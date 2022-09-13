Search icon
    The Noonification: Youre the Product, Dummy (9/13/2022) by@noonification

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    Is Upwork Going to Pull a Myspace?
    image

    By @nebojsa.todorovic [ 4 Min read ] All great empires fall from within, including the digital ones. Read More.

    Tracking The Worlds Top Trending Blockchain Games
    image

    By @drone [ 3 Min read ] Every blockchain game listed on HackerNoon gets its own dedicated page that shows all the information a gamer needs to know about it. Read More.

    Youre the Product, Dummy
    image

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 3 Min read ] Instead of a bastion of creativity , knowledge , and hope , the internet is becoming increasingly concentrated and a means for tech giants to extract your data. Read More.

    How Web3 Will Be Changed By The Merge
    image

    By @anormaljourney [ 4 Min read ] The Merge will change Ethereum - and web3 - forever. The change from PoW to PoS will change how the blockchain can affect Web3 in the future when it matures. Read More.

    5 Caching Mechanisms to Speed Up Your Application
    image

    By @pragativerma [ 8 Min read ] In this article, we will discuss the various Caching strategies available and how to choose the right one for your use case. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

    image

