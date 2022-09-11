Search icon
    The Noonification: Are Insects The Future of Food? (9/11/2022)

    The Noonification: Are Insects The Future of Food? (9/11/2022)

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    10 Ukrainian Founders Stories on Leading Web3 Businesses During the War and Bear Market
    image

    By @vicloskutova [ 17 Min read ] Eight stories of Ukrainian founders on leading Web3 companies during the war and bear market: relocation, working under sirens, distress, and raising capital. Read More.

    In an Inner Room They Found a Diabolical Machine
    image

    By @astoundingstories [ 24 Min read ] Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Read More.

    Are Insects The Future of Food?
    image

    By @saragpinto [ 10 Min read ] In this slogging thread, our random channel community discusses Japans vending machines new snack: insects! Read More.

    Life360 Potentially Leaves Its Users’ Sensitive Data at Risk
    image

    By @TheMarkup [ 7 Min read ] The family safety app Life360 doesn't have some standard guardrails to prevent a hacker from taking over an account and accessing sensitive information. Read More.

