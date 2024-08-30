The Noonification: Bitcoin L2s Are Eating the World (8/30/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @andreserrano [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin is evolving from a niche to a dominant force, with L2 solutions unlocking its full potential for the next bull run. Read More.

By @olegkokorin [ 5 Min read ] Learn why ready-made AI tools are not well-suited for engineering drawings processing and how to actually use AI to extract data from technical drawings. Read More.

By @phenomenology [ 3 Min read ] This paper takes a look at the constraints, possible detection methods, and future tests for PBHs as dark matter candidates.

