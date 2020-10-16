8 Social Media Scheduler Tools to Grow Your Online Audience

@ debbiemoran Debbie Moran Social Media is the cure of all business pain

Social media marketing: this term has certainly become one of the most important for everyone who wishes to have a digital presence. Especially when you are a blogger, influencer, artist, coach, a new startup, or a solo entrepreneur - social media is the place when you can get the maximum attention from your target audience. But, for that, you need to be active on all your social media platforms. You need to post consistently and interact with your followers. This can be a little overwhelming as there are a lot of social platforms to manage at the same time. However, this task can be made easy by using a social media scheduler!

A social media scheduler is a tool that will help you in automating your social media posting schedule so that you don’t have to manually post your content on social media platforms.

Using it, you can manage all the leading social sites, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others. Some tools are solely dedicated to a single social site, while others offer the management of all of them.

In this blog, we have made a list of the best social media scheduler tools that provide the best features at affordable prices. Some of them are even completely free to use! Others provide a free trial, so you can use all of them and decide which works best for your unique requirements.

Social Media Scheduler Tools

RecurPost Combin Postfity TweetDeck Percolate MavSocial Friends+Me BuzzBundle

RecurPost: The All in One Social Media Scheduler

RecurPost is a social media scheduling tool that enables you to manage the following social media profiles:

Instagram personal and business accounts

Facebook profiles, pages, and groups

LinkedIn profile and company pages

Twitter accounts

Google my business listings

Along with the primary objective of scheduling posts, it provides the following additional features:

Create unlimited content libraries customized according to your preferences.

Subscribe to topics that you are interested in on Google Alerts and add them directly to your RecurPost library.

Find out the best times to post content on the basis of engagement level received on social accounts.

Edit, organize, and schedule content using its social media scheduling app.

Create recurring updates and repurpose your old content to keep bringing in new traffic.

Download professional White-label reports along with your brand’s logo.

Pricing plans: Forever Free. Its paid plans start only from $15/month, making it perfect for solo entrepreneurs and bloggers.

Combin: An Instagram Post Scheduler

Are you specifically looking for a tool to manage just your Instagram account? Then Combin might serve the purpose. Using this Instagram social media scheduler, you can schedule both posts and stories on your account. It provides the following features:

Plan and schedule Instagram posts or create new publications immediately.

Fit your images according to the ratios that Instagram supports by using its feature of crop and zoom.

Add locations to your post directly from the tool.

Use hashtags for your posts along with captions.

Tag other people in your posts.

Upload stories in bulk and schedule them in a single click.

Preview what your future posts will look like by using its in-app calendar.

Pricing plans: It provides a 7-day free trial, after which you can choose between two plans - one at $15/month and one at $30/month.

Postfity: A LinkedIn and Facebook Post Scheduler

Using Postfity, you can schedule posts on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook; but it offers the best features especially as a LinkedIn and Facebook post scheduler. Features include:

It has a built-in content recommendation system that gives you post inspirations.

Plan, schedule, and queue content by inviting your friends or co-workers.

Create a group with selected social profiles or pages to manage all of them at once.

You can add a watermark to your posts to protect them from being copied.

It also has an app, that will help you in managing content on the go.

Pricing plans: It does not provide a free trial period. Plans start from $10/month and go up to $80/month.

TweetDeck - A Social Media Scheduler for Twitter

TweetDeck is a highly specialized tool that enables Twitter users to have a completely free and comprehensive way of managing multiple Twitter accounts. If your primary purpose is to build your Twitter accounts, TweetDeck is the best Twitter post scheduler. It has the following features:

Manage multiple Twitter accounts from a single screen.

The primary account added can have control over all the other accounts.

Customize the columns that you want to see on the dashboard.

Create and schedule tweets on multiple Twitter accounts simultaneously.

Search for tweets and filter them according to various criteria.

Send direct messages and reply from within the interface.

Search for trending topics and see the tweets made by people on those topics.

See the live list of your Twitter followers.

Pricing plans: As it is a tool provided by Twitter itself, it is completely free to use.

Percolate: A Content Marketing Platform

Percolate promotes itself as a leading content marketing platform. It provides a customizable marketing calender, which lets you create post schedules for multiple platforms. It has a user-friendly interface and helps you build visually appealing content. If content creation is one of your primary focuses, this tool is a good option. Some of its features are:

Build and execute complex marketing plans and plan coordinated campaigns with ease.

Standardize the workflows and development plans in order to understand the pace of deliverables against targets.

Mandate the necessary steps to produce any marketing materials, allowing for greater operational accuracy across your teams.

Provide insight on what the marketing department has planned and report to the rest of the company on the progress they have made.

Oversee the structure of your company and modify content creating capacities according to requirements.

Bring together your marketing team in one place for complete visibility and collaboration.

Pricing plans: You need to request a demo and the team will contact you for pricing related queries.

MavSocial: A Social Media Scheduler for 9 Platforms

If you are a person who wants to manage a lot of social accounts from a single tool, MavSocial will definitely be a good choice for you. It supports managing the following platforms:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Google my business

Tumblr

Messenger

WeChat

It provides the following features:

With an easy-to-use campaign calendar, schedule your posts ahead of time.

Expand the scope of your content by enhanced posts on Facebook.

Track social media to find out trending issues or to monitor a campaign's success.

Easily narrow down the search by adding filters such as exclusions, retweets, languages, and forms of media.

Save time by customizing or assigning predefined messages to the appropriate member of the team.

Prepare detailed reports and share them with team members or clients in excel or PDF formats. You can also mail them directly to anyone.

Pricing plans: After a 14-day free trial period, you need to purchase any plan starting at $16/month.

Friends+Me: Best social media scheduler for Google+

Freinds+Me has a strong focus on Google+ but also provides support for other social platforms, except Instagram. You can manage Google+, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Tumblr. It is simple and easy to use the tool, with the following features:

Plan and schedule content in advance or post immediately.

Use its mobile application available for android and iOS to work from anywhere.

It also has a desktop application available for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Publish once and save time with cross-Promotion of Google+ posts.

Join your team members and work with them on publishing content.

It lets you concentrate on Google+ to save a huge amount of money and energy while still fulfilling your goals by cross-promoting content through all social networks for you.

Pricing plans: Its plans start at $7.50/month and go up to $215/month.

BuzzBundle: A Social Media Scheduler App for Desktop

BuzzBundle is a social media scheduler that enables individuals, companies, and businesses to generate more traffic through automated engagement. This is a desktop-based social media scheduler app that helps you manage Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other interactive forums such as blogs, and question-answer platforms. Some of its features are:

Create and manage multiple personas and profiles.

Easily organize your mentions by "Reach" in order first to concentrate on the most appropriate references from industry influencers.

Comment, retweet, reply, and send private messages.

Study new marketing concepts that will address your clients' questions and efficiently deliver your content.

Get reports of everything you’ve done on your social accounts.

Pricing plans: After a free trial, you choose between two plans available - $199/month and $399/month.

Takeaway

A social media scheduler will definitely change the way you are managing your social sites currently. You will save more time, plan your content more efficiently, and grow your social presence. Doesn’t matter whether you are starting with your social media marketing efforts or already have an established following, a social media scheduler/management tool will enable you to bring the most out of your content creation efforts. You can choose a tool that fits in your budget and provide you with the best features.

So, which tool are you going to try out? Do you use any social media scheduler tool currently? Let us know in the comments below!

Tags