The Noonification: How Anybrain is Using AI to Fight Video Game Hackers (9/28/2023)

Examining the Impact of a Hard Drive Supply Chain Crisis on AI and Digital Advertising By [ 14 Min read ]
This article explores the very real chance of an AI-triggered hard disk drive supply chain crisis that could temporarily threaten trillion-dollar tech firms. @hillpot Read More. Microsoft Proposes Morality Test for LLMs: Is AI on the Naughty or Nice List? By [ 5 Min read ]
The authors of a new paper combined human psychology and AI research to create a defining issues test for LLMs. @mikeyoung44 Read More. How Anybrain is Using AI to Fight Video Game Hackers By [ 15 Min read ]
Anybrain is a Portugal-based company that is currently popular for its AI anti-cheat solution for online games, co-founded by André Pimenta and Serafim Pinto. @kingabimbola Read More. How This Billionaire Cut His Taxes by Taking a Supreme Court Justice On His Superyacht By [ 9 Min read ]
For months, Harlan Crow and members of Congress have been engaged in a fight over whether the billionaire needs to divulge details about his gifts... @propublica Read More.