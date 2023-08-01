8 Crucial Soft Skills You Need as a UX Designer

Too Long; Didn't Read Schools often overlook soft skills, focusing on technical and hard skills instead. However, soft skills are crucial for career advancement, as they complement and support hard skills. For UX designers, empathy, communication, curiosity, critical thinking, and adaptability are vital soft skills. These skills enhance the design thinking process and create a well-rounded skill set, making designers more successful and sought after by tech recruiters. Cultivating a balance of hard and soft skills is essential for career growth in the UX design field.