The Noonification: Our World Has Become a WWE Stage (8/31/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Google, OpenAI Now Target the Big Boys with Enterprise AI offerings By [ 4 Min read ]\nApparently not satisfied with handing over the power of generative AI to the masses, both Google and OpenAI are now targeting the big fish. @sheharyarkhan Read More. 7 NLP Project Ideas to Enhance Your NLP Skills By [ 9 Min read ]\nLearn different NLP project ideas that focus on practical implementation to help you master the NLP techniques and be able to solve different challenges. @davisdavid Read More. On Building HackerNoons Pixel Icon Library By [ 6 Min read ]\nHackerNoon’s free-to-use Pixel Icon Library is an open-source collection of 120+ Pixelated Icons, inspired by HackerNoon’s retro design vibe. @rex12543 Read More. Unleashing 2x Acceleration for DNNs: Transforming Models with Integral Neural Networks in Just 1 Min By [ 6 Min read ]\nWe Supercharge Your Computation: 2X Acceleration with PyTorch Framework TorchIntegral on NVIDIA GPU @thestage Read More. Our World Has Become a WWE Stage By [ 7 Min read ]\nIt took me a long time, and I still haven’t fully accepted it, but most of the world is engaging in kayfabe. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @rimaeneva Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME