The Noonification: Using Git Hooks with MySQL (9/30/2023)

Vector Databases - Basics of Vector Search and Langchain Package in Python By [ 7 Min read ]
In this article, I will walk you through the basics of vector databases, vector search and Langchain package in python for storing and querying similar vectors. @shyamganesh Read More. Unlocking IaC Part 3: Your First Terraform Deployment! By [ 55 Min read ]
For this first deployment, let's use something we all know by name, Splunk. In this script, we will deploy a single server that has Splunk already installed. @chrisray Read More. Using Git Hooks with MySQL By [ 7 Min read ]
In this article, well explore how to integrate Git with MySQL for version control using Git hooks, with specific examples in a guide format. @yuridanilov Read More. How to Copyright Your AI Creations By [ 7 Min read ]
Who owns AI-generated content? AI content isnt naturally copyrightable, but theres a workaround @julieplavnik Read More. Data Analytics 101: Your First Steps Into a Data-Driven World By [ 6 Min read ]
Every business has its goals and the path to attaining those goals usually lies in data, it's why our data is so important today.