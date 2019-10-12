How to Build a 910-wpm Typing Bot with Just 12 Lines of Python

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
pip install selenium
# Importing required modules and initializing variables
from selenium import webdriver
from selenium.webdriver.common.action_chains import ActionChains
import re
string = ''
# ______________________________________
# Opening thetypingcat.com on firefox
firefox = webdriver.Firefox()
firefox.get('https://thetypingcat.com/typing-speed-test/1m')
# ______________________________________
# Using javascript to get the typing content from the website and storing value in "string" variable
for i in range(firefox.execute_script('return document.querySelectorAll(".line").length')):
string += firefox.execute_script('return document.querySelectorAll(".line")['+str(i)+'].innerHTML')
string = re.sub(r'<[^>]*>','',string) #This line is just delete tags present inside string
# ______________________________________
# Selenium commands to type what is stored inside string variable on the focused screen
action = ActionChains(firefox)
action.send_keys(string)
action.perform()
# ______________________________________ END ______________________________________