The Noonification: Are Insects The Future of Food? (9/11/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @vicloskutova [ 17 Min read ] Eight stories of Ukrainian founders on leading Web3 companies during the war and bear market: relocation, working under sirens, distress, and raising capital. Read More.

By @astoundingstories [ 24 Min read ] Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Read More.

By @saragpinto [ 10 Min read ] In this slogging thread, our random channel community discusses Japans vending machines new snack: insects! Read More.

By @TheMarkup [ 7 Min read ] The family safety app Life360 doesn’t have some standard guardrails to prevent a hacker from taking over an account and accessing sensitive information. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️