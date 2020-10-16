8 Social Media Scheduler Tools to Grow Your Online Audience

Social Media is the cure of all business pain
Social media marketing: this term has certainly become one of the most important for everyone who wishes to have a digital presence. Especially when you are a blogger, influencer, artist, coach, a new startup, or a solo entrepreneur - social media is the place when you can get the maximum attention from your target audience. But, for that, you need to be active on all your social media platforms. You need to post consistently and interact with your followers. This can be a little overwhelming as there are a lot of social platforms to manage at the same time. However, this task can be made easy by using a social media scheduler!
A social media scheduler is a tool that will help you in automating your social media posting schedule so that you don’t have to manually post your content on social media platforms.
Using it, you can manage all the leading social sites, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others. Some tools are solely dedicated to a single social site, while others offer the management of all of them.
In this blog, we have made a list of the best social media scheduler tools that provide the best features at affordable prices. Some of them are even completely free to use! Others provide a free trial, so you can use all of them and decide which works best for your unique requirements.
RecurPost: The All in One Social Media Scheduler
RecurPost is a social media scheduling tool that enables you to manage the following social media profiles:
Along with the primary objective of scheduling posts, it provides the following additional features:
Pricing plans: Forever Free. Its paid plans start only from $15/month, making it perfect for solo entrepreneurs and bloggers.
Combin: An Instagram Post Scheduler
Are you specifically looking for a tool to manage just your Instagram account? Then Combin might serve the purpose. Using this Instagram social media scheduler, you can schedule both posts and stories on your account. It provides the following features:
Pricing plans: It provides a 7-day free trial, after which you can choose between two plans - one at $15/month and one at $30/month.
Postfity: A LinkedIn and Facebook Post Scheduler
Using Postfity, you can schedule posts on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook; but it offers the best features especially as a LinkedIn and Facebook post scheduler. Features include:
Pricing plans: It does not provide a free trial period. Plans start from $10/month and go up to $80/month.
TweetDeck - A Social Media Scheduler for Twitter
TweetDeck is a highly specialized tool that enables Twitter users to have a completely free and comprehensive way of managing multiple Twitter accounts. If your primary purpose is to build your Twitter accounts, TweetDeck is the best Twitter post scheduler. It has the following features:
Pricing plans: As it is a tool provided by Twitter itself, it is completely free to use.
Percolate: A Content Marketing Platform
Percolate promotes itself as a leading content marketing platform. It provides a customizable marketing calender, which lets you create post schedules for multiple platforms. It has a user-friendly interface and helps you build visually appealing content. If content creation is one of your primary focuses, this tool is a good option. Some of its features are:
Pricing plans: You need to request a demo and the team will contact you for pricing related queries.
MavSocial: A Social Media Scheduler for 9 Platforms
If you are a person who wants to manage a lot of social accounts from a single tool, MavSocial will definitely be a good choice for you. It supports managing the following platforms:
It provides the following features:
Pricing plans: After a 14-day free trial period, you need to purchase any plan starting at $16/month.
Friends+Me: Best social media scheduler for Google+
Freinds+Me has a strong focus on Google+ but also provides support for other social platforms, except Instagram. You can manage Google+, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Tumblr. It is simple and easy to use the tool, with the following features:
Pricing plans: Its plans start at $7.50/month and go up to $215/month.
BuzzBundle: A Social Media Scheduler App for Desktop
BuzzBundle is a social media scheduler that enables individuals, companies, and businesses to generate more traffic through automated engagement. This is a desktop-based social media scheduler app that helps you manage Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, YouTube, and other interactive forums such as blogs, and question-answer platforms. Some of its features are:
Pricing plans: After a free trial, you choose between two plans available - $199/month and $399/month.
A social media scheduler will definitely change the way you are managing your social sites currently. You will save more time, plan your content more efficiently, and grow your social presence. Doesn’t matter whether you are starting with your social media marketing efforts or already have an established following, a social media scheduler/management tool will enable you to bring the most out of your content creation efforts. You can choose a tool that fits in your budget and provide you with the best features.
So, which tool are you going to try out? Do you use any social media scheduler tool currently? Let us know in the comments below!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.