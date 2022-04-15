8 Types of Investors for Your Small Business

There are different types of Investors that you can find and attract for your startups or organizations. Angel investors are wealthy individuals who are likely to invest money into ideas and startups. Equity crowdfunding is a type of investment funded by third parties to boost your business but in exchange for shares. Entrepreneurship incubators and accelerators are designed to help new businesses get off the ground of development. Incubators typically provide office space and resources such as mentorship opportunities and networking opportunities. The goal of business incubators is increasingly popular in recent years to help startups grow quickly.

How to Find Investors for Your Business: Complete Guide

Wondering how to find investors for your startup? Finding the right investor is key to the success of your business. They need to share your vision and be able to help you grow.

Every business or startup idea needs funding sooner or later. Suppose your idea is a game-changer, and you may even launch by bootstrapping.





Still, there will come crucial times to secure capital funding for the company's success. Even for massive companies, leverage and capital funding will always be requisite. So, how do you find investors for it?





A question that may leave you wondering where to find investors? Don't let a lack of capital keep you from starting or growing your business.





With the right strategy, you can find the investors you need to make your vision a reality. That’s where we’ll guide you with different approaches to finding investors for your business.

8 Types of Investors

There are different types of Investors that you can find and attract for your startups or organization. Here they are:

1. Angel investors

Angel investors are wealthy individuals who are likely to invest money into ideas and startups. They would play a role in business decision-making.





However, they are most likely to get out of the business after making a good profit in a few years. Giving them a great exit strategy in your pitch to earn a handsome amount of money with your business can help you attract angel investors.





This can provide a boost to your business at starting age, and you’re less likely on the hook with angel investors even if your business falls through.

2. Equity crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding? As the name suggests, money in exchange for equity. Yes, exactly, Equity funding is a type of investment funded by third parties to boost your business but in exchange for shares.





It may not seem to be an attractive idea to give up a part of your company or business, especially when it is in the starting phase.





However, it is one of the most popular routes to quickly generate a large sum of money to pursue your idea or startup.

3. Venture capital (VC) firms

VC firms or venture capitalists are organizations that invest in high-risk, high-reward businesses with the potential to make large profits.





They are often willing to invest a large sum of money into a business in exchange for a significant ownership stake.





Suppose your business can show substantial growth and success. In that case, you may be able to attract the interest of a venture capital firm.

4. Friends and family

Friends and family are often the first to invest in a new business. They may be more likely to invest in a business that is close to them, and they may be more patient than most of your investors and willing to take on a riskier investment.





Additionally, they wouldn’t want to quit your business after a few years; they’re most likely to stay in it for an extended period.





If you have a strong relationship with your friends and family, they may be more likely to invest in your business.





However, involving your friends and family in business investment could complicate a relationship that you shouldn’t risk. It is advised to make a formal agreement with every documentation to keep the business and relations healthy.

5. Business incubators and accelerators

Business incubators and accelerators are programs designed to help new businesses get off the ground. They may be a good option for your business, which is still in the early stages of development. Incubators typically provide office space and resources such as mentorship and networking opportunities.





At the same time, accelerators offer intensive programs that can last anywhere from a few weeks to a year since they are more focused on scaling the business in a short and quick period of time.





Both incubators and accelerators can be beneficial for entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed.





The goal of business incubators and accelerators is to help startups grow and scale quickly. These programs have become increasingly popular in recent years as they provide a valuable support system for entrepreneurs.

6. Traditional business loans

Traditional business loans are a common way to finance a new business. These loans are provided by banks and other lending institutions, and they typically require a good credit score and collateral.





Suppose you are able to secure a traditional business loan. In that case, it can be a helpful way to get your business off the ground.





However, these loans can be challenging to obtain. They often come with high-interest rates, which can be a hard choice for you, especially if you’re starting up new. Still, if your business is up, running, and generating good revenue, it can be a good option to give it the boost required.

7. Peer-to-Peer Lending

In recent years, peer-to-peer lending has become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional banking. With peer-to-peer lending, individuals can borrow and lend money without going through a bank or other financial institution.





Instead, the loan is made between two individuals, with the borrower paying back the lender with interest.





There are several advantages to peer-to-peer lending. First, it can be easier to qualify for a loan from another individual than from a bank.





Second, the interest rates on peer-to-peer loans are often lower than those offered by banks. Finally, peer-to-peer lending can provide borrowers with access to capital that they might not otherwise be able to obtain. For these reasons, peer-to-peer lending is likely to continue to grow in popularity in the years to come.

8. Online Fundraising Platforms

Online fundraising platforms have become increasingly popular in recent years. These platforms allow businesses to raise money from individuals and organizations online.

There are a number of online fundraising platforms available to nonprofits. The most popular platforms are Kickstarter and GoFundMe.





Both platforms allow nonprofits to create campaign pages and share their stories with potential donors. Kickstarter is an all-or-nothing platform, which means that nonprofits must reach their fundraising goals in order to receive any of the donations.





On the other hand, GoFundMe is a flexible funding platform, which means nonprofits can keep all donations even if they don’t reach their goals. But your business or idea can have a negative reputation if you’re unable to meet your goals.





Now that we know all the resources that can lead your business to potential investors. We’ll move on to the essential phase of converting the potential investors into investors for your organization.

What Do Investors Look for Before Investing in a Business?

Before investing money into a business, organization, or startup, investors need to look into many things considering how well the investment will be for them.





There are a few major things that you need to have perfectly balanced in all aspects before pitching in front of an investor. Let’s look into them:





Product or Idea: Why would an investor invest in your business or idea? It is probably because it is unique and has a huge potential to make it a profitable business.

Let’s suppose it is not a unique idea; does it have unique features? To make it stand out from the rest of the competition and give it an edge.

But what if it doesn’t have unique features, why will it sell? These are the questions you need to have convincing answers to keep potential investors engaged in your idea or product.





Business Plan: Every investor would want to avoid bad investments; how do they know about it? Through business plans.

A proper business plan can go a long way to aspire investors and build trust by giving them a clear vision of your business.

It shows how serious you are about the potential growth of the project and how well you’ll go along with it.

A business plan should have an outline of your business model, financial goals, market analysis, execution of product, and roles of business owners (if there are any) since it is the information every investor would want to know.





Financial Data: Keeping the financial data in order can help investors give a clear picture of your business and persuade them to make a move for it since it shows you’ve got everything together.

Your financial data should have Profits, Expenses, and financial projections with success metrics to give an idea to investors that there’s nothing shady and it is a safe investment for them.





Keep a 30 seconds pitch ready: Whenever you’re meeting a potential investor anywhere, you should have 30 seconds to a minute-long pitch ready that can give an overview of your idea and business model.

Not all investors have time to listen to everything briefly. However, if your pitch is strong enough to persuade them, you can achieve what you are hoping for.





Be prepared to say “No” or refuse an offer (if you have to): This is an important thing you need to consider for yourself; when securing funds for your business or startup, you’ll meet several investors and have different deals presented in front of you.



