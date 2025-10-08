8 Things I Learned Implementing my First MCP Server

by
byferdau@ferdau

Passionate about tech — Bad at writing Bio’s

October 8th, 2025
featured image - 8 Things I Learned Implementing my First MCP Server
    Speed
    Voice
ferdau

About Author

ferdau HackerNoon profile picture
ferdau@ferdau

Passionate about tech — Bad at writing Bio’s

Read my storiesAbout @ferdau

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#mcp#mcp-server#what-is-mcp#llms#llms-mcps#mcp-servers-for-llms#build-your-own-mcp#model-context-protocol

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories