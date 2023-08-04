82 Stories To Learn About Digital Payments

Let's learn about via these 82 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Digital Payments /Learn Repo 1. The Vulnerabilities of NFC Payments Need to be Addressed Even though NFC appears to be so easy and convenient, it is not without its vulnerabilities, especially in regards to security. 2. Heard You are Into Modern Card Issuing and the Open API Modern payment card issuing processes can deliver many different types of cards in a fast, efficient, and secure way. 3. How India Revolutionised its Digital Payment System UPI has revolutionised the way Indians used to look at digital payment systems. In four years, it has surpassed Visa and MasterCard. 4. Hacking the Payment Problem of Disconnected Healthcare Systems [Infographic] A look at the disconnected world of healthcare payments, including a convenient infographic to illustrate the issues. 5. Top 4 Places to Safely Store Your SIA - Best Crypto Wallets The popularity of the SIA network is growing, as well as of its internal cryptocurrency. Where to get and how to store Siacoin – keep reading to find out. 6. How Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Is Bringing E-Commerce into the AI Era AI is an extremely beneficial technology for business. Buy now pay later (BNPL) is an emerging form of e-commerce that shows exactly why this is true. 7. Ripple and the SEC Case: History of the Almost Never-Ending Litigation No one really knows how the SEC and Ripple case will end. But what we do know is that the ruling will have a huge impact on the future of cryptocurrencies. 8. An Explainer on Why Stablecoins are a Better System for Money Stablecoins have become a key part of the cryptocurrency industry. 9. System Design Interview - Designing Payment Systems; Follow-up Questions and Probable Issues System design with payments. Possible issues and follow-up questions 10. Will Neobanks Emerge as the Future of Finance? The past 12 months have seen an explosion in the digital banking (or neobank), industry, with a wave of new high-quality online banks bursting on to the market. Initially, many of these new banks were simply third-party banking apps with very limited functionality, focusing largely on students and travelers looking to save money with reduced fees. 11. Top 5 NFC Payment Mobile Apps for Android and iOS Users This blog describes list of the top five NFC payment mobile applications, categorized for Android and non-Android users mobile users. 12. Fraud Prevention Requires Creative & Analytical Thinking To Stay Two Steps Ahead - Nimrod Lehavi Interview with the co-founder and CEO at Simplex regarding fiat and crypto onboarding and detection of fraud in real-time. 13. Popular FinTech App Development and Features: 2020 Edition No one thought that the finance industry could be in the digital mode, as cash and coins were ruling the roost. First came the Internet banking and the real dynamics of the finance industry started changing. Peer-to-peer payment apps become the go-to-transaction way for consumers, as digital wallet solutions began making inroads in numerous customer-centric industries. 14. The People’s Bank of China and the new white paper on the e-CNY (Digital Yuan) The PBOC's July 2021 release of a white paper highlights potential privacy issues and the disruption of China's digital payments industry by the digital yuan. 15. Discussing Crypto Payments with Request Finance Co-Founder and CEO, Christophe Lassuyt A conversation with Christophe Lassuyt, co-founder of Request Finance and a Y Combinator alumnus, about the future of crypto payments. 16. Web3 and Beyond: Decentralizing the Internet Can Increase Your Productivity Consider how society has changed because of the Internet. In this article, I'll explain how the web has evolved, where it's going next, and why it's important. 17. Why should you Invest in Digital Currency? Digital currency is the future of money. It is a growing industry and one which you can invest in. 18. Understanding Stablecoins and DAG with Stella Dyer Millicent is a government-backed first-mover stablecoin. Founder Stella Dyer founded the company after growing up in the UK as a refugee from the Biafran War. 19. How to Integrate the Paytm Payment Gateway in Your React Native Apps A step-by-step guide to integrating the paytm payment gateway in React Native Apps. 20. What Does the Future Hold for Mobile Money? In an East African country, an idea that gives birth to the developing world by storm. The concept of mobile money solution was introduced in Kenya in 2007 by two mobile network operators, namely Safaricom and Vodafone. 21. How Government Policies Influence e-Payment Adoption Mobile payments, wallets, and digital banking have made a splash around the world over the last few years, as smartphone adoption grows and the demand for alternative e-payment options rises. According to eMarketer: 22. Thailand's Digital Baht Likely To Be Become One of Asia's First CBDCs There is a very real possibility of the Bank of Thailand being among the first Asia-based banks to unveil a retail CBDC for use by its population and beyond. 23. In-car Payment Systems Unlock New Opportunities for M2M Economy The full potential of in-car payment systems will be revealed in the machine-to-machine economy and a cooperative mobility ecosystem 24. Are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Legit? Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have been in the rumors since 2013, with China allegedly developing in secrecy a government-issued centralized cryptocurrency to fight off the increasingly popular Bitcoin. But it wasn’t until September 2015 when the Bank of England had publicly discussed for the first time the use of a blockchain-based central bank currency as a way to implement negative interest rates, and March 2016 when the phrase “central bank digital currency” had been coined. 25. 3D Secure v.2 Business Safety Protocol 3D Secure 2.X guarantees a security for online businesses and consumers paired with a seamless transaction experience and high conversion rate on payments. 26. Offshore Credit Card Processing: What Are the Most Common Mistakes People Make? What are the most common mistakes that people make in off shore credit card processing? Did they read the terms and conditions? Have they seen any hidden fees? 27. Meet Data: The Driving Power of Fintech Off late, “Fintech” has been and remains to be a buzzword. It is transcending beyond traditional banking and financial services, encompassing online wallets, crypto, crowdfunding, asset management, and pretty much every other activity that includes a financial transaction. Thereby competing directly and fiercely with traditional financing giants and their methods. 28. How World Mobile & COTI Are Bringing Crypto Payments to African Merchants World Mobile Group and COTI bring ADA Pay to retailers and merchants in Africa. 29. Even at $100,000, Bitcoin Will Not Lead to Mass Adoption [Explained] Everybody expects bitcoin’s price to hit $100,000 eventually. Stock-to-Flow models, regression analysis, and lots of other models predict it will happen. 30. 4 Tips for Operating a Successful Digital Showroom If you want to increase brand awareness and sell more cars, embrace these best practices for virtual selling. 31. Startup Interview with Efe Ojadua, Co-Founder and CEO of Middletrust A startup interview with Efe Ojadua, Co-Founder and CEO of the Nigerian Fintech company Middletrust on starting up his own business and what he learned. 32. This Service Will Transform the Way Companies Receive Cryptocurrencies in 2023 Among the current targets, Slash is appealing mainly to restaurants, retail & e-commerce (fashion, travel), luxury, and multi-payment providers. 33. How Web Push Provisioning Can Be Used Digital wallets and tokenization have been popular among FinTechs and developers for several years. 34. How a New Subset of Indian UPI Enables Offline Transactions India's central bank and regulatory body, RBI launched a service named 123PAY on 8th March 2022. Read on to know more. 35. How to Optimize Your Online Payment Process for Higher Conversion Effectively Ensure a simple and seamless payment process · Optimize security to better identify fraudulent transactions · Implement an omnichannel payment. 36. Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 37. PIP to Make Web3 Payments Simple for Users on the Binance Smart Chain PIP introduced its services in the Binance ecosystem, offering stablecoin-based transactions using Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD). 38. 5 Incredibly Useful Online Payment Platforms For Small Businesses Any business setup whether small or large will get to a point every now and then when they have to accept payments or send out the same. A small business owner usually takes this very seriously as they cannot afford to make mistakes. There are several payment tools and platforms for accepting and processing payments but not all payment processors are the right fit. Some people may be living in countries where some payment platforms are not accepted. It could also be that some of the platforms do not have the features that are needed for your small business to grow. With all these in mind, let us take a look at some incredibly useful online payment platforms for small businesses. 39. Top 13 Payment Processing Solutions for Small Businesses This list will help you understand some of the most popular online payment solutions for small businesses and choose the right one! 40. When Messenger Apps Adopt Fintech: Privacy Issues and Implications There are many ways in which the world is divided up: borders, differing cultures, and even vast masses of water serve to partition the globe. Preference per region for Messenger apps is one of the less initially visible ways this is done. 41. How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution It is a huge task to find the right recurring payment solution for a SaaS business. But you can try freemiums and free trials to make a right decision. 42. The Digital Payment Revolution: What Are the Benefits? Digital transaction methods have made our lives a lot easier, as we can complete many of our tasks sitting at home. Whether you want to recharge your phone or book a movie ticket, order food online to online shopping, you can do all of this with the help of digital transaction methods. 43. Rise of Open Banking & Real-Time Payments: Reimagining Finance India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a global case study to learn about the massive benefits that Open Banking can bring to the world through convenience 44. Benefits, Use Cases, and Implementations of Blockchain in Real Estate Real estate enterprises are recognizing the inevitable impact of blockchain technology to streamline payments and for the optimization of both commercial and re 45. Creating a Payment Flow using Velo Pay API Using the Velo Pay API you can collect payments from your site's visitors outside the context of a Wix App like Wix Stores. The API allows you to collect a payment when triggered by any user interaction on any page. 46. What Do E-Wallet Consumer Trends Look Like in Southeast Asia? In the past few years, Southeast Asia has become a leader in the financial revolution. As a region with a dynamic economy, Southeast Asia presents an excellent opportunity for digital payment services, such as e-wallet and internet banking solutions to prosper. 47. India’s Roadmap to Invisible Payments — Subscriptions Have you ever paid attention to the design of your internet browser? The better it camouflages itself, the more oblivious you become to its existence. The same analogy applies to our payment experiences too. 48. Square Case Study: Bugsnag Struck Gold When Building the Timeline View When Square, Inc. was founded in 2009, its objective was to provide an easier way for small business owners to accept credit cards from customers. 49. 5 Top Payment Trends for 2021, According To McKinsey Surviving the Pandemic: the Top 5 Fintech Payment Trends of 2021 50. What is the Recurring Payments PoC and How Does it Work? In the Moosty team, we learn by doing. By building proof of concepts we learn about blockchain technology & the creation of network dynamics. 51. What is Payment Gateway and How Does it Work? A payment gateway is a bridge through which we transfer our money from one account to the company account when we are buying product or service of that company. Online Payment have become part of daily lives in no time.User's not only make transaction through debit or credit cards but through numerous payment methods like UPI, Net banking and wallets 52. Integration Comparison: Adyen, Braintree, Stripe When a new online merchant chooses a payment gateway, one likely narrows them down to Adyen, Braintree, PayPal, Stripe. They're indeed the most popular today, and they are all robust and easy to integrate. 53. How Digital Banking is Challenging the Status Quo Digital banking has exploded in popularity this year, leading to a sharp rise in interest and increased attention from the traditional finance sector. 54. Should You Build Your Payment Solution From Scratch? What’s the right payment solution and should you build or buy? 55. PCI DSS – Compliance Requirements and How to Meet Them Is your business involved in any type of payment card processing? Then you need to be aware of the PCI DSS requirements. In this article, we take a closer look at some of the requirements defined by PCI DSS and show how they can be met. 56. Neobanks Notwithstanding, Traditional Banks Are Not Going Away Traditional banks Vs. Neobanks 57. Stripe Vs. Braintree Vs. PayPal: Which Is The Best Payment Platform? Online payment platforms have changed the way we shop every day. With the help of such payment platforms, we can easily send and receive without going to the bank. 58. Overloaded "Online vs Offline" in EMV Card Processing When EMV card processing is discussed, one confusing usage of terminology is Online vs Offline. They mean different things in different context. 59. Payment Request API Specification Secure context\nThis feature is available only in secure contexts (HTTPS), in some or all supporting browsers. 60. The Digital Universal Drachma: A Paradigm for a Global Private-Public Cryptocurrency A bold re-envisioning of the fundamentals behind blockchain technology and economic theory, in this paper Chitose Nakamoto suggests a middle ground in crypto. 61. Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins Could Make Remittances Faster and Cheaper Sending money to certain countries remains a ludicrously expensive affair. Initiating a transfer from the UAE or US to India, for example, falls into two categories. It is either extremely expensive, or inexplicably slow to do so. Innovative solutions can make a meaningful impact in this regard, 62. Could Cryptocurrencies Ever Be Anything More Than the Creation of Money Out of Thin Air? Something many people cannot seem to wrap their heads around is the concept of cryptocurrencies - how are cryptocurrencies created? What makes them valuable? To understand this, let’s take a brief look back at the history of money. 63. Global Entrepreneurs Need Global Payment Solutions - Here Are 5 that I Recommend Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and business owners have had to jump through hoops to accept payments from international clients. Bank transfers are fee-ridden and take days to process. PayPal has been known to freeze accounts randomly. Other payment providers simply do not work with certain countries. Providers have been known to pry deep into a person's business operations without much merit or probable cause. 64. Fuse Co-Founder Mark Smargon on Revolutionizing the Financial Sector with Crypto Payments Mark Smargon, co-founder of Fuse.io, talks to Ishan Pandey about his personal journey into the blockchain space. 65. 4 Reasons Why Your Business Should Accept Mobile Payments In an age where our daily lives are interconnected to technological advancement, it may be time to consider using a mobile device to make payments while on the go. We live in a world operating on ease and immediate response, so it may be time to convert towards this new, innovative option. 66. 6 Security Tips for Non-profits That Process Donors' Credit Card Payments Credit card payment processing is a game-changer in the digital landscape. These six security tips are things to consider for non profits needing payments. 67. An Introduction to PCI Compliance There are plenty of reasons for enterprises that work with cardholder data to care about payment card industry (PCI) compliance. 68. Restaurant Table Side Tech: How OneDine Solving Chargeback Issue for Restaurants In the good old days, when you wanted to grab a bite to eat, you walked into a restaurant, swiped your credit card and bon apetite. Or you made your order by phone, then paid when you pick it up. Smooth process from start to finish. 69. The Digital Payment Revolution: What Are the Benefits? How can online retailers participate in this digital revolution and best meet the needs of today's consumers? 73. MobileCoin is the World's First Carbon-Negative Cryptocurrency MobileCoin has a significantly smaller impact on our planet and uses far less energy compared to other cryptocurrencies. This is how... 74. Why Your Face Will Become Your Main ID In recent years, the payments industry has been actively putting the “Less paperwork” slogan into practice. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, process automation was going full steam ahead, but now the coronavirus seems to make it soar even higher. I spoke to Alexander Kaufher, xpate Head of AML (Anti-Money Laundering Department), to figure out how identity-verification automation is working and why electronic identification will be used for up to 90% of all applications in 5 years. 75. AI-Powered ID Verification: Guarding Digital Payment Gateways Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly reshaping the dimensions of almost every sector around us by providing them identity verification solutions. 76. "Millennials and Gen-Z are Managing Credit with Technology" - Leo Goriev This article talks about the credit card economy and digital payments how the 2008 economic collapse is tied to credit card ownership and spending. 77. Understanding the Payments Industry with Alon Rajic: Founder of MoneyTransferComparison Alon Rajic is the founder of Money Transfer Comparison, Finofin. He says the biggest story of the year in UK Fintech, at least in his view is the IPO of Wise. 78. B2B Fintech Trends for 2021: Storage, Security, Cloud Migration, IaC As CTO at Altar.io, a large part of my work revolves around observing the forward-looking industry trends (including fintech trends) that affect how we create innovative products. 79. Thank you for checking out the 82 most read stories about Digital Payments on HackerNoon.