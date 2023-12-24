97 Stories To Learn About Quicknode

Let's learn about via these 97 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Quicknode /Learn Repo Enter QuickNode's decentralized internet writing contest today! Win from a whopping $5000 prize pool. 1. Subnets are Solving the Crypto Scalability Problem The crypto industry has run into serious scalability issues. But subnets provide the best possible answer to resolve it once and for all. 2. An Intro to Concentrated Liquidity What is concentrated liquidity in decentralized exchanges? How do liquidity providers and traders use concentrated liquidity? Explore right here! 3. Exploring NFT Galleries with Benjamin Agostini In this NFC interview, we spoke with Benjamin Agostini, Co-Founder of TheSafeBox.io. We discussed NFT art and galleries, and the future of NFTs and marketing. 4. The Multiverse of Madness: Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Inflation & Bitcoin Warren Buffett vs. Elon Musk - Inflation vs. Bitcoin 5. 4 Must-Have Crypto Browser Extensions Top crypto browser extensions to help you in your crypto journey. 6. The Objective Need for Decentralization: Reality Consensus The main goal of network technology is the creation of human consensus. This is the REQUIRED step for ANY collaboration to occur. We MUST decentralize the web! 7. How To Bring DAOs To Web3 Instead of Discord How to bring DAO's to Web3 community platforms instead of Discord and Slack with on chain governance tools and crypto rewards to improve DAO participation. 8. 4EVERLAND's Bucket API for Decentralized Object Storage A guide to use 4EVERLAND's bucket API for decentralized object storage. 9. LUNA's Crash and Scams in Desperate Times of Crypto Diving deeper into the TerraLUNA crash, and a fair warning against internet scams that may become more frequent as time gets more desperate. 10. My Comments on the U.S. Fed's CBDC Paper Thoughts on the US Federal Reserve's CBDC paper and request for comments from the writer of the Digital Universal Drachma white paper. 11. The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest 2022: April Results Announced! Heyo Hackers! Here we are again with the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners for the month of April! 12. The Luna & Ust Crash: Fall of an Ecosystem left with only 1 Winner The Luna Story: the sudden rise and fall of a cryptocurrency ecosystem that left only one winner in the clamourous aftermath of a sudden market crash. 13. 41 Best Tweets About SNAPocalypse Let me know in your comments, which tweet illustrates SNAPocalypse best. 14. 7th US President Andrew Jackson's Thoughts on Cryptocurrency What we can learn about the decentralization of money and decentralization from the 7th US President. 15. The Decentralized Web is Here to Stay Imagine ecentralized YouTube, Facebook, Gmail. Are we there yet and what will the decentralized web for developers look like once it all finishes maturing? 16. Revisiting Making Money in Crypto Making money in crypto using strategies from The Richest Man in Babylon. 17. Top Platforms to Launch an NFT Collection for Digital Content Creators Creators with zero to little coding experience can leverage any of these platforms to build an NFT collection, unlike many other currently available solutions. 18. Elon Musk and Twitter: Really, Why So Serious? It’s not about being the richest man in the world, but if we’re going to be honest, it kinda is. 19. The Quickest and Most Secure Way to Run Your Blockchain Node This article tells you the quickest approach to running a blockchain node. You can save yourself a lot of time reading it! 20. The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest by QuickNode and HackerNoon Hey, Hackers! The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest has just got BIGGER! HackerNoon is excited to host the contest in collaboration with QuickNode! 21. 3 Ways to Increase NFT Adoption Among Artists Let's talk about challenges and opportunities to increase adoption of art NFTs. 22. What Happens to Your Cryptocurrency in a Bankruptcy Situation? Filing for bankruptcy is complicated and sometimes difficult to understand. 23. UST/Luna Meltdown & The Lessons That I've Learned So Far The lessons that i've learned from UST/Luna meltdown. 24. Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer A comprehensive analysis of decentralized storage networks, technologies behind them, benefits, use cases, current issues, and an overview of DSN offerings 25. How Are DAOs Changing the Way We Live and Work? The level of transparency that DAOs provide could lead to better relationships between organizations and their members, workers, and even the general public. 26. What is Wrapped BTC and ETH (WBTC and WETH)? A wrapped token is a digital form of tokenised blockchains that support smart contracts such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot and Binance Chain. 27. How Is Cryptocurrency Regulated In The US? This article will discuss the current state of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States and how it could change in the future with more intervention 28. DecentraMind for Web 3.0 or Against It? — Interview with Mikhail Danieli DecentraMind by Web 3.0 or for it? — interview with Mikhail Danieli, project visionary and ambassador about the future of the platform and the company. 29. How Can You Earn Interest with Cryptocurrency? In many ways, cryptocurrency is starting to replace the ways people increase their wealth, earn interest, and even earn a passive income! 30. Here's How to Build a Decentralized Internet The philosophy of how to build a fully decentralized internet. Web3.0 needs interoperability, open source and better economic designs to succeed Web2.0 31. My 5 Favorite Proof of Work Cryptocurrencies Proof of Work is an important aspect of the cryptocurrency solution. Here are my favorite Proof of Work cryptocurrencies. 32. Alexa.com is DEAD: F*CK the Alternatives! Looking for Alexa.com "alternatives"? Good luck with that! 33. Choosing a DeFi-Friendly Crypto Exchange DeFi, or decentralized finance is a $70 billion independent financial services industry. 34. Lazerpay: An African Decentralised Dream African startup called Lazerpay is the blockchain and web3 solution to Africans banking problems since colonisation. They are a decentralised finance company. 35. Why I Dream Of A One World Government & New World Order The One World Government is becoming a reality - just not in the way you might think. 36. What’s Coming Next for Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC)? A deep dive into Bored Ape Yacht Club's story, and it's coming Otherside metaverse. 37. Introducing dApps and Crypto Exchanges Crypto exchanges are platforms that allow users to trade cryptocurrencies. 38. Who Showed Up to Dogepalooza and Who Cares? (Much Surprise) What happened at the first-ever Dogecoin-themed charity music festival Dogepalooza? Hear it from the perspective of one of the performers there, Rito Rhymes. 39. At Gateway to Cosmos, Prague was the Center of the Blockchain Multiverse Read more about: Risks in DAO governance Smart contracts in JavaScript Fast and secure interoperability 40. The Decentralised Internet Writing Contest 2022: Round 3 Results Announced! Here we are with the final announcement of the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners! 41. A Brief History of Money: From Barter to Banknotes to Bitcoin This article breaks down everything you need to know about the origin of money and bitcoin. What was the earliest form of money and why is bitcoin important. 42. Using DAOs for Shareholder Activism to Overcome Traditional Corporate Governance DAOs can improve the nature of corporate governance and empower activist investors to push for change at organizations. 43. Proof of Work is a Tried and True Solution Gold is the original Proof of Work to back a currency. 44. Talking Crypto and DeFi Portfolio Management with Narek Gevorgyan - Founder at CoinStats CoinStats is shaping up to be our users’ go-to destination for all things crypto and DeFi. 45. How to Earn Crypto Passive Income in 2022 7 different ways to earn passive income through cryptocurrency that you can start doing today! 46. Which Cryptocurrency Should I Invest In? Objective research and a solid knowledge base are needed to make a secure investment. 47. How to Make Money in a Falling Market The best way not to lose but also to make money in a falling market is to hedge your purchases with short positions on a margin platform. 48. How to Run a Crypto Scam and Have Everyone Feel Sorry for You Terra isn't the death of crypto. But it has hurt so many, and it's important we call it out for what it is -- a scam on a level we must never allow to repeat. 49. The Illusion of Decentralization Back in the 1990’s, then-chairman of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan used the phrase “irrational exuberance” to describe the rapid and relentless rise of stock markets amidst a preponderance of data that should have tempered market mania. Setting aside Greenspan’s role in stimulating such “irrational exuberance” via interest rate driven monetary policy, it seems as though his phrase is ripe for recycling when looking at the current fever for “decentralization”; particularly, decentralization as it would apply to blockchain, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies. Can blockchain as a foundation of Web 3.0 really be decentralized? 50. How to Code Your First Smart Contract with Solidity In this tutorial and the subsequent ones, I will be journeying you through the world of web3.0 development starting with how to build your first smart contract 51. A Decentralized internet is Unviable / Web 3 Developers are Clowns: Do these Opinions Hold any Salt? In the beginning, God created Web 1.0 (No offense, Tim Berners-Lee). Then Web 2.0 followed. The age of the third web is now upon us but there is a divide... 52. SHACAL-2: A Poem Like density launch, bandwidth's ascent steps past the satellite's single geostationary hall, the stage's third and one of disintegrated constellations... 53. Centralized vs Decentralized Networks 54. Reviewing the Terra White Paper in 2022 There has been a lot of talk about the stablecoin architecture of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, to separate crystallize the facts I summarize the whitepaper here. 55. The Matrix VS Metaverse: Looking at Through the Prism of Cinema Soon we can see a widespread metaverse. I have analyzed what metaverse is based on The Matrix. And it gave me some amazing thoughts you should hear. 56. Two Factor Authentication - The Deep State Tool That Supports Mass Technology Dysfunction 2FA is the initial, mandatory stage of ongoing privacy intrusions that are unwarranted and Orwellian. Alternatives now exist. 57. How to Deploy Your Decentralized Application on 4EVERLAND How to deploy a Decentralized Application on 4EVERLAND 58. Getting Off the Beaten Path Is NOT EASY, BUT it Is Rewarding If you want freedom, security, and privacy, it's possible and worth the investment. 59. Where to Invest Your Hard-Earned Stablez? Description of the top platforms for staking, in my humble opinion 60. Why Deflationary Stablecoin Projects are the Future of DeFi Similar to fiat-backed stablecoins, cryptocurrencies-backed stablecoins are issued with cryptocurrencies as collateral. Unlike fiat collateralization, which is usually done off the blockchain, the cryptocurrency or crypto asset used to back this type of stablecoin is done on the blockchain using smart contracts in a more decentralized manner. 61. An Intro to GameFi: Gaming Meets Decentralized Finance GameFi concept (derived from ‘DeFi’ (decentralized finances) and ‘game’) was introduced in September 2020 by Andre Cronje, Yearn.Finance core contributors and ‘Father of DeFi’. But is GameFi the next big thing? 62. True Meaning Of DAOs — Understanding A New, Emerging Phenomenon DAOs set out to replace organizations as we know them today with an approach of openness and decentralization. But what are DAOs really? 63. How to Build a DAO - the Story of One Solution How one DAO solution is one step ahead of most competitors because it automates the execution process for many smart contracts in decentralised governance. 64. Is "Balkanized" Internet The Dark Future of Decentralized Internet? There’s a thin line between decentralization and the “balkanization” of the internet. 65. Using Hedonic Regression for CryptoPunks NFT Valuation At the time of writing, the most expensive CryptoPunk NFT was sold for $23million. 66. The Great Presidential Crypto Debate with Polk, Nixon, Jackson, and Washington How would the presidents from the past reflect upon and react to the brave new world of cryptocurrency and money decentralization? 67. Optimizing Database Operations With OpenTelemetry Learn to use OpenTelemetry to monitor and identify the database issues in your application and remediate them to optimise your database operations quickly. 68. 10 DAOs You Need to Know About Right Now Top 10 DAO projects that create Web3 and new crypto industries! The most interesting DAO right now! 69. Decentralized Storage Could Be Blockchain's Killer Application The distributed architecture of these novel storage solutions makes them immune to censorship, service failure, and data theft. With decentralized cloud storage 70. What Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Means For DOGE Dogecoin's price jumped as high as $0.1428, marking a 12 percent rise in its price in 24 hours. 71. Is the US Going to BAN Cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency is more popular than ever before, and it’s worrying a lot of people in Washington. 72. Down with the Registration! Sef-sovereign Identities can help minimize the consequences of data leaks by keeping personal data personal. 73. Why Did Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer Stocks Drop by 60% in 6 Months? The “pillars” of our freelance industry have collapsed spectacularly! 74. 6 Common Crypto Scams to AVOID in 2022 With cryptocurrency being more popular than ever before, crypto scams are rapidly making their way into every corner of the crypto world. 75. Building a Classic Web3 NFT Minting Dapp With React and Solidity: Part 2 In PART ONE of this tutorial, we coded the smart contract part of this application with Solidity, now it's time we merge it up with ReactJs. 76. True Meaning of DAOs - Bitcoin as Business Understand how the first and most succesful DAO works, and how Bitcoin can host Web 3.0 applications, dApps, NFTs, and DAOs in the future. 77. Closing The Gap Between Companies & DAOs Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a utopian idea. Today’s organizations - corporations, government agencies, and non-profit organizations - have a jurisdiction. DAOs are everywhere and nowhere. Today’s organizations embrace hierarchy and have governing boards and managers. DAOs are flat and they make decisions either by number of votes from token-holders (participatory DAOs) or by the rules of the code itself (algorithmic DAOs). Today’s organizations require people to routinely conduct legally-required functions, such as paying employees or buying insurance. DAO users and counter-parties are compensated automatically through smart contracts. 78. WingRiders is Using Cardano to Build a DEX Based on DAG-Based Technology. In this story we’ll look at the evolution of decentralized exchanges as well as the EUTXO protocol and the WingRiders platform. 79. The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest 2022: March Results Announced Hey Hackers! The wait is over! Here we are with the results announcement for The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest, March 2022 sponsored by QuickNode. 80. Million Dollar Pixels: Diving into NFT Decentralization, Copyright, and Minting How do NFTs work? How decentralized are NFTs? In this article we explore the decentralization of NFTs with a demo using IPFS, Alchemy, and Filebase. 81. Art (R)evolution: NFTastic art Some cool artworks that recreate new vision of art. 82. 18 Misconceptions Gamers have about NFTs Western gamers and developers, and this is predominantly a Western issue, have come out strongly against NFTs. 83. What Crypto and Rap Have to Do with the War in Ukraine Support Ukraine and peace all over the world and help avoid a Russia-caused humanitarian crisis in Europe by making crypto donations through Aid For Ukraine. 84. From FireChat to Starlink: The Best Attempts to Decentralize the Internet In this article, we look at the past, present, and future of internet decentralization efforts. We'll explore how projects such as FireChat and Starlink. 85. Introducing $NOIR, the World’s first Phygital Wine Token NOIR New Moon, a Sparkling Rosé produced using the Méthode Traditionnelle technique, will be offered exclusively as 777 dynamically priced $NOIR tokens.. 86. Five Killer Twitter Tips for Crypto Projects Five Killer Twitter Tips for Crypto Projects to grow on Twitter. 87. On Cryptocurrency & War Cryptocurrency can be used for pizza...and war? This article looks at how Russia and Ukraine are both using crypto to their advantage. 88. Truflation: On Demand Inflation Data Powered by Chainlink Oracles Truflation is a data aggregation suite of APIs that allows users to fetch compilations of present and past rates in the US economy, including, but not limited to: inflation rates, price indexes, and other inflation categories such as food or housing. 89. WingRiders DEX Aims to Address Scalability Issues Faced by Ethereum Dapps Scalability is currently one of the largest concerns for the Ethereum network. The network still suffers from slow transactions and high gas costs. 90. There’s No Quick-Fix to Poor DeFi Accessibility, But There’s Hope: ReSource Co-Founder, David Casey We caught up with David Casey, Co-founder and CEO of ReSource Protocol, for a quick chat where we tried to pick his brains as much as possible. And as expected, we received some amazing insights from him regarding the crypto and DeFi industry. He spoke about the ReSource Protocol, the problem they are trying to solve, and more. In addition, David also shared his thoughts on stablecoins and their future. He also mentioned a few developments in the crypto, DeFi, and NFT space that have caught his attention. 91. A Learner's Introduction to The Decentralized Internet The decentralized internet is a topic of discussion for every internet user. Find out why Web 3.0 is most talked about and why it is significant in tech. 92. Why PoW NFTs are the Next Blue-Chip NFT Collections PoW NFTs are still under the radar and this article will guide you through learning about PoW NFTs and understanding the values. 93. When DeFi Meets TradeFi: Comdex Co-founder, Abhishek Singh, Discusses Commodities In Crypto A discussion with Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Comdex on the recent crypto crash, features of a robust DeFi infrastructure layer, and much more. 94. Introduction to Cryptographic Hash Functions Cryptographic Hash Functions are a class of hash functions that are cryptographically secure. From password authentication and integrity verification to blockchain—these functions are used in a multitude of applications. 95. DeSci: Decentralized Science as Our Chance to Recover the Real Science DeSci is an approach to organize scientific ecosystem in a decentralized way to have the real science done by the people, for the people. 96. How To Analyze Cryptocurrency Cash Flow? Cryptocurrency Evaluation using Demand & Supply forces | Real Utility (value provided via token like cash flow), Financial Utility and Valuation (Speculation) | 97. The True Meaning of DAOs — Uniswap & BAYC Here we take a look at two of the most succesful DAOs, Uniswap and Bored Ape Yacht Club, using them as case studies to understand the DAO concept better. Thank you for checking out the 97 most read stories about Quicknode on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo