9 Award-Winning Websites With Stunning Creativity

450 reads

@ madzadev Madza Software Developer and Technical Writer

Here I've compiled a list of some of my favorite designs that push the boundaries of possibilities in web development.

These are all award-winning websites for their creativity and complexity. Each website is quite resource-demanding - by all means.

1 - The New Mobile Workforce

2 - Mav Farm

3 - Moment Zero

4 - Dogstudio

5 - Blues Design

6 - Lusion

7 - Resn

8 - Active Theory

9 - Pioneer Corn

I hope you enjoyed the read!

Feel free to follow me on Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub, Hashnode and DEV!

Contact me via hi@madza.dev for more

Previously published at https://blog.madza.dev/10-award-winning-designs-for-your-inspiration

Share this story @ madzadev Madza Read my stories Software Developer and Technical Writer

Tags