How to Build a 910-wpm Typing Bot with Just 12 Lines of Python

Prerequisites

pip install selenium

Code Snippet

# Importing required modules and initializing variables from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.common.action_chains import ActionChains import re string = '' # ______________________________________ # Opening thetypingcat.com on firefox firefox = webdriver.Firefox() firefox.get( 'https://thetypingcat.com/typing-speed-test/1m' ) # ______________________________________ # Using javascript to get the typing content from the website and storing value in "string" variable for i in range(firefox.execute_script( 'return document.querySelectorAll(".line").length' )): string += firefox.execute_script( 'return document.querySelectorAll(".line")[' +str(i)+ '].innerHTML' ) string = re.sub(r '<[^>]*>' , '' ,string) #This line is just delete tags present inside string # ______________________________________ # Selenium commands to type what is stored inside string variable on the focused screen action = ActionChains(firefox) action.send_keys(string) action.perform() # ______________________________________ END ______________________________________

That's All

Selenium is good but building a cool project from it is more than awesome. And now you know what kind of cool projects can be build through just a little bit of google search, viewing the DOM, and by understanding the technology.

Thanks for Reading till here 😏

