cleland, C. E. 2012, Synthese, 185, 125, doi: 10.1007/s11229-011-9879-7


    Cleland, C. E., & Chyba, C. F. 2002, Origins of Life and Evolution of the Biosphere, 32, 387, doi: 10.1023/A:1020503324273


    Cockell, C. S. 2022, in New Frontiers in Astrobiology (Elsevier), 1–17, doi: 10.1016/B978-0-12-824162-2.00009-9


    Gobat, R. 2021, The Astrophysical Journal, 16


    Green, J., Hoehler, T., Neveu, M., et al. 2021, Nature, 598, 575, doi: 10.1038/s41586-021-03804-9


    Grimaldi, C., Lingam, M., & Balbi, A. 2021, The Astronomical Journal, 162, 23, doi: 10.3847/1538-3881/abfe61


    Hahsler, M., Piekenbrock, M., & Doran, D. 2019, Journal of Statistical Software, 91, 1, doi: 10.18637/jss.v091.i01


    Harman, C. E., & Domagal-Goldman, S. 2018, in Handbook of Exoplanets, ed. H. J. Deeg & J. A. Belmonte (Cham: Springer International Publishing), 1–22, doi: 10.1007/978-3-319-30648-3 71-1


    Janin, E. 2021, Astronomy & Geophysics, 62


    Kim, H., Smith, H. B., Mathis, C., Raymond, J., & Walker, S. I. 2019, Science Advances, 5, eaau0149, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aau0149


    Kinney, D., & Kempes, C. 2022, Biology & Philosophy, 37, 22, doi: 10.1007/s10539-022-09859-w


    Kovacevic, A. B. 2022, arXiv:2202.07347 [astro-ph, q-bio]. http://arxiv.org/abs/2202.07347


    Lenardic, A., Seales, J., & Covington, A. 2022, International Journal of Astrobiology, 1, doi: 10.1017/S1473550422000222


    Lenardic, A., Seales, J., Moore, W. B., & Jellinek, A. M. 2023, Nature Astronomy, 1, doi: 10.1038/s41550-023-02031-8


    Lin, H. W., & Loeb, A. 2015, The Astrophysical Journal, 810, L3, doi: 10.1088/2041-8205/810/1/L3


    Lingam, M., Grimaldi, C., & Balbi, A. 2021, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, 509, 4365, doi: 10.1093/mnras/stab3108


    Lynas, M., Houlton, B. Z., & Perry, S. 2021, Environmental Research Letters, 16, 114005, doi: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac2966


    Mariscal, C., & Doolittle, W. F. 2020, Synthese, 197, 2975, doi: 10.1007/s11229-018-1852-2


    Marshall, S. M., Mathis, C., Carrick, E., et al. 2021, Nature Communications, 12, 3033, doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-23258-x


    Mix, L. J. 2015, Astrobiology, 15, 15, doi: 10.1089/ast.2014.1191


    Moore, W. B., Lenardic, A., Jellinek, A. M., et al. 2017, Nature Astronomy, 1, 1, doi: 10.1038/s41550-017-0043


    Olejarz, J., Iwasa, Y., Knoll, A. H., & Nowak, M. A. 2021, Nature Communications, 12, 3985, doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-23286-7


    Pacetti, E., Turrini, D., Schisano, E., et al. 2022, The Astrophysical Journal, 937, 36, doi: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac8b11


    Rideout, J. R., Caporaso, G., Bolyen, E., et al. 2023, biocore/scikit-bio: scikit-bio 0.5.9: Maintenance release, Zenodo, doi: 10.5281/zenodo.8209901


    Satopaa, V., Albrecht, J., Irwin, D., & Raghavan, B. 2011, in 2011 31st International Conference on Distributed Computing Systems Workshops (Minneapolis, MN, USA: IEEE), 166–171, doi: 10.1109/ICDCSW.2011.20


    Schwieterman, E. W., Meadows, V. S., Domagal-Goldman, S. D., et al. 2016, The Astrophysical Journal, 819, L13, doi: 10.3847/2041-8205/819/1/L13


    Schwieterman, E. W., Kiang, N. Y., Parenteau, M. N., et al. 2018, Astrobiology, 18, 663, doi: 10.1089/ast.2017.1729


    Smith, H. B., & Mathis, C. 2023, BioEssays, 2300050, doi: 10.1002/bies.202300050


    Smith, H. H., Hyde, A. S., Simkus, D. N., et al. 2021, Life, 11, 498, doi: 10.3390/life11060498


    Sol´e, R. V., & Munteanu, A. 2004, Europhysics Letters (EPL), 68, 170, doi: 10.1209/epl/i2004-10241-3


    Tasker, E., Tan, J., Heng, K., et al. 2017, Nature Astronomy, 1, 0042, doi: 10.1038/s41550-017-0042


    Tasker, E., Unterborn, C., Laneuville, M., et al., eds. 2020, Planetary diversity: rocky planet processes and their observational signatures, AAS-IOP astronomy (Bristol, UK: IOP Publishing)


    The scikit-bio development team. 2020, scikit-bio: A bioinformatics library for data scientists, students, and developers. http://scikit-bio.org


    Totani, T. 2023, International Journal of Astrobiology, 22, 347, doi: 10.1017/S147355042300006X


    Vickers, P., Cowie, C., Dick, S. J., et al. 2023, Astrobiology, ast.2022.0084, doi: 10.1089/ast.2022.0084


    Walker, S. I., Bains, W., Cronin, L., et al. 2018, Astrobiology, 18, 779, doi: 10.1089/ast.2017.1738


    Wong, M. L., Prabhu, A., Williams, J., Morrison, S. M., & Hazen, R. M. 2023, Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, 128, e2022JE007658, doi: 10.1029/2022JE007658


    Wright, J. T., Mullan, B., Sigurdsson, S., & Povich, M. S. 2014, The Astrophysical Journal, 792, 26, doi: 10.1088/0004-637X/792/1/26


    Authors:

    (1) Harrison B. Smith, Earth-Life Science Institute, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ookayama, Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan, and Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, Seattle, Washington, USA ([email protected]);

    (2) Lana Sinapayen, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Kyoto, Japan and National Institute for Basic Biology, Okazaki, Japan ([email protected]).

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Deed license.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Astrobiology HackerNoon profile picture
    Astrobiology@astrobiology
    Unveiling cosmic mysteries through pioneering publications on astrobiology's interdisciplinary frontier.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #agnostic-biosignature #panspermia #terraformation #exoplanetary-life-detection #astrobiology #planetary-dynamics #statistical-biosignatures #interstellar-lithopanspermia

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Abstract and Intro
    by astrobiology
    May 09, 2024
    #astronomy
    Article Thumbnail
    A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: Abstract and Introduction
    by astrobiology
    Aug 16, 2024
    #agnostic-biosignature
    Article Thumbnail
    A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: Modeling
    by astrobiology
    Aug 16, 2024
    #agnostic-biosignature
    Article Thumbnail
    A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: Identifying Terraformed Planets
    by astrobiology
    Aug 16, 2024
    #agnostic-biosignature
    Article Thumbnail
    A Biosignature Based on Modeling Panspermia and Terraformation: Correlation
    by astrobiology
    Aug 16, 2024
    #agnostic-biosignature
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas