9 Games We Love on Mobile: From Angry Birds to Occidental Heroes

The rise of mobile games converted many non-gamers into gamers, within the past decade. While many mobile games these days employ microtransactions and tactics designed to keep you playing as long as possible, there are tons of great games out there that you should try.

Here are 9 of them that we at Hacker Noon recommend!

This Slack discussion by Jeffrey Harris, Nicolas Ng, Tomas Sirio, Eichard Kubina and Jack Boreham occurred in Slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Limarc Ambalina What games (if any) do you play on your mobile? Explain what you like about them.

JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon Toon Blast and Angry Birds. For a while they were good time wasters, but I ultimately got annoyed with being practically forced to buy microtransactions to continue. It was just too annoying and frustrating when I just want to play something for a while to have fun and amuse myself. I'd almost rather pay a fixed amount of money to have everything unlocked to continue playing without ever worrying about microtransactions ever again. I used to playand. For a while they were good time wasters, but I ultimately got annoyed with being practically forced to buy microtransactions to continue. It was just too annoying and frustrating when I just want to play something for a while to have fun and amuse myself. I'd almost rather pay a fixed amount of money to have everything unlocked to continue playing without ever worrying about microtransactions ever again.

Nicolas Ng Honkai Impact just because it was the closest thing I could get to proper gaming away from home.



Now though, I play Fate: Grand Order semi regularly. I was going to quit because it didn't have autoplay but the game very kindly gave me Altria Pendragon (The game's version of King Arthur who was really prominent in the anime). I can't quit now that I have the unit. I hear that the story gets good too I used to play phone games for hours at my old job because of how much downtime I had. Managed to get a level 60 account injust because it was the closest thing I could get to proper gaming away from home.Now though, I playsemi regularly. I was going to quit because it didn't have autoplay but the game very kindly gave me Altria Pendragon (The game's version of King Arthur who was really prominent in the anime). I can't quit now that I have the unit. I hear that the story gets good too

Tomas Sirio Shattered Pixel Dungeon: No ads, no online pesky little kids. Just a regular dungeon crawler RPG experience. A lot of mechanics, a lot of love put into it, a lot of updates through time. That game is a blast. I managed to beat it only 2 times and it's been on every phone I owned since 2012 : No ads, no online pesky little kids. Just a regular dungeon crawler RPG experience. A lot of mechanics, a lot of love put into it, a lot of updates through time. That game is a blast. I managed to beat it only 2 times and it's been on every phone I owned since 2012

richard-kubina Occidental Heroes in the past. It is well written and easy to pick up and play for a bit and leave it for later. The challenge of survival steadily increases the further you explore and chart the world map out. I love the battle system, it's fun! A bit like hexagonal chess.



These days though, I mostly just pop in for a move or two over at I've enjoyedin the past. It is well written and easy to pick up and play for a bit and leave it for later. The challenge of survival steadily increases the further you explore and chart the world map out. I love the battle system, it's fun! A bit like hexagonal chess.These days though, I mostly just pop in for a move or two over at https://www.chess.com/ throughout the day.

Jack Boreham Clash of Clans on mobile. Clash of Clans was a great strategy game where you build a tribe consisting of fellow players. It's excellent and worth a pick up although slightly outdated. I've never really enjoyed playing games on mobile. Although as a kid, I got addicted to crash team racing andon mobile. Clash of Clans was a great strategy game where you build a tribe consisting of fellow players. It's excellent and worth a pick up although slightly outdated.

Limarc Ambalina The fact that Clash of Clans was our "when your were a kid" shows the differences in our age.

Limarc Ambalina I love Angry Birds Jeffrey, time passes by quickly with that one. Is Fate Grand Order good Nicolas Ng? Or is it a mobile-ized version of a JRPG filled with microtransactions?

Limarc Ambalina I'd play chess with you richard-kubina but I don't wanna embarass myself

richard-kubina Ah, I'm nothing special at all, but for some reason I just enjoy playing it and even watching agadmator on the youtubes, learning about its long history and all the greats that have come and gone over the years. We should play :thumbsup: maybe even that crazy 4 way chess.. with Arthur and anyone else. Just for funsies 🙂

Limarc Ambalina Chrono Trigger for the first time on mobile. It was pretty cheap and the port has been optimized wonderfully for mobile. Touchscreen controls are intuitive and easy to use and graphics-wise it looks super sleek on mobile.



However, whenever I'm on my phone in Tokyo, it's usually because I'm on a train holding on to a hand strap. Thus, I usually only have one hand free and it isn't that easy to play chrono trigger with one hand. So most of my phone gaming is actually with visual novels where all you have to do is read and touch the screen. One very good visual novel on mobile (if you like the genre) is "If My Heart Had Wings". It's not a dating sim. However....if you dig deep enough you'll learn that the original Japanese version was an ...erotic visual novel. But the international version isn't!!! I swear!



The story is actually pretty deep and the soundtrack is great.



If you like VNs, this one is worth buying. Check it out here:



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.mediac3.imh&hl=en_CA&gl=US So I personally have a few games on my mobile. I have a Chess Online app, and I'm trying to beatfor the first time on mobile. It was pretty cheap and the port has been optimized wonderfully for mobile. Touchscreen controls are intuitive and easy to use and graphics-wise it looks super sleek on mobile.However, whenever I'm on my phone in Tokyo, it's usually because I'm on a train holding on to a hand strap. Thus, I usually only have one hand free and it isn't that easy to play chrono trigger with one hand. So most of my phone gaming is actually with visual novels where all you have to do is read and touch the screen. One very good visual novel on mobile (if you like the genre) is "". It's not a dating sim. However....if you dig deep enough you'll learn that the original Japanese version was an ...erotic visual novel. But the international version isn't!!! I swear!The story is actually pretty deep and the soundtrack is great.If you like VNs, this one is worth buying. Check it out here:

Nicolas Ng Limarc Ambalina Fate Grand Order is the mother of all Gacha games so calling it "mobile-ized version of a JRPG filled with microtransactions" is pretty on the nose. I think it might have been one of the first and it's definitely old. Combat can get surprisingly complicated, though

Nicolas Ng I didn't know you could play VNs on phones! I would probably have gone through quite a few of them had I known.

