8 Cloud Compliance Frameworks and Why Cloud-based Organizations Need Them

Cloud compliance frameworks help an organization to keep its database secure and private. As the management of data gets more impersonal, the systems get more vulnerable to threats. Customers in 2021 demand complete transparency and greater control over the manner in which their personal information is used. A reliable cloud compliance framework makes sure that the data collected and stored by a cloud-based organization is managed in the best way possible. DDoS attacks involve hampering the functioning of a website by disrupting the traffic landing on the platform.