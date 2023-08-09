The Noonification: A Simplified Guide to TLS Certificates 📝 (8/9/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here How Likely Was One to Survive on the Titanic? By [ 12 Min read ]\nOnly 38% of the passengers survived this devastating event, prompting me to wonder about the individuals who were aboard the Titanic that fateful night. @dotslashbit Read More. Not. Enough. iPhones. Apple Loses Value as Sales Drop By [ 3 Min read ]\nApples stock took a bit of a beating because the company failed to sell as many iPhones as shareholders would have liked. @sheharyarkhan Read More. A Simplified Guide to TLS Certificates 📝 By [ 8 Min read ]\nLearn how digital certificates ensure secure internet communication. Understand Certificate Authorities, certificate verification, and TLS certificate types. @jaypmedia Read More. Is Gradle Really Better Than Maven? - My Final Verdict By [ 8 Min read ]\nIn this post, Id like to shed some light on Gradle, so I can direct people to it instead of debunking the same reasoning repeatedly. @nfrankel Read More. How the Geek Squad Scam Works (Dont Fall for This) By [ 7 Min read ]\nGot an email from Geek Squad that looks fishy? Heres what to do. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @marcusleary Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME