Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium dVPN!
Hackernoon logo9 Award-Winning Websites With Stunning Creativity by@madzadev

9 Award-Winning Websites With Stunning Creativity

January 18th 2021 450 reads
Author profile picture

@madzadevMadza

Software Developer and Technical Writer

Here I've compiled a list of some of my favorite designs that push the boundaries of possibilities in web development.

These are all award-winning websites for their creativity and complexity. Each website is quite resource-demanding - by all means.

1 - The New Mobile Workforce

2 - Mav Farm

3 - Moment Zero

4 - Dogstudio

5 - Blues Design

6 - Lusion

7 - Resn

8 - Active Theory

9 - Pioneer Corn

I hope you enjoyed the read!

Feel free to follow me on Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub, Hashnode and DEV!

Contact me via hi@madza.dev for more

Previously published at https://blog.madza.dev/10-award-winning-designs-for-your-inspiration

Related

How it Feels to Work in CSS and Styling in 2020

#css
Author profile picture
8min
11/09/20

A Quick Guide to Handling Express.js Errors in Your Application

5 reactions
#expressjs
Author profile picture

@dhruv479Dhruv Bansal

03/17/21

Tags

#web-development#web-design#inspiration#portfolio#html#css#javascript#tech-awards
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.