95 Stories To Learn About Altcoins

1. RichQUACK Aims to Combat Inflation via Token Burns & Staking In this post we'll look at RichQUACK, its features and the teams plans for growing it's ecosystem. 2. An Algorithm may be the Solution to ETH's High Gas Fees The open-finance movement supports reinventing the entire financial system and developing a borderless ecosystem. 3. 6 Main Fears of a Crypto Investor The cryptocurrency market is unstable and unpredictable. The previous forecasts of crypto experts who worked in 2017 - 2018 in 2019 did not materialize. Before the spring rally, it was predicted that Bitcoin would fall to $ 2,000, and after the growth, many investors loudly declared that the main cryptocurrency was ready to update new highs. 4. Why Was Bitcoin Cash Created and What It Wants to Achieve As a digital asset used as a medium of exchange, cryptocurrency is designed to be secure and anonymous, not issued by a central authority. It converts understandable information into a complex, virtually unsolvable encrypted code using decentralized technology. It allows users to make secure payments and store money. 5. Bitcoin Cash vs. Bitcoin SV: What Data Tells Us 10 Months After the Hash Wars November 2018 marked another pivotal moment for the crypto industry with the creation of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision(BSV) which quickly rose to the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The new crypto-asset was the result of a bitter technical and ideological battle between two factions of the Bitcoin Cash(BCH) community which ended up in one of the most aggressive hard forks in the history of crypto markets. During that time, both groups drew passionate and very vocal followers which certainly helped BSV gain certain prominence. However, ten months after the hard-fork, blockchain datasets reveal some very interesting insights about the health of both BCH and BSV. The IntoTheBlock platform recently added full support for BSV and I thought it would be a good idea to look at the data in comparison to BCH. 6. Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #2 "Never take profits unless..." At the end of the day, you’re trading an asset that goes up in value forever in exchange for more of your government’s money. 7. 3 Ways To Trade Altcoins In 2019 Sharing the trade-offs between each method of trading 8. Rationalizing Chainlink's Price Rise: A Game of Partnerships Disclaimer: I don’t stand to gain any benefit from my review of ChainLink. This article is not intended as investment advice. It is just my opinion. As always, DYOR before investing. 9. 2021 Bitcoin Predictions: A Brief Interview with Justin Sun 2021 Bitcoin Predictions from Justin Sun of TRON. Crypto visionary and founder of TRON, Justin Sun, says the crypto market is still moving toward equilibrium 10. Blockchain Domains: What Are They and How Are They Implemented? Blockchain has spawned dozens of cryptocurrencies, but there is more to it than that. Blockchain is a technology in the first place, and it can be used beyond cryptocurrency. So, a new wave of hype is coming — blockchain domains. What is so special about them? 11. Booking with AI and blockchain tech: Hotels of the future? We, as humans, love to be pampered. We love having our needs met, we love to feel special in our own ways. Modern hotels can get that right if you visit the same one over and over, getting to know the staff, and hope that they remember you; but when you stay at a different one, that slate is wiped clean. Sure, you’ll get a smile and the usual “have a great stay!” mantra no matter where you end up, but what if you could bring a record of all your preferences, your desires, your needs with you? Better yet, what if someone (or something) else did the heavy lifting - alerting each new hotel to exactly how your stay should be? We all have smart companions on the devices we carry in our pockets, so isn’t it time that tech is pushed into the travel aspect of our lives? 12. Crypto Casinos vs. Online Casinos: What's the Difference and how is the Landscape Changing Have you ever tried your luck at a casino, playing blackjack, roulette, or hitting the slot machines? Casinos were one of the most popular forms of entertainment before the invention of home computers and the Internet. But even now, casinos and gambling in general still has a strong audience who loves to feel the thrill of winning and losing money.\nThe global gambling market reached a value of nearly $449.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2014. It’s even expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to nearly $565.4 billion by 2022. Casinos aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. People will continue to spend money both online and off. Las Vegas, the most popular gambling destination in the world, reported $11.9 billion in revenue in 2018. 13. Let's Better Understand the Different Types of Cryptocurrency and Tokens All hail to this brave new crypto world! You may or may not have heard of Ethereum, but surely you know something about Bitcoin 14. Get The Latest Trends on Crypto via Twitter Chatter Analysis We are bringing you a tool to find the most talked about coins on crypto twitter. 15. This Is Why You Need To Rethink Investing in Crypto Regulators are starting to discern between bitcoin and 20,000 crypto tokens. 16. An Interview With Fabian Vogelsteller: Founder of ERC-20 and LUKSO While Vitalik Buterin is the most well-known name in the Ethereum space, the birth of Ethereum was a collaborative effort, as were later developments like ERC-20. Fabian Vogelsteller is one-such early Ethereum developer and thought leader on blockchain technology. He has built many Ethereum user and developer-facing projects including the Ethereum Mist browser, the Ethereum Wallet and web3.js - the Ethereum’s space most used JavaScript library. Together with Vitalik Buterin, he proposed the ERC20 token standard, which initiated the world ICO wave and redefined investment and crowd ownership as we know it. Today Fabian is leading the concept, design, and development of the LUKSO Blockchain. 17. Mina's Top Altcoin Picks for 2020 The cryptocurrency market is heating up and many are calling 2020 Bitcoin’s next “bull run” year. 18. Why 2020's Alt Season Is Different from 2017 With Bitcoin's recent surge in price, some people in the cryptocurrency space began to wonder whether the short-lived Alt Season was coming to an end. After all, many of the astounding gains being made by alts coincided with Bitcoin's two-month uncharacteristic lack of volatility. It seemed that traders were looking elsewhere to make large profits. 19. "Is Bitcoin Useless?" Your Scepticism is Noted, But Immaterial Ponzi, fraud, and rat poison squared. 20. Getting Started with the Tech for Making Money; Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Learn how to get started with cryptocurrency or bitcoin investment/trading 21. Web-Crawlers Influence the New Money coming into Crypto How effective might it be to know what and when consumers are gaining interest in certain blockchain projects? 22. 3 Investment Mistakes Often Made During Altcoin Season This article will point out a few common mistakes new traders entering the crypto market should avoid. 23. Top 3 Biggest Problems With Cryptocurrency Trading Trading the cryptocurrency market can be an extremely lucrative endeavor if done properly. We all heard those stories of people making huge profits in a very short amount of time or with a little amount of money as the token they’ve invested some spare change skyrocketed over a period of a couple of weeks to extreme highs and made staggering returns. The promise of quick and enormous gains especially attracts the novice and those who would never even consider trading or investing which is why we have seen the creation of a great speculative bubble in 2017 when the mania was at its peak looking like everyone was an expert crypto trader. And it was as everyone is a genius in a bull market. 24. An Intro to Stablecoins for Beginners in 2022 Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to a stable asset class. But how does it work? What is it necessary for the crypto world? 25. Putting Real-world Assets on a Blockchain With the recent surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the digital representation of real-world assets in the form of tokens has started to capture the interest of many. Tokenization allows an individual or entity to convert a real-world asset into a cryptographic token stored on a blockchain. While the stock market has already given the world a glimpse into its effectiveness, blockchain-based tokenization offers several noteworthy advantages, including security, lower overhead, and ease of use for individuals. 26. Coronavirus and Crypto: Increasing Access to Sound Money To say that the Coronavirus is leaving an incredible impact on the world today would be a gross understatement. 27. Bitcoin has Many Parallels with the California Gold Rush. Will it End the Same Way? Earlier this year, Hacked published an article comparing bitcoin to the California gold rush, when the discovery of gold sparked a frenzied, greed-driven migration into California from 1848 to 1855. 28. Why I Think Insurance Will be Big with Web 3: Interview With Noonies Nominee Markos Check out my interview about the Noonie nomination 29. How to send Large Volumes of Encrypted and Digitally-Signed Data without Compromising your Identity Since the invention of the written word, there has been a need for confidential correspondence. Throughout history people have puzzled over the question: how to send a message to the addressee so that it could not be read by anyone else (in other words, how can one ensure data confidentiality)? Cryptography was born in an attempt to answer this question. Its roots go back to the very beginning of civilization - for example, special hieroglyphs for communication between monarchs were used in Ancient Egypt more than 4,000 years ago. Later, encryption techniques were improved and made more complex until at the end of the 20th century, when a revolution occurred; the invention of asymmetric encryption. But where does blockchain technology fit in in this new, rapidly changing reality? Let’s find out together. 30. Mastering Crypto Trading Psychology: Secure the Bag and Avoid Getting REKT This is not a Trade Guide - it is a framework for understanding the nature of trading crypto; built on years of experience, great success & painful failure. 31. How to Beat the Bear Market With P2E – a Beginner’s Guide Bear markets suck but they give us time to research projects, learn about crypto and set ourselves up for the next crypto bull run. 32. My Bot Helps You Trade Data - Introducing ARBot Data is becoming increasingly recognised as an asset of value. So much so, in fact, that data marketplaces have opened up, establishing an emerging data economy. This has opened up a wealth of profit-making opportunities that most people are still unaware of. Having worked closely with leading data marketplaces for over a year, I decided to try my hand at something new: arbitrage with data as an asset. 33. Make Way for the Crypto Tortoise Slow and steady wins the crypto race (in bull and bear markets) 34. Why This Pullback is Good for the Crypto Market Cycle This market cycle is playing out differently than how most of us expected. Although we didn't get 100k Bitcoin this year, I'm even more bullish for 2022. 35. How to Pick the Winning Altcoin Won't anyone please think of the Tokenomics? 36. “People Becoming More And More Involved in Crypto” - Prometeus Labs Team Without any doubt, the current price movement of Bitcoin showcases the earning power of cryptocurrency, especially for investors who were smart enough to buy the deep. Recall that Bitcoin had crashed along with the global financial market at the peak of the Coronavirus panic in March. However, as it has done countless times in the past, Bitcoin rebounded effortlessly from this low and is currently on track to match its all-time high price mark. Unlike a majority of traditional assets, Bitcoin has enjoyed a very successful year as data shows its year to date performance to be in the 140% range. 37. The Recent Crypto Slump, Correlation Trading, and Portfolio Rebalancing Opportunities The recent crypto slump may present correlation trading or portfolio rebalancing opportunities. 38. Is Binance Launchpad a Breeding Ground for Pump and Dumps? Back in 2017, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) were all the rave. Much like Initial Public Offerings, (IPO), ICOs act as a way to raise funds by selling a quantity of cryptocurrency in the form of coins to speculators and investors. 39. Visualizing the Recent Crypto Selloff Analyzing the recent cryptocurrency crash from an altcoin perspective. Crypto selloff on heavy momentum after coming off euphoria in the last rally. 40. Top 15 Small-Cap DeFi Projects to Keep Your Eye On in 2021 15 altcoins to think about in 2021 41. Are cryptocurrency games offering fairer and greater chances of winning? Be honest… how many hours have you spent trying to conquer a digital castle on your phone, collect that gold skin for your avatar, or get your hero to their max level? We all do it, we all chase that next goal in our games, but what if the odds were never actually in our favor? 42. Is "Crypto For Good" Real Or Just Hype? In these early days of the blockchain industry, wild claims are thrown around left and right, whether it's that "blockchain will capture $10 trillion by 2027" or that it can "eradicate poverty." Another claim is that blockchain can be a powerful tool for social good, spread by the likes of IBM and Stanford. Let's separate the wheat from the chaff and ask, is "crypto for good" legitimate, or just another speculation? 43. Global Debt, Ethereum, and a New Open Financial System [Analyzed] It’s time to pay attention. Ray Dalio, Conspiracy Theorists, Gold Bugs, Bitcoin Maximalists and even the Chinese Government all have one thing in common. They believe that the existing Global Financial System is in for a paramount change in the near future. 44. Delivering Zero-Fee Trading Through Sheer Determination Anyone familiar with our project, Digitex Futures, will know that it’s been a long and eventful journey to get here. But we’ve stayed the course. Even during the worst bear market imaginable when many other projects had to throw in the towel, we’ve managed to survive. 45. Disproving "If You Build It, They'll Come" With Ethereum Token Data If you work at a startup, hearing the line "If You Build It, They Will Come" should make your stomach churn. You probably already know that such thinking comes from an inflated ego and un-backed pride, but if a member of your team has that thinking, you'll need more than rhetoric to keep your organization from hurtling towards a fiery death. 46. Cryptocurrency is Just Getting Started Despite bitcoin hitting new all-time highs, cryptocurrency is still a very small market. How big could it grow? 47. dApps: An important step for Blockchain adaptation It is a well-known fact that blockchain is becoming more widespread; therefore, its daily life functions continue to increase. As part of the adaptation, many initiatives are taking essential steps for the use of cryptocurrencies in everyday life. 48. Is Fantom the Last Undervalued L1? Fantom is a layer 1 blockchain that seems to have solved the blockchain trilemma---and it's Total Value Locked to Market Cap multiple is absurdly low. 49. Inside Low Cap Raises: The New Wave of Token Investing Chances are the recent wave of decentralized finance speculation hasn’t passed you by. The yield farming gold rush has seen hundreds of millions of dollars locked up in unaudited smart contracts within hours. Promises of life-changing returns such a short space of time has resulted in the return of crypto-mania. 50. A Safer Way of Investing in IDOs with Priority Projects Priority Projects - Kommunitas' way of making IGOs less risky and promoting high quality projects. 51. Can the Combination of STO + IEO Become the New Step in Crowdfunding Evolution? Content of the Article: 52. An Explainer on Why Stablecoins are a Better System for Money Stablecoins have become a key part of the cryptocurrency industry. 53. People Will Not Care About Cryptocurrencies Until THIS One Thing Changes This Tweet: 54. Should you invest in Crypto-currency in 2019? Photo Credit. 55. Exchange coins as the new black: why they are in trend In 2017 Binance became the first cryptocurrency exchange to hold an ICO, raising $15 million. Consequently, they created a native Binance Coin (BNB). Now BNB ranks #7 by market capitalization, while its price surged from $19.15 to over of $38 as on June 23, 2019, just in a month time, from May to June. Exchanges’ native cryptocurrencies are getting more and more trendy among the platforms — nearly 90 exchanges have their own coins, including Huobi, Kucoin, BTCNEXT, Bibox, and OKEx. 56. Nevermind the Shitcoins is Back (and bigger than ever!) What do you get if you cross the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news with a very British host who dreams of hosting his own comedy panel quiz show? 57. Is Saga the future of stablecoin and a new monetary regime? [Interview with Ido Sadeh-Man] The most essential difference between Libra and Saga is a governance mechanism. In Saga, the owners of the currency and its "fate" so to speak are the SGA holders. Saga has a built-in democracy to prevent the case of plutocracy. 58. How I Made a Fortune from the 2020 Bear Market A brief overview of how Ben Knaus went all in during the 2020 Bear market. And how in 2021 those risks turned to huge rewards. Also 7 rules for bear marets 59. Monero vs. Zcash vs. BEAM on Confidentiality, Scalability, and Auditability First, I would like to emphasize that we have a lot of respect for our friends at Zcash and Monero and the activities that these projects have completed so far in order to promote the needed financial confidentiality in crypto. 60. Which Cryptocurrencies to Hold in 2019 and Beyond? With the cryptocurrency markets showing signs of growth for the first time in many months, now is a good time to pick up some new coins/tokens or add to what you already have. But, with over 2000 available, which ones should you hold in 2019 and beyond? 61. Don’t Bet on a Single Technology: Blockchain and AI could bring New Outstanding Projects When you look at some of the world’s largest unicorns you can see a few clear trends. These companies typically entered their respective markets with an idea and a disruptive tech, exciting both investors and consumers alike. Unicorns like Bytedance (the creators of TikTok), SpaceX, Stripe, Airbnb, DoorDash, and more all share the same thread - they used a disruptive technology to do something better than their competitors. All of these companies share another thread, though. They are all working to integrate other disruptive technologies to stay ahead of the competition. What if you skipped the first step and started integrating multiple disruptive technologies from day one? 62. The Magic of Altcoins: How do I Know if a Coin is Worthy of Attention? There are more and more altcoins. But how do you know it's not a scam? How do you know if a coin is worth paying attention to? We tell you in this column. 63. DApps 101: Decoding Legality, Privacy, and Token Security Over the past few years, the overwhelming popularity of blockchain platforms such as Ethereum and EOS have introduced the world to a new computing paradigm: decentralized applications. 64. The 2020 Crypto Money Flow Cycle Money in the Crypto market flows in a predictably cyclical manner. 65. Crypto: The Markets as at June 2022 Crypto market updates: some crashes, some crises, some opportunities and optimistic outlook. Also charts and puppy pictures :) 66. 1inch is ...Inflationary? After a user on Reddit informed me the smart contract allows the team to create unlimited tokens, I became interested in traveling further down the wormhole. 67. The Various Cryptocurrencies — A Framework to Understanding Crypto-assets On coinmarketcap alone, there are 2,347 unique cryptocurrencies listed as of September 3, 2019. 68. [Interview] Decentralization and Privacy in Telecommunications ENCRY is a multi-disciplined international holding company specializing in the creation of high-tech products in the telecommunications field, as well as decentralized and distributed services. We talked with ENCRY’s founder Roman Nekrasov and the technical director Andrei Chmora about the implication of blockchain in the telecom industry and how ENCRY’s developments can drastically improve the security of users on the Internet. 69. Ethereum Developers Choose to Move Forward with Controversial ProgPOW Significant Changes Coming to Ethereum 70. Trading Altcoin Hype Cycles [A Deep Dive] Hype moves markets...and the best thing about hype is that its potential is limitless. 71. GAME of CRYPTOS [Chapter 1] - The FiatLand Empire “Since ancient times, those who control the issuance, storage and value of money have ruled over the people’s work.” 72. Why are Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Finding Increased Acceptance by the People? Similar to the Internet in its early days, the cryptocurrency and the blockchain industries have experienced massive shifts in acceptance and maturity within a short span of time. While the initial half of the last decade witnessed the first-ever large scale security breach at crypto exchange Mt. Gox, and the fall of darknet marketplace, Silk Road, it also laid the groundwork for wider adoption and general awareness of the technology. 73. Data Ownership: How to avoid unwanted or illegal usage of content Today, data and creative products are one of the most precious elements of anyone’s digital footprint. In a time when more data is generated, extracted, and aggregated, the matters of security and copyright loom large, requiring urgent solutions. 74. Dogecoin: Everything You Wanted To Know About This Memecoin Making A Mockery of 'Serious' Crypto Can a cryptocurrency that started as a joke become a serious asset? Here is a quick guide on the Dogecoin ecosystem, how to start mining some, and its future. 75. Altcoins With the Most Lucrative Potential in 2021 Any cryptocurrency that are alternative to Bitcoin are classified as Altcoins. That includes Ethereum’s Ether and Ripple’s XRP, but there are other notable ones 76. Is EOS Overtaking Ethereum? A Deep Dive into Network Activities Deep Pockets, Dapps for Days, and Digital Democracy 77. Crypto Casinos: Are They Really Changing The Online Gaming Industry? Blockchains have blown their way into many industries on a powerful hype train, but during this rapid expansion and application of decentralized technology did we ever stop to ask ourselves - is this necessary? Sure, blockchains are a really clever database and have some seriously useful applications (cryptocurrencies, for instance), but have we gone too far by applying them to every field possible? The online casino has come a long way since its debut, such a long way that I’d argue blockchain is a bit late to the party. Is slapping blockchain tech onto online casinos an instance of “we’re doing it because we can” instead of “we’re doing it because we should?” 78. Things To Consider While Creating Your ICO Marketing Strategy Here's what you need to bear in mind to effectively market your ICO for success by using tools such as social media and specialists to reach wide audiences. 79. A Cryptocurrency Driven Personal Recruiter/Headhunter Program that also Earns You Commissions! Traditional recruitment processes take anywhere from days, to weeks, to even months to complete, and finding these “top-shelf” candidates is a lengthy process where the company has to spread the word about the recently opened position with the hopes that the right person will get the news and apply. It’s a game where the odds are pretty narrow. 80. What NOT TO DO As A Cryptocurrency Trading N00B With the advent of global equity and digital currency markets, trading has become more accessible to ordinary individuals than ever before. While there is no denying that effective trading can be immensely rewarding and profitable, most asset classes are known to be unforgiving to even the tiniest of mistakes. The good news, however, is that most of these mistakes can be easily avoided with some prior knowledge and determination. 81. Why are Peer-to-Peer Exchanges Easier to Use? The wide variety of crypto exchanges on the market today have always been overwhelming. Currently there are 263 exchanges listed on Coinmarketcap, and that’s not even counting the unlisted ones. It’s a highly competitive industry, where the top players can earn profit counted in hundreds of millions of dollars. Nevertheless, new players and new exchanges appear nearly every day. What can they offer seasoned traders? To answer this question, we have to understand what features a trader needs to be able to trade comfortably. 82. Bulletproof Crypto Cold Storage via Ledger & Blockplate I know crypto custody can be a complex affair but I forget how much so until I find myself explaining it to someone. So I hope this fresh off my lips tutorial clears up some of the confusion and maybe even helps others upgrade their crypto defences. 83. Let's Unravel How Crypto Actually Works A crypto writer explains how cryptocurrency works and gets the reader up to speed on the key terms, all in plain English. A herculean task to be sure. 84. Why the Crypto Market Always Seems to Let You Down People set expectations so high, they're bound to remain unfulfilled. [85. Scaling Ethereum Blockchain Applications via Altcoins and Chain Solutions](https://hackernoon.com/scaling-ethereum-blockchain-applications-via-altcoins-and-chain-solutions-cv1k34jl) As you may know, there are differences between horizontal and vertical scaling in distributed systems which we have covered in another article (Horizontal Scaling versus Vertical Scaling in Distributed Systems). So in this article, we take a next step by learning how to scale up Ethereum blockchain applications. We will also review different scaling solutions for Ethereum blockchain applications. To follow and understand concepts discussed in this article, we are assuming you’ve a basic understanding of blockchain technology and Ethereum. 86. The Persistence of Crypto and its Breach of Mainstream Consciousness Trends come and go, but some things in our world stick around and become the new way of life. When the internet first emerged in the early 90s, no one was quite sure of the potential and how it would permanently change the world and the way our society functions. 87. GAME of CRYPTOS [Chapter 7] - Merlin's Crystal Ball Cryptoland in 2020 and beyond 88. Bitcoin vs Altcoin: Similarities and Differences Explained Bitcoin and Crypto are often understood as the same term while they are not. We miss out on the term Altcoins that back the Crypto world. Let's read about them! 89. GAME of CRYPTOS [Chapter 5 ] - The Token Apocalypse It is the year of the Lord of 2017. 90. GAME of CRYPTOS [Chapter 3] — New CryptoKingdoms are born. It is the year of the Lord of 2013. 91. GAME of CRYPTOS [Chapter 6] — The HEX Kingdom It is the year of the Lord of 2019 92. GAME of CYPTOS [Chapter 4] - The Ethereum Kingdom It is the year of the lord of 2015. 93. Should You Buy Ripple (XRP) in 2021? Compared to Bitcoin, XRP (also known as Ripple, its parent company) is not as well-known to the average person. 94. Blockchain Innovation to Revive the Tourism Industry in the Post-pandemic World The coronavirus pandemic affected most global industries and, probably, the tourism industry the most. One of the biggest hit was taken by airlines, with an estimate of 44% fall below 2019's revenue Actually, in the US, "The impact on travel is six or seven times greater than the 9/11 attacks," according to Roger Dow, president and CEO of the US Travel Association. Stepping into the post-pandemic days, the world is desperate for solutions that could revive the tourism industry. 95. Financial Crises and Bitcoin: Why You're Worrying About the Wrong Market "There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen."