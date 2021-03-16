9 Games We Love on Mobile: From Angry Birds to Occidental Heroes

Hacker Noon's VP of Growth by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night
The rise of mobile games converted many non-gamers into gamers, within the past decade. While many mobile games these days employ microtransactions and tactics designed to keep you playing as long as possible, there are tons of great games out there that you should try.
Here are 9 of them that we at Hacker Noon recommend!
This Slack discussion by Jeffrey Harris, Nicolas Ng, Tomas Sirio, Eichard Kubina and Jack Boreham occurred in Slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.
