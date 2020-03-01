8 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Web Design and Development

Nicholas Otieno

Technological development has traveled a long way with the focus on making lives more convenient and easier for users. The more consumers get used to the web, the more they demand it to get personalized. Their desire for betterment never ends. To keep with the pace of technology advancement and cope with such increasing demand, web developers face lots of challenges as they keep moving to enhance user experience and maintain the reputation they hold.

As the digital world is becoming more in demand, there is an increasing need for web developers to create powerful, user-friendly, and unique web experiences.

The aim of web developers across the globe is to provide the highest degree of user experience to their clients. Web developers, therefore, have become more prudent while choosing better techniques and the right processes of designing so that to remain relevant.

Today the user interface is one of the main components responsible for making a website in good books for user experience. Users have become more intelligent, and therefore it becomes essential to have smart web solutions at their disposal. This is where AI comes into play.

Al features in web applications can enable web developers to offer best-in-class web solutions to clients. With AI applications, web developers can address problems associated with quality analysis, coding, security, user experience, and many more.

Here are eight ways AI is impacting web design and development.

1. Design

Artificial intelligence helps to engineer the web building process and becomes the designer behind the brand logos and names that dominate a website’s home page. Website development companies are using artificial intelligence tools like “Tailor Brands” to design customized logos and automate the branding process within minutes. AI has made good web

design more affordable and accessible for small-scale entrepreneurs and big companies alike.

The application of artificial design intelligence (ADI) tools like “Bookmark”, “Ucraft”, and “Wix” are the building blocks for many websites today. Nowadays, ADI systems have evolved into effective tools with attractive and functional results. “Sketch2Code” can automatically transform a handwritten design/sketches into HTML markup. “Bookmark” and “Wix” provide popular automated website building tools with customizable options.

Developers do not have to build websites from the ground up, and they don’t have to spend hours choosing the best template. Instead, with the use of ADI tools, websites can intelligently design themselves, using nothing more than the site’s name and the answers to a few quick questions.

2. Coding

Developers can use AI to facilitate web programming. Coding is recognized as one of the challenges of any web development project. However, AI can automate various basic tasks and assist web developers in finding the right solution for web development.

AI comes with basic functionalities like updating, adding, or editing records to a database. AI programs can predict which bits of code are most likely to be utilized to solve a problem, and then use such predictions to prompt web developers to adopt a specific solution. “Pix2Code” is a good example of AI programs that aims at automating front-end development.

Artificial algorithms can be used to create self-modifying codes from scratch to a fully functional code without human involvement.

Developers can, therefore, use AI tech to create smarter bots and apps at a faster rate than before, without compromise over performance. However, developers would need to train these machines and feed them with a good dataset, to begin with. The more detailed the training and the smarter the design, the better the results these systems produce. This is where the web developers’ skills make a crucial difference.

3. Chatbots

Artificial intelligence is not just impacting web design and development on the developer end. It is also changing the way users experience websites. Older versions of chatbots required pre-prepared or pre-programmed

conversation paths that frequently led to end-user frustrations.

However, AI-powered chatbots use NLP (natural language processing) models to have more authentic, natural conversations and genuinely understand customers’ needs, and can adapt to regional spelling errors and language differences. Chatbot translations capabilities allow users to access services and applications in their preferred language.

Al-empowered chatbot, therefore, takes user experience and engagement to the next level. A simple rule-based chatbot responds only to specific preset commands. AI-powered chatbots can stimulate a real conversation by learning something new from every conversation and tailoring the responses and actions accordingly. They can automate routine tasks and offer relevant services and information. Moreover, they can enhance visitor engagement by providing personalization, real-time

assistance, and comment on blog posts.

The level at which Al-powered chatbots communicate and interact with clients is similar to that of human customer support executives. The chatbots are intelligently programmed and designed to memorize, resolve, and respond to customers’ queries instantly.

4. Analytics

Al analytics tools enable website development companies to analyze and refine websites accordingly. By crunching down big data into analyzable patterns and numbers, predictive analytic tools such as “Infosys

Nia” and “TensorFlow” reveal real-time insights about what does and doesn’t work for website visitors and prospective customers.

This enables businesses to understand what types of customers are drawn to their websites and to accommodate such visitors with seamless

user experience. Web developers can use results from AI-powered analytics platforms to tweak and refine websites and make them increasingly user-friendly.

Using an AI-empowered chatbot or voice assistant can enable a developer to automate the process of collecting end-user stories and client requirements without human intervention.

The AI analytics tools can prepare a comprehensive description of the collected data and use data extraction tools to generate insights, which then drive the web development and design strategy.

This is possible through an effectively constructed system, which employs machine learning, NLP (natural language processing), computer vision, image algorithms and tools, and others. “Kore.ai” is one of such platforms that empower decision-makers with insights they need to drive business outcomes within data-driven analytics.

5. Personalization

Service personalization is in increased demand from both organizations and private users. Such demands go beyond just responsive images or sites designed to adjust to user devices. It includes dynamic and customized content delivery, tailor-made according to a user’s historical behavior. Personalization normally means incorporating artificial intelligence with data on user interactions, demographics, or search engine activity.

Artificial intelligence has been a key instrument when it comes to personalization. Variables like values, context, behavior, and location all modify the website interaction that a user experiences. With AI becoming smarter, each user persona profile is continuously evolving. This machine learning enables websites to be tailored to the individual and determines what the individual sees and when he sees it.

6. Using AI to Tackle Website Development for SEO

SEO techniques rely heavily on Numerical Algorithms. Several web analytics tools are good, but their potential is currently limited by the processing capabilities of humans who interpret that data for their websites.

By mining and analyzing data supported by AI, a developer can maximize the usefulness of the website’s metadata and other metadata and data generated by the user. The predictive engines built using AI technologies can generate insights that enable developers to identify irregularities within their website architecture or show ill-fit content from an SEO point of view.

Based on the use of such insights, AI can highlight better ways to develop web content and design websites that connect with the target audience.

“Market Brew” is one of such Artificially Intelligent SEO platform that uses AI to help developers to plan and design the content for their websites in ways that search engines might perceive them.

7. Testing and Quality Assurance

AI algorithms can test an application with little or no human input. They can predict the main parameters of software testing processes based on historical data. They can amplify failure predictions and identify failure patterns with much higher efficiency than traditional quality control approaches. AI thus can recognize and fix bugs/errors within a few minutes.

With such a new AI-powered quality assurance environment, developers can discover more effective ways of testing, identifying outliers faster, and working on effective code coverage techniques with no or basic testing experience. In other words, developers can just concentrate on perfecting the build while artificial intelligence handles complex test cases and fix errors automatically.

8. Simplifying Web Designing and Development

All web developers know that developing and designing basic web page templates and layouts is tiresome work. AI virtual assistant can facilitate these tasks by enabling designers to simplify the entire web design and development process. The virtual assistant can ask questions to the user and retrieve the information of their answers, therefore creating an exact combination of layout, design, brand, and content required by the user.

AI virtual assistant tools like “Adobe Sensei” can automatically analyze inputs and recommend design elements to the user. This tool can also perform functions like editing skills, cropping using image recognition techniques, automating basic photos, and creating elements in images that didn’t exist before by studying the neighboring pixels.

Developers only need to focus on training machine to think and perform tasks like a designer.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence is changing the game. Web design and development landscape are changing and will always change. Due to this, web developers will need to embrace artificial intelligence developments and use the technology to eliminate doing redundant tasks so that to focus on enhancing creativity. Web developers will need to consider more advanced software and be able to efficiently integrate AI techniques into their web design and development.

Nicholas Otieno

