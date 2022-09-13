The Noonification: Youre the Product, Dummy (9/13/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @nebojsa.todorovic [ 4 Min read ] All great empires fall from within, including the digital ones. Read More.

By @drone [ 3 Min read ] Every blockchain game listed on HackerNoon gets its own dedicated page that shows all the information a gamer needs to know about it. Read More.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 3 Min read ] Instead of a bastion of creativity , knowledge , and hope , the internet is becoming increasingly concentrated and a means for tech giants to extract your data. Read More.

By @anormaljourney [ 4 Min read ] The Merge will change Ethereum - and web3 - forever. The change from PoW to PoS will change how the blockchain can affect Web3 in the future when it matures. Read More.

By @pragativerma [ 8 Min read ] In this article, we will discuss the various Caching strategies available and how to choose the right one for your use case. Read More.